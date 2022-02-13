Our man on the fall-out from the Dublin Racing Festival and how do we make racing more competitive?

Where are we now after Leopardstown? As ever once the dust settles on the Dublin Racing Festival, the inquests begin. But this year there have been a couple of interesting themes. In the Racing Post Chris Cook produced a fascinating article – in Superbowl week – showing how the NFL moved to level up their sport and allow every franchise to have at least a theoretical fighting chance of success each season. He then turned his focus on racing, drawing comparison with how the behemoths of the turf continue to carry all before them in both codes: “I have nothing against (Willie) Mullins or any of the super-trainers in Newmarket and elsewhere who have access to a much greater proportion of the best horses than those who played the game 40 or 50 years ago..." Cook wrote. “And yet the culture in racing is so polite, so hands-off. Will no-one in a position of influence argue the case for a cap on the number of horses that one person can train, or that one trainer can enter at a major festival?"

So, why Ireland? Graham Cunningham, in our Weekly Racing Podcast, turned his attention to the owners of the jumping stars. The people who would need persuading to share their wealth – both in terms of equine talent and financially. “When we talk about British racing’s current plight we talk about prize money, race calendar, race planning etc, but it starts with talent, raw equine talent from the point-to-point field in Ireland that is being funnelled into very specific directions, but it’s about other things too," he said. "There were eight Grade Ones in Ireland last week and five of them went to British-based owners. There were two for Rich Ricci, one for Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, one for Kenny Alexander and one for Cheveley Park Stud.

Another Grade One for the Ricci team

“Those big-time owners are heading in the direction of Ireland for various reasons; prize-money, opportunities, but one thing that’s underplayed in all of this is perhaps those big-time owners are heading to Ireland because they think the Irish have a clear edge in training and riding talent." So are we going to just see the strong getting stronger? Well, yes. Success breeds success, literally in our sport, and fashion plays a big part too. Next month the Horses in Training annual is published by Raceform and the strings up and down the land can be scrutinised. Young, upwardly-mobile handlers will report increased numbers despite the financial pressures the world faces. Others, more established, are overseeing reduced numbers and are keen to find new supporters for their yards – and fast. It’s always been thus, but not quite on this scale. Cheveley Park interesting test case The Riccis were already with Mullins by the time he started to gather the momentum which took him to his current position, but Cheveley Park decided on Ireland when the late David Thompson looked to significantly increase their jumps resources. Initially, their horses were with Gordon Elliott until his licence was suspended last year and they decided to move. But not to Nicky Henderson or Paul Nicholls, but Henry de Bromhead and Mullins. Perhaps timing was a key issue. Cheltenham, after all, was just around the corner and the prospect of horses spending a couple of hours in a box rather than the rigours of a ferry trip across the Irish Sea with the Festival only weeks away could have been a deciding factor. But it wouldn’t have been the only one.

So how do you persuade owners to send horses elsewhere? Forcing their hand by placing a quota on the trainer would be draconian, unworkable and a complete non-runner. But at least it was an idea. A limit on the number of runners they can have at a Festival is another that would potentially see owners having to switch base to get a shot at the big prizes. The comments for the first scenario apply – and also the observation that we’d be inviting the current plague of small fields to our biggest days too. And at least the trainers do run their good horses against each other. They have to. Spend, spend, spend I’ve solved it. The key is attracting more owners with deep pockets to British racing. They’ll want a piece of this major Festival action and all we need to do is then sell and market the best British trainers to them. Simples. No need for a committee or a steering group. Just someone armed with The Times Rich List and a brochure or two, working on commission. To change things, we are talking about the big players now too. The guessing game, when it comes to jumpers, has largely gone. The days when a field full of store horses would be brought into training each summer and trainers and owners up and down the land slowly but surely found out what their acorns had grown into. As GC pointed out, the point-to-point arena is the breeding ground now, people prefer to buy and sell known quantities. The stakes – and purchase prices – are sky high, and if you’re parting with a chunky six-figure sum for the latest one to roll off the production line, where would you send it to be trained? And that in a nutshell is how we’ve reached this stage. Answers on a postcard (or to racingfeedback@sportinglife.com) as to what you’d do to change it. But if you wanted a brief break from the stranglehold the big guns have on the game, watch the replay of the Play Coral Racing-Super-Series For Free Fillies' Novice Stakes at Newcastle on Thursday evening (below). Three regally-bred Godolphin fillies made the long trek up the A1 for the seven-furlong contest and were sent packing by a Chris Fairhurst-trained debutant, Hezmie, who sprang a 50/1 surprise and repaid £3,942.00 of her initial £7,840 purchase price. In the big picture it meant nothing – but for her connections and those watching on it was a lovely little cameo.

