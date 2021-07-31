Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe remains firmly in Wonderful Tonight's sights after a dominant performance in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. Recap the action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

Get the latest Timeform tips for the evening action

1656: There we have it. I don't think we'll dwell too long on the last but I wouldn't be surprised if the trainer turns out to say she'd targeted the race. Small fish taste sweet. Plenty of big fish have been landed this week too and it's been a fabulous time for the fairer sex with Wonderful Tonight, Alcohol Free and Suesa all impressing. Have I missed anyone? Apologies if so. More learned people than I will continue to provide their thoughts and analysis of the recent events and I won't attempt to do so here. It's been a fantastic time. We've seen some top performances from trainers and jockeys as well as the horses with Hollie Doyle's first day treble, William Buick's dominance and three for Oisin Murphy notable among the jockeys while Andrew Balding's successful summer shows no sign of abating. We'll be back soon but for now, it's thank you for reading and goodbye from me.

👏 Rebel Territory lands the finale of the 2021 Qatar @Goodwood_Races Handicap for local trainer Amanda Perrett (@Coombelands) with @ClutterbuckRhys aboard



Results & free replays ➡ https://t.co/sBcsavHpYf pic.twitter.com/EHIk0YxFrj — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 31, 2021

1644: Are you all ready for the Signature Apprentice Handicap, the final race of Glorious Goodwood 2021? Dixon is keen to take on the favourite as he thinks the trip will prove his undoing. We've already heard that he's keen on Topanticipation. In contrast, he expects this trip to suit Turntable and he has testing ground form and he hails from a yard in form. "He was top of my initial list," he says. "I'd have made him favourite. I like the form last time out, the winner is progressive and the time was good. I expect a big run from him." "Topanticipation is from a family that loves soft ground and she hasn't had too many goes on a deep surface." Zwayyan, Turntable and Fantasy Believer miss the break quite badly. Maori Knight leads from Sweet Reward. Four to run. Rebel Territory in a good position to pounce. It's Sweet Reward and Rebel Territory but the latter has it. It's a winner for Amanda Perrett - it's been a long time in coming but the locally based trainer has her winner. Rhys Clutterbuck doing the steering aboard the favourite. Turns out it was as straightforward as the market and the progressive three-year-old's form suggested. Easy game in hindsight!

1640: Balding talks to Racing TV: "We've got an open mind about it (running Alcohol Free in the Juddmonte International) and will leave her in at the confirmation stage and make a decision at the declaration stage. "He's (Imperial Fighter) been shaping quite nicely at home, we hoped he'd handle the ground and he coped with it well. A nice horse going forward. "If Zwayyan decides he wants to go well today he will and if he doesn't he won't. He knows more about racing than all of us." He also runs Calcutta Cup who has been off the track for the best part of a year and is an uncertain stayer with Balding expecting the proof of his stamina to be in the pudding. He says with a laugh he's got 'no chance' of winning the trainers' title. "There's a long way to go. I don't think we've got the firepower for that. We won't even think about that," he says.

1631: There's been more joy for Balding and Watson up at Doncaster with the jockey bringing up a treble aboard Good Birthday and there's a measure of compensation for Ed Walker too with Popmaster having all the right answers in the big sprint. Godolphin have come out on the wrong side of a reasonably close finish at Newmarket where Anythingtoday has just provided Hollie Doyle with her second winner on the card. It's just started to rain again at Goodwood to Tom Stanley's disappointment. He is without rain jacket or umbrella but hopefully there will be one on hand for him. Apprentice handicaps aren't for everyone but this is a decent race of its type and I would think that a few of these have had this race as a target for a while, including Overwrite who was matched at 1.01 in last year's renewal. Richard Hughes obviously has his string in good form and he's booked Ray Dawson to ride Maori Knight and Barry Orr reported that Betfair had seen some money for this one through the day. I rather liked Turntable as an each-way bet and he's steady in the betting in a race in which a fair few are being backed, including The Whipmaster.

1623: It's a third winner of the week for Murphy with this colt returned at 9/1. It will be interesting to hear what connections have to say about that performance and what the future holds for the son of The Gurkha. Chris Dixon has just been asked for his highlight of the week by Lydia Hislop who says I assume it won't be in the apprentice handicap that's still to come. "It will be if Topanticipation wins," comes the reply. They are analysing the maiden and Killearn did stick on in the latter stages, despite racing so keenly, to hint at a future. I think he was seventh. The favourite may well have been beaten anyway - "I don't think he enjoyed the ground, I'd definitely give him another chance on a sounder surface" - but he was caught out in the middle and carried away from the action by the hanging and weakening Tartan Chief. 1.34.22 was the winning time.

🚀 Impressive winning debut



Imperial Fighter (The Gurkha) cost £30,000 & sheds the maiden tag at the first time of asking in fine style for @oismurphy



Andrew Balding is also leading trainer at this week's Qatar @Goodwood_Races Festival 👏 pic.twitter.com/ixyNC0W39y — Racing TV (@RacingTV) July 31, 2021

1612: I'm pretty sure that Pat Dobbs said Richard Hughes had some nice juveniles in his yard when speaking immediately after winning the opener yesterday. Hughes saddles newcomer Ring Of Beara (ridden by Ryan Moore) who seems to be a fairly popular second favourite at 7/2. The yard's juveniles often improve with racing so it's interesting to see him holding such a prominent position in the market. Charlie Hills tells Racing TV that he's hopeful Cephalus will handle the ground, the Lambourn handler runs two here but is now talking about Battaash. He's saying everything you would expect him to say. Hills has won this maiden with Dutch Connection and Persuasion, two smart horses while Duke Of Hazzard and Dee Ex Bee are other recent winners. Andrew Balding houses some decent youngsters but his runner, Imperial Fighter is fairly weak at 17/2 but Tartan Chief is 4/1 from 13/2. He runs in the same colours as Duke of Hazzard. Stall 7 rears but is back down and jumps away on terms. Killearn takes a while to settle in last for Paul Hanagan, he'll struggle to finish off this race. Tartan Chief leads from Devasboy and Khanjar. Down the middle again and Tartan Chief is challenged by half a dozen. Imperial Fighter comes through, chased by Ring Of Beara but he stays on takingly to win in style. Capital Theory third and Devasboy fourth. Some good horses have won this race and this could be another one, it's not everyday ground but that was pretty impressive and the first three could all be worth following.

Obviously delighted with Commanche Falls' performance in the Stewards Cup. Great ride by @connorbeasley9 https://t.co/YNwP7E4P9p — Michael Dods Racing (@mdodsracing) July 31, 2021

1605: "The first three furlongs we couldn't see him but once we could see him we were quite confident he would finish," says one of the winning owners. Michael Dods isn't in attendance with the delighted connections pointing out he's very busy and it's a long way for him to come. The winner is in the Ayr Gold Cup but ALL decisions will be left to the trainer apparently. "I want to make that very clear," says the interviewee. And why not? He's doing a pretty good job with Commanche Falls so far. Two more to come from Goodwood and the next is only one minute away from the scheduled start. Ah, it's the maiden! And the second favourite is a non-runner. That leaves the way clear for Khanjar although this ground will ask questions of these youngsters, they could finish well strung out.

1556: Ejtilaab was indeed eased right down from about halfway and may not have finished. Hopefully he's ok. Lampang blew the start apparently but finished really well adding credence to Dixon's theory that the low numbers went too fast. They are racing at Newmarket for a decent seven furlong handicap. The race goes to Modern News for James Doyle and Charlie Appleby. He pulled nicely clear along with the in-form Final Watch. At Goodwood, Bielsa was sixth and Desert Safari seventh for those extra places. Beasley: "The ground was a question mark but we knew the bigger the field, the better. He always digs deep for me. Fantastic result. He's probably better being off the bridle than what he is on it. He was eating up the ground. I'm not sure if it was a plan but if it was a plan, it was a good one. "Today was obviously a career best for myself and the horse so it's fantastic. Things happen a lot easier when they're going well, I've got the ball rolling now and things are going really well. I couldn't have wished for this." Stall numbers of the first few were: 23, 22, 7, 13, 19, 11, 26, 16, 3.

'He's a horse that has just got better and better with each run!'



Connor Beasley looks back on Commanche Falls' Stewards' Cup win! #ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/yl9Gt9N5vt — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 31, 2021

1549: Great Ambassador ran a huge race on ground that wasn't expected to suit. There was a strong pace on the far side which may have collapsed as the near side came home strongest in a typically thrilling finish. Total Commitment and Chiefofchiefs were the other two in the top five, the latter was definitely fifth. The winner was trained by Michael Dods, returned at 10/1 and ridden by Connor Beasley who has had a great couple of weeks. "He's just a horse that has got better and better with each run; fair play to the boss and the team at home," he tells ITV. "It was a bit rough and I travelled probably too well into it but once I got him off the bridle from about the two and a half pole I knew I was in with a real shout." Presenters on both channels highlighting Great Ambassador as a potentially unlucky loser.

🟡⚫️ Cracking race - Commanche Falls powers home to take the 2021 Stewards' Cup at @Goodwood_Races, under @connorbeasley9!



A fourth victory of the campaign for @mdodsracing's sprinter!pic.twitter.com/lkrzn0Eg0Q — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) July 31, 2021

1535: There is some chat that those drawn low may take their chance down the traditional route on the far side rather than race down the middle which doesn't appear to offer any advantage. A case of taking your medicine and hoping for the best being preferred to following the pack towards the stands' side and being stuck in the middle. Dixon thinks the stronger pace may be more on the low side and is concerned that the favourite didn't really travel downhill at Epsom and wonders if that could hamper his chances on the downhill section here. The last of the runners files through the gap in the stalls, they will be pushed together and the loading will begin. Still a fair few to load with the clock ticking towards 1542, good luck whoever you're with. We've got a loose one with a runner breaking through stall 8 and sprinting riderless down the track. They're taking the field out. Zarzyni was the horse in question who has slowed down at the half furlong pole and is greeted by loud cheers from the stands. He will be a non-runner. The field will be asked to load again (once he's caught) but it wouldn't surprise to learn afterwards that this delayed start has ruined the chances of one or two runners. Trainers and jockeys routinely refer to the horses knowing that they are about to race when they go into the stalls and that their adrenaline rises accordingly. If they do get a bit worked up in the stalls, being loaded and taken out could be a notable negative. Zarzyni has been caught. They all look calm enough on the tv pictures and they are loading for a second time. They are racing in two groups. Bielsa solo in the centre. Ejtilaab may have pulled up before the two (tbc). Commanche Falls beats Gulliver with Great Ambassador perhaps fourth.

3:40 Goodwood

One of the most valuable handicaps of the flat season, the Stewards Cup. A lot of familiar names running in this one and three familiar faces try and help you out by finding the winner of this 6f sprint. pic.twitter.com/PoS9kgWdGi — PaddyPowerShops (@PaddyPowerShops) July 31, 2021

1527: Justanotherbottle has had a little kick out so is presumably on good terms with himself and Tom Stanley is the latest to sing the praises of Kevin Ryan's well selected outsider. The support has been for Ejtilaab ever since the consolation race and they will be hoping that he will make every yard against the stands' side rail. I seem to recall a William Haggas trained runner doing similar at a huge price a number of years back, albeit with very different underfoot conditions. The whole field came across in the consolation race which was very, very unusual. I don't recall seeing it before but my memory's not that good these days! The runners are coming out onto the track and the sun is still shining. There's a little bit of money for last year's winner Summerghand. He's 1lb higher in the handicap but carrying 1lb less than last year. Token selections only for me but he and last year's sixth Meraas were the two I came closest to backing 'at the prices'. As I type that, Stanley talks up Ryan Moore's runner. He's a pace angle to the race.

1517: Fox Premier has been taken out of the last at Goodwood but it seems the key players are going to stand their ground in the Stewards' Cup which is the next race from the Sussex track. Great Ambassador missed Royal Ascot because of the soft ground but he's set to take his chance; the punters have been put off by the ground - which the jockeys have referred to as heavy - and he's on the drift to 10/1. Fortune has not been kind to Ed Walker's charge. He's also drawn in 7 which looks far from ideal judged by the result of the consolation race and it may be bad news for the well backed Bielsa who will have to exit from 11. David Menuisier speaks to ITV: "She was in control of the race throughout and then obviously he made her work on the ground, I thought he rode a really clever race. The filly was a bit keen but her class was just above the rest of the field and that made her win." Willie Carson then muscles his way into the frame and has a word with Oli Bell before the trainer can continue: "I think she ran a bit fresh as well. "Before the race we asked Willie (Carson) how he would ride her and we've done the opposite!" Owner Chris Wright joins the consensus that 12 furlongs will be her trip and she won't be asked to race over a mile and six again. The Yorkshire Oaks or a race in Deauville could be next, depending on the ground, in three or four weeks time, then the Vermeilles and the Arc. On Racing TV, Menuisier says Buick told them 'please, please don't run her over this trip again'. He jokes that they could have gone down in trip for the Nassau but he wanted Emma Banks, Lady Bowthorpe and William Jarvis to win that so they took their price here instead! Top stuff - he's always entertaining.

'She took it up a fair way out and stuck well all the way to the line'



William Buick reflects on Wonderful Tonight's performance in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/3WvxRckyuO — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 31, 2021

1512: Buick: "I think she's probably speedier now you know, she doesn't need to be racing over this trip again. She's energetic. I was delighted to get a bit of cover for her. "She's got a bit stronger than last year and she's probably got a bit quicker. It's a long way in this ground, when the ground rides heavy it is hard work. We went to the stands' side to try and get a bit of better ground. "She's a magnificent filly and a proper, proper Group One middle distance filly." There's a bit more from Buick in the clip above that I didn't manage to transcribe. He definitely likes her and he's having a great week and will be the meeting's top jockey despite not riding at the track on Wednesday. The locally trained winner was returned at 4/5 and has been quoted at 7/1 for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe which has been her target all season. Start the rain dance now.

Wonderful Tonight shows her class and takes victory in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes!



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fkQLQLtgFY#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/omrz6V747o — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 31, 2021

1504: The sun is shining and Goodwood once again looks glorious as they load for the Lillie Langtry. Are we about to see the Arc winner? The favourite breaks well and is settled behind Makawee in second with Divinely third as they race in single file as they approach Oak Three Corner. Holt calls the favourite as 'having taken quite a hold' and she's three clear from Divinely who is a couple clear of the remainder in turn. He says the favourite seems very fresh and hasn't really switched off. Could this be a problem? Will she get home? Albaflora moves up on the outside of Divinely on the turn, they begin to close on the front two. Makawee goes stand's side and Wonderful Tonight follows and takes over at the head of affairs. Passing the two and Buick is driving. She's responding. She keeps them all at bay, she wins, she's Wonderful Tonight and wonderful today. Tribal Craft was second for the record. Hislop and Dixon think she will be better back at 12 furlongs and was 'always doing too much and finding it too easy'.

1458: Wonderful Tonight has won a Group One over this trip but has shown her best form over 12 furlongs which perhaps explains why she isn't shorter than 8/11. I expected her to go the other way in the market from 4/6 and hope that we see another exciting performance from this smart mare. Albaflora has only run once over this trip and was beaten a head but it should also suit her well enough and her stable continues in good form. Rossa Ryan is looking for a quickfire double. Hislop isn't convinced the ground will be ideal for Divinely but that will be no problem for Believe In Love who is also proven at the track but she will need to produce a career best.

I wish you all a miserably wet day on the Downs! 🤞🏻 @Goodwood_Races @ChrisWChrysalis — David Menuisier 🇬🇧🇫🇷🇪🇺🌍 (@DavidMenuisier) July 30, 2021

1451: Apparently that race at Newmarket was run in a very fast time. It was 2.27.36 which is two seconds faster than standard despite overnight rain and very close to the course record. Stanley has spoken to some of the losing jockeys at Goodwood and he said all of them would describe the ground as heavy rather than soft. That will be music to the ears of David Menuisier and William Buick who team up with Wonderful Tonight in the Qatar Lillie Langtry Stakes. We know she loves deep ground and she should have a class edge over her rivals in this Group Two despite this being a strong enough race for the grade. The non-runners have hit this race as an each-way betting race but Divinely had proved popular in the morning. Albaflora has been rather disappointing the last twice and was six lengths behind the favourite last time but she's another who should appreciate the ground.

1443: Hannity is taken with Yesyes in the paddock and hopeful of a good run. He thought she was the value pick in the race. Salsada has given some trouble in the stalls before but has gone in okay. Fingers crossed. Sherbet Lemon and Save A Forest met in the Lingfield Oaks Trial and in the Oaks - they're bidding to get back on track in the second half of the season. Save A Forest is a little slowly into stride. Quenelle d'or leads from Salsada through the early stages. They are through halfway and racing down the centre of the track. Sayyida set to challenge towards the far side as the field are wound up. The favourite and Save A Forest hit the front. Portfolio joins them but is only third as Save A Forest responds to the first time cheekpieces to win for Callum Shepherd - who punches the air - and Roger Varian. She was returned at 13/2. The third may not have been helped from being left alone on the other side of the track before being taken over to race with the first two.

📝 Analyst Verdict 📝



14.45 #NEWMARKET(JULY)

An intriguing listed event in which Charlie Appleby's upwardly-mobile SAYYIDA is fancied to take this step up in class in...



View the card > https://t.co/6uXU8UIaE6 pic.twitter.com/6OV3fDyF51 — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) July 31, 2021

1438: Ryan tells ITV Racing: "I was a very happy man this morning seeing all the rain, he's just been crying out for it. I knew if I could get him to relax then he would come home for me. He only does enough and is not a straightforward push button job. He's a lovely horse. "I thought I had everyone covered. I didn't want to commit as early as I did." Betfair have quoted Prince Alex at 14/1 for the Sky Bet Ebor at York. Dixon suggest the Cesarewitch could be a sensible end of season target for Urban Artist. Sayyida is just 7/4 for the Listed British Stallion Studs EBF Chalice Stakes which comes up shortly from Newmarket - she's been really well backed. The race also features Chiasma whose best claim to fame may end up being a sister to Frankel.

1430: Aaddeey is slowly into stride and races in rear with My Frankel as Nuit St Georges takes them along to Oak Tree Corner. As is often the case, the leader may just have steadied the gallop down a little having got there. He's tracked by last year's winner Hochfeld and Urban Artist with Rhythmic Intent in close attendance. Six furlongs to race. All hands still to be played. They're staying in the middle of the track. Plenty of chances. Urban Artist on the far side. Prince Alex mugs her on the line. Ouch. Future Investment a close third. The winner was returned at 13/2 under Rossa Ryan and was having his first start for Michael Bell. I hope Value Bet's cat made itself scarce in the closing stages of that race, that will have been an agonising watch for Matt.

❌ @BetfairBarry is completely against Aaddeey in the upcoming 14:30 at Goodwood - He’s laying David Egan’s mount in the place market.pic.twitter.com/FwPPdesF0F — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) July 31, 2021

1424: "I'd hope things will go well for him today and it's nice to get him back over this trip again," says Stuart Williams of Rhythmic Intent. They went over him with a fine toothcomb after he disappointed at York in May, nothing came to light so they gave him a break before bringing him back at Sandown. "I'm pleased to have him here where things are in his favour," the trainer adds. He's out at 10/1 in an open betting heat where My Frankel and Urban Artist have both proved popular. Aaddey receives positive mentions from Hislop and Dixon with the former more confident about him lasting this trip than the latter. A quick look at the fast results shows that Jason Watson, who hasn't had the easiest month, has ridden a double at Doncaster. The next stage of his career is going okay. At Goodwood, Dixon thinks with Urban Artist and Nuits St Georges in the field this will be a solid test and that the former will stay as long as you want her to.

1418: Looking at the full result for the consolation race at Goodwood and after Music Society, you have to go down to ninth place and Mokaatil to find the next runner home from a single figure stall. Those who were drawn early for the Stewards' Cup draw all wanted to go high and it seems as though that decision has been justified on the evidence of the second. The draw shouldn't have as much impact in the Summer Handicap that comes up next from Goodwood. There's a new favourite for the Stewards' Cup itself with Ejtilaab continuing to attract support ahead of his first run for Charlie Fellowes. He's a front runner and drawn in 25.

'It's incredible how much this horse has improved this year'



Jason Hart looks back at a convincing victory for Mr Wagyu!#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/DNdrf37tXq — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 31, 2021

1410: The European Bloodstock News British EBF Fillies' Nursery Handicap is up next from Newmarket. They're all set. Bad news for each-way punters taking on Wonderful Tonight as Golden Pass is out of the Lillie Langtry which takes the field down to seven and place terms to the top two. It looked like being a close finish at Newmarket but then Dora Penny burst through the pack in the colours of the Shropshire Wolves and fairly hosed up. The Mayson filly was trained by David Evans, ridden by David Probert and was returned the 9/2 joint-favourite.

1403: The winner had already gone up by 23lb since the start of the season. The gambled on Be Proud was fifth which is potentially good news for those who were on each-way. Quinn tells Tom Stanley: "We decided to come stands' side being draw 17 and I think that was a help, we felt the ground might be better there but he's won well. "This year he's just found form he's never found before. He just loves to race and doesn't take much training if any at all. When he's travelling like that early on, he normally finishes and at halfway I thought he's going to be right there." Quinn is also hopeful that El Astraunate might be able to back up this week's win at Hamilton this evening.

1352: Cam Hardie didn't get home until 0130 after riding at Musselburgh and was up at 0430 to get down to Goodwood. I'm glad I'm not a jockey. "I was lucky enough to pick him (Music Society) up as a spare ride at Pontefract when he won. He loves these big runner fields and he'll love this ground, hopefully there will be a horse to take me far enough into the race." Dixon suggests there's a lot of pace in the middle of the track in this race and the place to be may be the centre as a result. Neither he nor Hislop are far from convinced about whether the high or low numbers will prove best. First Folio is out to 11/2 now, leaving Bickerstaffe as the clear favourite. There's money for Indian Creek and Be Proud, both around 16s from 25s. Loading pretty quickly. 12/1 now Be Proud, decent gamble. They are racing more or less in one group and have eschewed the far side. The winner is........Mr Wagyu hard against the stands' rail, leading home Oisin Murphy and Able Kane. Racecard numbers 11 and 23 followed them home. He was returned at 16/1 for John Quinn and Jason Hart. The next two broke from 13 and 12 with Music Society running a blinder from 2.

🏇 Around The Tracks!



✍️ "up 4 lb for that excellent effort but still looks fairly treated and it's worth noting that he struck over course and distance last season."



We pick out our best bet at all six meetings taking place in Britain & Ireland on Saturday - check them out 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) July 31, 2021

1342: I'm going to stay with the coverage of Goodwood rather than switch channels to watch Doncaster but the first from Town Moor will be underway in any moment. The Stewards' Cup Consolation race may provide some pointers to the feature although the pace angles could be very different of course. James Ferguson described the ground drying out as a plus for First Folio yesterday so the change in going won't be good news for the favourite but he's still taking his chance and perhaps that decision will be rewarded. There's no doubt that he's an upwardly mobile sprinter who had been fancied for the main race. Second favourite Bickerstaffe has also been well backed and as a son of Mayson, you'd imagine that soft ground will hold no fears for him. Charlie Hills has taken Motagally out of the Stewards' Cup - there may well be further non-runners to follow after that going change. Bell is with Ferguson: "He's won his races for me on good to firm. Dark Angels can handle soft ground and if he's improved for me then he should appreciate it. Danny has always said he's pretty versatile. I'd probably have preferred to have been drawn higher. We're here now and we can't do anything about it." Music Society is due to race from an 8lb higher mark in future so has an obvious chance while Abduction was highlighted as a notable market mover for Betfair earlier.

Five pundits. Seven races. One Cheat Sheet. What's not to like?https://t.co/jQKFr0xPV3 — Paddy Power Racing (@pphorseracing) July 31, 2021

1337: There's a winner for Hollie Doyle at Newmarket as Adaay To Remember makes all despite doing 'a few things wrong' in the view of Niall Hannity. She was well backed this morning and returned the 6/4 favourite. That is her 111th winner of the year apparently. I wonder if she will hop on one leg until she rides another? Pictures of people walking the course at Goodwood and Luke Harvey is out on track talking to Ed Arkell but I think this interview took place before the first judging by what he's just said. That wasn't as informative as I'd hoped it might have been.

'He's got a lovely attitude!'



William Carver looks back on a fine run from Oo De Lally#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/Z1f2VeZeBJ — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 31, 2021

1325: The winning jockey tells Sally-Anne Grassick: "He was travelling so good, he does like that soft ground, he really appreciates it and he kept going the whole way to the line. I'm so pleased to get a winner on my home track. "It's quite soft, there was a big shower around an hour ago and it has really got into the ground." Hislop confirms that the going is now soft all round. That victory puts Balding in the lead in the meeting's trainers' title race, overtaking Richard Hannon who doesn't have a runner at the track today. Over at Galway, the odds-on Sherkin Island wins for Dermot Weld while Tom Stanley talks to a 'delighted' William Carver. I've switched to ITV to listen to Anna-Lise Balding but there's nothing of interest to report. I haven't managed to lay my eyes on the time of the first race as the coverage switches back to Newmarket but there's no doubt that the Goodwood ground is pretty testing. I've tracked it down, the winning time was 1.32.49.

Oo De Lally holds on to take a third win of the year in the Thames Materials Handicap!



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/fkQLQLtgFY#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/614LHR3jsZ — ITV Racing (@itvracing) July 31, 2021

1320: Loading. Off for the Thames Materials Handicap and Just Frank has got to the lead from a wide draw, Run To Freedom against the rail. Shark Two One on his flank with the favourite buried on the inside. Inside the one. Run To Freedom short of toom on the rail. It's a slow motion finish says Simon Holt as Oo De Lally beats Seven Brothers and Shark Two One. The winner is returned at 10/1 for William Carver and Andrew Balding. Lydia Hislop says there was a hardluck story for Master Zoffany. He was badly hampered and knocked off his stride adds Dixon. There were no such problems for the winner who made his challenge down the centre of the course.

Smart Stat Of The Meeting 🌟



13.20 #GOODWOOD - RUN TO FREEDOM

21% Henry Candy's strike rate at Goodwood



Keep up with Smart Stats Live > https://t.co/bH1WiTOTJ3 pic.twitter.com/towSOIvFLk — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) July 31, 2021

1310: Support continues to come for Farasi Lane ahead of the opener from Goodwood and he's now as short as 9/4. Chris Dixon describes Dark Shift 'as really interesting' in a very difficult opener and he's keen to look at the time of this first race before nailing his colours to the mast for any selections later in the card. He's thrown Turntable and Top Anticipation into the ring in the finale but his final word will depend on underfoot conditions. They are going to post. There's been reasonable support for Master Zoffany through the day as well but now there's a little bit of cash for stablemate Shark Two One who has been given a chance by the handicapper. The favourite is popular with the presenters in the Racing TV studio and they're not looking beyond Tom Ward's runner. He's just spoken to Oli Bell: "Cheekpieces have obviously managed to pull a bit more out of him and the going will be fine at home. He won well at Sandown and I'm hopeful he can pull a bit more out from there. "It's not an easy race but he's coming into it in good form and I'm hoping he can add another one to it."

1254: The first at Galway has been run and it went the way of even money favourite Buckaroo, trained by Joseph O'Brien. Jane Mangan describes the winner 'as a big baby' and the presenters believe we'll be hearing a good bit more about the first two home. The runners at Newmarket are on their way to post with Calm Skies at 1/2 from fellow Godolphin runner Feel The Moment at 9/2. This is a pretty low-key start. There was a turn-up in the opener with Fuente Ovejuna (8/1) beating Terra Micita with the favourite comprehensively failing to go on from her debut. Feel The Moment reared up in the stalls and went over and was subsequently withdrawn.

Will we have ANOTHER winner?! 🤯



It's the final day of #GloriousGoodwood and we're marking the occasion with a £100,000 jackpot! 😍



What are you waiting for? Enter now! ⬇️ #ITV7 — ITV7 (@itv7) July 31, 2021

1249: For no good reason, I've just watched Richard Fahey's tweet of the rain at Goodwood (a little below) and saw the pigeons for the first time. They're not just sheltering from the rain as their nest is also evident on the structure - I'm a bit surprised they haven't been kicked out for Glorious Goodwood but animal lovers will be delighted they haven't been disturbed. I'm not sure I'd want to be standing beneath them though, even if it is supposed to bring good luck. I'd have to be having a really bad week to resort to that for an upturn in fortunes.

Thank you Battaash for all the memories -a horse of a lifetime. Also a huge thank you to all those who worked closely with him throughout his career - it’s certainly been a journey and we couldn’t have done it without you➡️#battaash #champion #sprinter #recordbreaker #superstar pic.twitter.com/Fx2BuECZJj — Charlie Hills (@cbhills) July 31, 2021

1227: We're not too far away from the first action of the day with Galway's 1250 followed by the 1300 from Newmarket so it's getting towards the time to finalise your multiples, pots and ITV7 selections if you haven't done so already. Barry Orr with an update on Betfair's betting news and the same horses get mentioned in the Stewards' Cup as in his earlier posting. He went on to say: "First Folio in the consolation race is very strong at the head of the market but also strong in that race is Abduction, Richard Fahey's horse, is 12/1 from 25s and we're also paying extra places as we are in the feature. "Over at Newmarket at 1445, Sayyida in the fillies' Listed race was 9/2 into 5/2 and is one of the best backed horses of the day." The opener at Newmarket features an odds-on favourite in Calm Skies. Her form wasn't boosted by Ardbraccan in a nursery at Goodwood this week but she'd previously shaped well behind the very exciting Inspiral so it will be interesting to see how she fares in a race that may not take too much winning.

A bit of soft rain a Glorious Goodwood. Have a great day pic.twitter.com/SnsDS1Jlof — Richard Fahey (@RichardFahey) July 31, 2021

1222: Some footage from our very own columnist Richard Fahey of the rain at Goodwood. He seems to be wisely sheltering from the downpour. It may not have lasted too long but Arkell has commented that any rain is likely to get into the ground as it's been opened up by all the racing on it over the last four days so it could well be fairly testing this afternoon. Dave Nevison is being introduced and says 'I'm looking at a monitor there that you can't see and it looks as if it's absolutely sheeting down'. That's far from ideal.

@Nick__lightfoot thinks Fresh can cap a good week for Kieran Shoemark in the ultra competitive Unibet Stewards Cup @Goodwood_Races (Race 5 at 1540BST⏰). Nick also highlights a couple at tasty odds that can run well! pic.twitter.com/PgkWeLeYwy — Racing TVi (@RacingTVi) July 31, 2021

1212: Alex Steedman and George Baker are working for Racing TV this morning and have relayed news of a short, sharp downpour that has just hit the track. The showers are very localised and Steedman comments that it doesn't look to be raining a few hundred yards away but it has briefly hammered down on the course. Baker is keen on Master Zoffany in the first but Steedman has heard that Farasi Lane is one of Unibet's best backed horses of the day. Steedman's best bet of the day has also been well backed and is also a Value Bet selection - it's Urban Artist. "I think she's a strong player," he says and Baker agrees that 'it looks a very good opportunity for her'. If the current footage of Rachel Casey interviewing a band (who are playing) is live then it has stopped raining at Goodwood so the shower must have been pretty short. Casey has ended by requesting that they play The Galway Girl.

💰 £78.82 - @TomDascombe's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting.



We’ve picked out 3⃣ interesting runners using trends and statistics - with Tom Dascombe's charge running at @DoncasterRaces this afternoon 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) July 31, 2021

1205: The apprentice handicap which brings Glorious Goodwood to a close may not be everyone's cup of tea but this year's renewal is a pretty tempting contest. It's been a surprisingly quiet week for local trainer Amanda Perrett but it could end on a high if her progressive three-year-old Rebel Territory justifies favouritism. He is a maiden but has shown a decent level of form in his short career and will surely be winning sooner rather than later; the main negative, arguably, is his draw in stall 11 but that shouldn't prove insurmountable. However, I'd rather take a chance with Turntable whose trainer Chris Wall is a relatively infrequent visitor to this track. It's always worth taking note when he sends one to Sussex though while Seb Woods is four from 15 for the yard this season which is a pretty tidy record. Turntable has been running well over a mile and shaping as though this slightly longer trip will suit. He's 7/1 and an each-way selection against the jolly.

1201: It's been announced that Battaash has been retired. More to follow on the news pages in due course.

1149: The market for the opening Thames Materials Handicap has proved pretty lively despite the absence of overnight favourite Spirit of Bermuda. Farasi Lane is the current jolly ahead of Master Zoffany with Dark Shift and Just Frank not far behind the pair. I was quite keen on two here and they are the aforementioned Dark Shift and Run To Freedom. Dark Shift was very impressive on debut when beating Twilight Calls (beaten favourite here on Thursday) before going close behind the 100+ rated Apollo One at Salisbury. He won another novice on his reappearance but his progress seems to have stalled in two subsequent handicaps. He didn't actually run too badly in the first of them at York (won by First Folio for which he was the 9/2 favourite) before running a similar race at Ascot where he again returned a beaten favourite. He was slowly into stride in both races before making up some late ground so today's step up to seven furlongs looks an obvious move. He's clearly thought capable of proving better than his current mark and this race looks a touch less competitive than the last two he's contested. I like his chance at 5/1. Whether that's an each-way play or whether I dutch with Run To Freedom I'm not quite sure. Henry Candy's runner looked thrown in on his defeat of Highland Avenue at Kempton but was very easy to back on his reappearance and didn't build on that next time when behind Farasi Lane. He was held-up on that occasion with Oisin Murphy reporting that the gelding jumped awkwardly and was slowly away and clearly very little went right. I'm hoping that there are no such problems this afternoon and that Josephine Gordon will jump and run from stall 3 and that the pair can steal a march over their rivals with this easy seven expected to be right up his street.

🧐 Flagged Up!



"...impressed with how quickly he burst clear of his group and how strongly he finished, looking like a well-handicapped sprinter"



🏇 We've used the unique Timeform Flags to pick out our best bet on day five of #GloriousGoodwood.



Check out the selection ⬇️ — Timeform (@Timeform) July 31, 2021

1140: Betfair's Barry Orr has provided a betting update on Racing TV and says that Ejtilaab and Bielsa have been very positive in the Stewards' Cup where they've also seen support for Meraas (although I'm not convinced that's not just to plug Ryan Moore's blog, available exclusively on Betfair!) He says of the Lillie Langtry: "Wonderful Tonight is really strong. It's an interesting race with a good each-way make up and our betting without market has also been really lively. "Master Zoffany has been strong in the first race despite the non-runners and in the last Overwrite has been relatively popular." Overwrite finished second in the finale last year having been matched at 1.01 in running on the Betfair Exchange and bids to go one better from a 6lb lower mark. He's trained by Mark Johnston and it's no great surprise that he's proved popular.

1130: If you took note of the ITV tips this morning, you'll have seen that two of their team put up each-way selections against Wonderful Tonight and it's an angle that they're not alone in wanting to exploit. Simon Rowlands put up Divinely in his column yesterday and Aidan O'Brien's runner features among the Sky Bet market movers below. The good news for punters is that eight runners remain in the Group Two contest but there could be some wailing and gnashing of teeth if another one comes out before post time. I'm a little surprised Believe In Love hasn't been more popular given the progress she made last season but perhaps there's a suspicion that she has reached a plateau. I'm not sure I buy into that view yet and it's notable that Ray Dawson said after her Leopardstown victory that she only came into her own at this time last year. That provides hope that there could be more to come although her early closing entries cover everything from the Sky Bet Ebor to the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe!

🎙️ Racing...Only Bettor



🗣 It's My Frankel for @kevinblake2011 in the 2.35 at Goodwood.



🔊 The full podcast is live now on all platforms. pic.twitter.com/dXVTBaXp4v — Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) July 31, 2021

1124: Here are the Sky Bet market movers: 13.20 - Oo De Lally 13/2 from 9/1 13.55 - Abduction 12/1 from 18/1 14.30 - Urban Artist 6/1 from 9/1 15.05 - Divinely 7/1 from 14/1 15.40 - Bielsa 10/1 from 14/1 16.10 - Ring Of Beara 7/2 from 7/1 16.45 - HMS President 7/1 from 10/1

1110: I keep going back to the Stewards' Cup in the hope that inspiration will strike but I think it's time to accept that won't be the case. The same is true of the consolation race where it was hard to argue with the market positions of First Folio and Royal Scimitar but the latter is now a non-runner after the rain which may not suit the former either. The top-weight is just 9/2 now and clearly very well regarded but I can let him run at that price. George Bowen was rated 106 when finishing fifth in the 2018 Stewards' Cup but failed to match that effort in two subsequent attempts, including last year off 87. He's down to 83 now and could be suited by Jamie Spencer's style. It's always worth having a second look when Oisin Murphy rides for Rod Millman which he does in this race. Followers weren't rewarded when he rode Able Kane last time but he will be back in the saddle this afternoon and his mount has been modestly progressive and freshened up since disappointing at Windsor. It wouldn't wholly surprise to see him resume his progress and Murphy's comments in his Sporting Life column wouldn't put me off but in truth, I'm clutching at straws!

"I like that we can take advantage of that piece of form" Best bets for Glorious Goodwood Day Five

1054: I presume Ostilio must have been put up by a tipping service yesterday as he was slashed to as short as 11/1 from 50s but is back out at 25s as I type. He was placed in the one mile Group Three Thoroughbreds Stakes at the 2019 Glorious Goodwood but has been refashioned as a sprinter by Paul Midgley. He's yet to win from the yard and has dropped from a high of 108 to 97 - although he has to race from 100 in this early closer - having finished last in his first four starts for the stable before improving on that the last twice. It's a bit of a stretch but his run behind Significantly (& Hurricane Ivor et al) at Ascot last time wasn't all that bad, he was only beaten a little over five lengths, so perhaps he is on the way back and I like the step back up to six furlongs from five. Perhaps those runs over the minimum have sharpened him up? A few more non-runners are coming in and you can strike Dream With Me out of the last at Goodwood and Princess Power out of the 1335 at Newmarket.

1044: You won't have seen Justanotherbottle in last year's replay but he has twice contested this race, going close in 2018 and finishing fifth in 2019. He's another trained by Ryan and quite a few tipsters are latching onto the seven-year-old as an outsider that could go well. He was put up by both Value Bet and our Punting Pointers team yesterday and they've been joined by Jason Weaver who has selected the son of Intense Focus for the £20 Challenge on ITV's the Opening Show. Their team's selections can be found above while you need only head to our tipping pages to read the cases made by my esteemed colleagues. There is still a good deal of 40/1 available about Justanotherbottle with the firms paying down to sixth but he is a bit shorter with those layers offering seven places.

Clerk of the course, Ed Arkell, gives us a report on the going ahead of racing today 🏇🏼#QGF pic.twitter.com/hj8W3h19H0 — Goodwood Racecourse (@Goodwood_Races) July 31, 2021

1033: It always makes sense to hear things straight from the horse's mouth when you can so above is the daily Goodwood tweet of Ed Arkell providing the going update. We heard from the sponsor's representative when the draw was made that Punchbowl Flyer had been popular with his firm in the ante-post markets and Eve Johnson Houghton's runner won't mind the ground and nor will Oisin Murphy's mount Bielsa. Retained jockey Silvestre de Sousa presumably had the choice but he's opted for Lampang (who was in front of Meraas last time and just behind the evergreen Danzeno) leaving Murphy to come in for the ride on Kevin Ryan's sprinter. He's still 6lbs above his last winning mark (from October 2019) but he's been a consistently solid performer and his supporters have come in for him again, forcing his price down to 10s from a high of 18s. They include a mate who tells me his run at Royal Ascot can be marked up as he was drawn on the wrong side of the track.

1018: The Stewards' Cup itself hasn't been too badly affected yet with Chil Chil taken out at some stage yesterday and Zargun, who ran yesterday, at around 0800 this morning. One or two trainers have cited that they don't want the ground to be riding too slow though and it wouldn't be surprising were one or two more to fall by the wayside with Great Ambassador (who missed the Wokingham because of the ground) and Chiefofchiefs among them. The underfoot conditions may well help Wokingham second Fresh as not only does he act on them, it may just help slow the others down as his form to date has been on stiffer tracks than this one. His 3lb rise for finishing second to Rohaan at the Royal meeting doesn't seem too harsh at all. It shouldn't worry fellow market leader Hurricane Ivor who was put up ante-post by Value Bet at 12/1. He is trained by William Haggas who saddled last year's 3/1 beaten favourite Nahaar in a race that is worth watching as a good handful of the same horses are lining up again. As well as last year's winner, Summerghand, they include the sixth home Meraas - sent off at 11/2 - and I thought he was interesting racing from a lower mark at around 18/1. You can watch the replay by clicking on the image above.