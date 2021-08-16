If you're looking for a piece of fiction for the racing man or woman in your life then Jon Franklin's 'Shouting The Odds: Betting To Flee The Past might be the gift you're seeking.

It's a great read as 23-year-old Andy Cooper, off the back of tragedy in his personal life, sets foot in a betting shop for the first time. He meets a series of great characters, as any regular in such establishments in the 1990s would relate to, and the book ventures off into various plot lines.

There are big winners and losers, brushes with the darker side of working in betting shops and much more.

It's a very enjoyable novel whether you experienced these venues in their hey-day or just want to go on a journey with the central character and the people he meets along the way.

Racing fiction tends to be straight out of the Dick Francis school and this isn't - it's different, and refreshingly so.

Shouting The Odds: Betting To Flee The Past, by Jon Franklin is published independently and available through Amazon and Kindle.