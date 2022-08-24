The fact is that since York increased field sizes with the aid of that extraordinary set of stalls (tip- don’t try pushing them!) to the maximum field to 22 they have only once got a ‘full house’ when Mustajeer won in 2019.

Contrast that to the situation operated in Ireland where reserves can come in up to a stipulated time on race day.

Under the current system horses are declared as usual at the 48-hour stage, so Thursday morning for a Saturday race like the Ebor. Then there are 2 reserves which can come in, if one of the original field is scratched by 1pm on Friday.

Train strikes meant for me, and others, a much longer journey home than normal but also extra thinking time especially on one issue - is now the right time to look again at the cut off time for reserves in the iconic handicaps such as the Sky Bet Ebor?

Like everyone else I left the Knavesmire on Saturday night on a high - we had seen four truly magnificent days racing, the weather had played its part, and I don’t know what William Derby and his amazing team who host us all are on but I’d love a bottle of it!

Since then in 2020 we had a field of 21 - and that included both reserves Dash of Spice and Hochfeld, and in 2021 we were down to 20 when two horses were pulled out after the cut off time for the reserves to come in.

Last year - and again this past Saturday with the withdrawals, due to the ground, of Quenelle D’Or and Calling The Wind, both taken out by the time most of us had finished their Corn Flakes, a later cut off time would have allowed the reserves in, and surely the whole object of such a race - a maximum field.

I am well aware the Irish system is not perfect - I remember walking into Goodwood in 2013 and before I’d even sat down was hit by a bookmakers odds on which horse would come out to let the first reserve, Carlingford Lough, into the Galway Plate.

But, and this is the crucial thing, it is a huge plus in ensuring a maximum field, boosts turnover and makes a better spectacle.

Just a couple of weeks ago we had the Shergar Cup at Ascot where reserves could be brought in until a couple of hours before the start of the race - and it worked!

It must have been deflating for the local charities, who as part of the terrific Sky Bet Charity initiative had a chance of the big prize donation, to be thwarted before they even got to the start.

The Saturday punters watching on TV and in the betting shops regard these handicaps as the Holy Grail, let alone those at the track, so why 1pm the day before? Why can it not be on race day?

And, broadening the subject, 48-hour declarations with no reserves has produced several recent scenarios which surely need looking at - including a low-graded race just a few weeks ago where 19 were declared. 18 was the race maximum so the course was delighted as they got another Media Rights payment for the extra race it divided.

By post time the two divisions had 8 and 7 - so punters missed out.

Frankie’s ride, and Trawlerman’s win in Saturday’s Sky Bet Ebor are up there with the best. It’s just a shame that after all the work the Sponsors and the track put in they didn’t get a maximum field.

Perhaps now is the time to revisit the issue to make sure that everything that can be done is done to ensure the 2023 renewal of the great race has a results sheet which says ‘All 22 Ran’.