Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

Atalis Bay continued his progression with victory in the Scurry Stakes and the second boosted his claims for Royal Ascot. Recap the pick of Saturday's action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1659: That seems a fitting point to bring the blog to a close for today but I will be back in the chair for Royal Ascot. I hope you'll be able to join me then for what promises to be a cracking week but for now it's goodbye from me.

1652: Loading quickly for the penultimate race at York. Mike Cattermole describes the pace as 'dawdling'. Something went wrong with Waarif's tack but David Nolan seems to have everything back in order. Sprinting for home. Irv leads. La Trinidad in pursuit. Joined by Delgrey Boy, La Trinidad pulls out more and denies Delgrey Boy. Trained by Roger Fell and ridden by Jason Hart, that all worked out very nicely for the two horses that dominated the betting with the winner returned at 4/1 and making the most of the drop in grade. Apparently Waarif's rein has snapped and Nolan is struggling to pull his mount up. Fingers crossed they return safely.

1642: There are still two more to come from York and I'll hang around for the next! I was flailing about for some insight but it might not be forthcoming. La Trinidad ran well in a strong race at the track last time and is favourite on the back of that run understandably. Not everyone would feel like cheering for Bringitonboris but he's run well at the track before and has the cheekpieces back on; trainer Keith Dalgleish has been among the winners so it wouldn't be any great surprise to see his representative go well. Chris Dixon starts off talking about Delgrey Boy who is just shown on screen as a market mover (7/2 from 9/2). 'Stable in good form, horse in good form and he's not on a bad mark,' he concludes. Despite that, I think his selection was La Trinidad who has eased a little but it's all a little rushed on the 'Extra' channel as the field circle behind the stalls. His selection is confirmed as they repeat much of what has gone on before having re-joined the main channel.

1634: Maori Knight and Spencer lead at Chester which is just where you'd want them to be if you're with the favourite. Approaching the final quarter of a mile and the situation doesn't look so pretty. There are plenty in contention but the winner, not for the first time at Chester this afternoon, sneaks up the inside and the horse in question is Tombolo. Trained by Richard Fahey and ridden by Paddy Mathers, he was returned at 18/1. They were finishing all over the place there but there is a cutaway at Chester and that's allowed runners from off the pace to nip up the inside. There's no cutaway at Sandown where they're approaching the straight. Dance To Paris leads but Leoncavallo is pulled out to challenge, he's under a drive in a bunched field. The last to challenge was General Zoff - a double for De Sousa - who denied Dance To Paris who was very game in the straight. That's another winner for William Muir and Chris Grassick.

1623: There was money for Quemondo this morning (and a couple of non-runners) and he leads under Hollie Doyle at Bath. That's still the case as they enter the final half a mile but they haven't shaken off the field. Hashtagmetoo is the challenger under Saffie Osborne who is looking to complete a double and Hashtagmetoo gets up on the line to take the spoils although it has gone to the judge officially. The winner was trained by the jockey's father, Jamie. Another Jamie, Spencer, was out of luck earlier on Chester's card but he rides favourite Maori Knight for another former jockey, Richard Hughes, in the finale. Arctic Vega is second favourite but drawn out in 12 so Rob Hornby will have to earn his fee if the top-weight is to oblige. There's also one more to come from Sandown and that's a staying handicap featuring Leoncavallo who was also popular in the markets this morning. David Pipe's runner is around 11/4 alongside Sulochana who represents Hughie Morrison and Ryan Moore.

1619: Kevin Ryan has introduced some very smart juveniles at York over the years and Gis A Sub has run a huge race on debut. They've just showed the slow motion replay and I think he may have been headed by Bosh though. They pulled nicely clear of Bond Power who still looked a little green in running nicely in a well held third. Result called by the judge and there are audible cheers from the racegoers as Bosh (5/2) is called home in first. That's a double for Tom Marquand.

1603: There's a 10 furlong maiden at Sandown which could throw up a nice horse or two. There aren't many in the betting and Khaiz is 6/4 with Candleford 11/4 after promising debuts. Meanwhile at Bath (below)...... The fancied pair at Sandown are biding their time and Khaiz has been hard ridden and the response is not immediate. He does pick up as does Poet Of Life who had absolutely no luck in running and quickened takingly when in the clear. All of that was to no avail though as Betty Crean L A wins at 11/2 for Ryan Moore and David Menuisier. The presenters give credit to Moore but are 'certain' that the third would have won as he didn't get a run for 'two furlongs'. Ouch. The winning time was 2.10.56 and outside standard.

Eyes on the white cap out the back! 👀



1548: That race certainly provided a boost for Jumby and his supporters ahead of Royal Ascot next week. The Newmarket form is working out nicely with the second going close at Chester earlier today. An over the moon James Ferguson tells ITV that First Folio missed the break at Newmarket so they made sure that he jumped faster today and that conditions also helped. "The quicker ground definitely helped. He had a bit more daylight today and he could work around without being interfered with at all. We're all absolutely delighted and I'm just thrilled." Tipperary Sunset beat Robjon in the Two-Year-Old Trophy at Beverley last time and the runner-up will attempt to boost that form at Chester. They're loading. Tipperary Sunset has entries in the Windsor Castle and the Norfolk next week and is reasonably prominent in the ante-post markets for both races. Riteasrain is playing up and delaying proceedings. Robjon didn't handle the track at all but that was no problem for Roman Dragon who took full advantage. He was returned at 10/3 and featured among the morning market movers. Apparently ex-footballer Michael Owen is among the owners who are celebrating wildly in the paddock.

First Folio pulls away to win the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap!



1541: Off and away. Racing down the centre and a reasonable spread of pace. Jadwal takes the eye. Lead towards the inside though. It's First Folio (13/2). Blackrod second under Oisin Murphy. Ey Up It's Maggie third, Jadwal fourth and Showalong fifth. The winner was trained by James Ferguson and ridden by Daniel Muscutt. Dark Shift reportedly missed the break while I didn't pick up the other lightly raced fancied runner in Skyrunner. Dark Shift finished quite well into midfield and is one to note after that slow start. It will be well worth checking out the replay. "He's trained very well since Newmarket. It's great to do it on a Saturday on ITV and it's great for the yard and the owners. I think he's versatile ground-wise. He's a horse to look forward to."

1534: Excellent action from the Knavesmire with the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap on the horizon. Lightly raced pair Skyrunner and Dark Shift head the betting and I'd marginally prefer the latter but this race has a nice each-way shape to it as Value Bet pointed out in tipping Seven Brothers. Jadwal, First Folio and Bickerstaffe ran in a strong Newmarket handicap won by Jumby last time and all have to enter calculations. Tim Easterby has won this race five times in the last 20 years so his runners merit close inspection too. This promises to be a cracker.

1526: Arqoob is giving one or two problems at the start at Sandown. There are still four or five out the back. One to go. Off and Escubedo leads but is soon joined by Taravara with Dark Lion third. Ensured is keen on the outside after missing the break. Taravara leads round the bend from Dark Lion. Straightening up and the first three have a break to Dejame Paso. Dark Lion challenges. The pack closes. Dejame Paso hits the front and digs deep to see off King Of Clubs and Ensured. Happy days. Probably about three parts of a length in the end. The first three a little clear of the rest and the leaders obviously went a little too fast. The winner was returned at 11/1. Martin Dixon giving plenty of credit to Jason Watson for his ride, Alex Steedman less impressed with Silvestre de Sousa and his efforts aboard Ensured. The former thinks it is strong form with the runner-up expected to improve for a step up in trip as he gains in experience. The winning time was 1.56.18 which was under standard.

1516: Good heats coming up at both Chester and Sandown in the next 10 minutes. King of Clubs continues to be popular at Sandown which is no great surprise given his profile and with Ryan Moore taking the ride for Hughie Morrison. The betting is more open at Chester although favourite Oman did appear among the day's movers. Glen Again bumped into a good one a week ago at Musselburgh and I can't see why he shouldn't be involved again while Man Of Riddles is very interesting on this move into handicaps but the market prefers the former's stablemate Love Is Golden as the main danger to the favourite at present. Classic Lord wasn't far behind that one over C&D before winning at Haydock where Side Shot was one of those left floundering in the mud and this just appeals as being a really good race. Good luck in sorting them out! I was more prepared to chance one at Sandown where I'm hopeful of a big run from the front from Dejame Paso. Back at Chester, Oman - in his new headgear - leads the field. He's joined by Glen Again with Side Shot and Classic Lord following. Man Of Riddles is niggled though and Love Is Golden is last as they enter the closing stages. The pace must have quickened. Oman leads at the furlong pole but Side Shot (6/1) quickens up his inside. He holds on. Tight second.

1504: I think our profitable to follow golf correspondent and deputy editor needs an arm around his shoulder but good to see him blowing the corporate trumpet! Almost set at York for an intriguing contest. Makawee leads Ranch Hand and Roberto with Red Verdon a few lengths off in last. Little change as they go inside the final mile, Red Verdon has crept a little closer. Into the straight. Roberto being urged. He is responding but under a drive. Hard to call. Roberto Escobarr wins. Red Verdon second. Probably by about a length and a half in the end and it looked as though it turned into a bit of a sprint. It will be interesting to hear what Tom Marquand has to say. He was returned at 11/8. Marquand: "Really pleased with the way he ended up knuckling down. I'd have been happier if they'd stayed against the inside rail as he tried to lug left a little bit. "He made quite hard work of it but he's a gorgeous horse. Back to winning ways which is great and he looks a proper dour stayer. "It's (the Sky Bet Ebor) certainly a viable option for him, he'll lack a good bit of experience for it that some of the others will have but he's a horse to look forward to."

1455: Watching the Sandown replay and I'm not convinced Latest Generation was as unlucky as I first thought. The winner kept him in but he just didn't seem to pick up as readily as his rival and it's worth remembering that he made his reappearance over 10 furlongs; perhaps he just needs to go back up in trip. It was, at least, a step back in the right direction after his disappointing return at Newbury. Next up from York is the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes with is a 'win and you're in' race for the valuable August handicap. David O'Meara has spoken to ITV about Makawee: "It will be a tactical affair but she's pretty versatile and we hope for the best. Very much the Ebor the plan for her." Roberto Escobarr has been well supported despite finishing well beaten on his return. This is his second start after a wind operation (I believe I heard that a half-brother benefitted from a similar operation) and he encounters much faster ground. He ran in the Great Voltigeur last season so is clearly highly regarded and the market support is encouraging. Sporting Life columnist Oisin Murphy rides Ranch Hand whose best form has been over further so it will be interesting to see whether he tries to put any pace to this race.

1446: Oakley Brown has been taken to hospital. I'll keep an eye out for any updates on his condition. The second has been run at Hexham and went the way of the favourite. I presume they will be trying to make up the time through the afternoon but it won't be easy. At the post at Chester for another open handicap where they're betting 3/1 the field while at Sandown they're also at the post and support continues to come for Latest Generation who is into 2/1. The Sandown race felt like one where I ought to have been able to find an each-way bet against the jolly but I couldn't. He did shape with so much promise on his debut here last season that it would be nice to see him build on it. Away at Chester. Running at Sandown too and the favourite is going to need some luck in running. A late gamble landed at Chester with Franny Norton doing the steering aboard Elhafei (4/1). Latest Generation didn't get the splits when he needed them at Sandown and got out too late to catch top-weight Trais Fluors (12/1) who struck for Silvestre de Sousa and Mick Channon.

1436: National League and Dazzling Dan are slow into stride but both recovered to take up midfield positions, a little wide on the track. Ostilio appears to be taking them on at a good clip as they pace the three furlong pole. Inside the distance now. It's the slow starting National League who hits the front only to be worried out of it by Baashir. Does Baashir get the verdict from the judge? I'll leave that there. He's been called the winner. Agonising if you were on the second. He'd won that race everywhere except where it mattered. The winner was a very well backed 9/2 favourite and put up yesterday afternoon by our very own Value Betat 15/2. Hats off to Matt who also wrote 'with that in mind, the other one to consider at the prices is National League'. Forecast anyone? The CSF paid a shade over £27. Winning jockey Jim Crowley tells Oli Bell: "He wasn't doing a lot when he hit the front so when the other horse came to him and headed him, it helped him. "I was a bit worried early on because I gave my position away but he's the sort of horse who wouldn't want to be in front too soon."

This years renewal of the Queen Mother's Cup at @yorkracecourse has been won by @amie_waugh90 onboard Nicholas T for @JimGoldieRacing!



1424: Ed Chamberlin revealing on ITV that Amie Waugh was presented with six cases of champagne. Should we have moved on from this? Waugh didn't seem to mind and was sporting a wide grin while she perched on the scales. There's a high quality seven furlong handicap up next from York where Gifted Ruler will attempt to continue Tom Dascombe's good run. He's partnered by Tom Marquand for this seasonal reappearance. Shane Kelly is speaking to ITV but from what I've caught, didn't give too much away. Tim Easterby runs a couple of interesting ones in Golden Apollo and Manigordo. Neither has quite achieved what looked possible early on in their careers but the former is well handicapped nowadays and the latter hasn't had many chances for the yard. A delighted Marco Botti has been speaking to Racing TV about Atalis Bay: "He was very fast from the stalls. He pinged the stalls, was two clear and he was trying not to let him go too quick and when they challenged him, he picked up again and found another gear. We'll keep campaigning over five. This is definitely his ground. "Last year he won over six furlongs and at one point we thought maybe that was his trip but as the season went on, he just showed more and more speed. He's a completely different horse, he's filled out and strengthened and probably there's a little bit more to come from him. "He's very tough and he definitely tries very hard. He's very straightforwards to train, very uncomplicated and the lads at home, they love him. He's a very nice horse to have in the yard. "There's a Group Three back here at the beginning of July or possibly Goodwood, I think that's where we'll go. "It's great. He was a cheap purchase and it's great for the owner. It's fantastic and they deserve it."

Atalis Bay holds off all challengers to win the Coral "Beaten By A Length" Free Bet Scurry Stakes at @Sandownpark



1414: Atalis Bay is a very, very solid favourite for the Scurry Stakes and on the way to post. Warrior Brave is second favourite at 11/2 and co-owner Martin Dixon wouldn't have put you off in his preview just after noon for Racing TV. The veteran Sir Maximilian came close to another Chester success but couldn't quite reel in Look Out Louis who made almost every yard. Lincoln Park was third. Racing at Sandown and approaching the final furlong and the favourite has the lead. He's challenged but pulls out more and beats Warrior Brave by around half a length with the pair clear of the remainder. There's a lot to like about that performance from Atalis Bay (6/4 favourite). Dixon declares himself to be buzzing after that performance and reveals that Warrior Brave is due to go to Royal Ascot on Friday and expects his runner to be 5 or 6lbs well in following that performance. He's in the new five furlong handicap apparently. Steel Bull ran a more encouraging race to finish third on the outside. The winning time was 1.00.68.

A 10th success for NICHOLAS T on his 64th start 🤩



1400: Mike Cattermole has the call at York. The winning jockey used to be awarded their weight in champagne. I wonder if that's still the case? Sameem leads through the first half mile from Byron Flyer and Carlos Felix. The interesting Flymetothestars watches on from rear. The field are covered by about half a dozen lengths rounding the turn for home. Nicholas T squeezed through a narrow gap and ran on well to win by a length or so from Arctic Fox and Byron Flyer. The winner was returned a reasonably well backed 10/3 shot and was ridden by Amie Waugh and trained by Jim Goldie. There are five minutes or so to Chester and to find out if this gamble on Lincoln Park will be landed or not. I'll be hoping for a Dr Marwan Koukash owned winner......apparently he's wearing a 'terrific suit'. Oli Bell has spoken to Amie Waugh who replied: "It was great, so good to get a ride in a race like this, let alone win it." Bell then referenced the weight in champagne (which is still awarded it seems) and I thought might be about to say something regretful (what would Matt Chapman have said?) but fortunately just asked what the race meant to female amateur riders to which Waugh responded: "It's the race of the year really. It's great" News about the delay at Hexham and there must have been a serious incident on the way to post given the way the presenter was talking. He said that Oakley Brown is 'moving and talking but still being attended to. He may have one or two injuries but we don't know yet, the doctors are still with him. There will be a continued delay.' Fingers crossed for all involved.

1352: Channel hopping and expecting to see the finish at Hexham but they're still circling at the start. The start is where the Bath juveniles are approaching and the Hannon runner is 6/5 with Addie Boo Boo 3/1 second favourite but she's just been cut to 9/4. The Queen Mother's Cup Handicap from York isn't too far away either. Back in the day, it was a reasonable system to back Luca Cumani's selected runner which was often ridden by his wife or daughter but in more recent times, Tim Easterby and family have enjoyed plenty of success. It's a disappointing field further reduced by two non-runners but there's still an open market with the betting 10/3 bar. Arctic Fox is a former winner of this race and looks primed for a big run but Carlos Felix has often shaped as though he's got more ability than his form figures attest and I'd be prepared to give him another chance. Off at Bath. There's a winning newcomer but it's not Addie Boo Boo as Delmona obliges in good style at 11/1 for Jane Elliott and Tom Dascombe.

1340: Loading at Sandown. Virginia Plane now 11/8 at Chester and they're loading there too. Seneca Chief actually ran a blinder at Sandown and was in a photo for second but it was Saaheq who took the spoils for Amanda Perrett and Marco Ghiani at 9/2. Photo finish at Chester but it didn't involve Virginia Plane. Lost My Sock finished strongly up the inside to reel in Rebel At Dawn and he was returned at 7/1 for Tim Easterby and Joe Fanning. Sky Bet's Michael Shinners has been talking to Hannity about the Sky Bet Race To The Ebor Grand Cup Stakes at York (1505) which is one of three 'win and you're in' races for the Sky Bet Ebor. Shinners explains that the races have yet to produce a runner in the Ebor since inception but he's hopeful that this will change in 2021 and says: "Good money for Roberto Escobarr, the chosen one of the William Haggas entries, and he's 16/1 for the Sky Bet Ebor in August. "He's already won one of the races with Ilarrab. Karl Thornton won one at the Curragh with Shanroe. Hopefully, this might be the year."

1333: ITV Racing are now live too and they've just run through their market movers which are as follows: Virginia Plane (1340 Chester) Baashir (1435 York) Roberto Escobarr (1505 York) Oman (1520 Chester) Dark Shift (1540 York). Before that first from Chester we'll be back to Sandown for another unfathomable (to me) five furlong handicap. They're still heading to post although we're just as post time. It's 4/1 the field with Shecandoo heading them. I'd got as far as trying to make a case for Seneca Star last night (he's a C&D winner) but he's the 40/1 outsider of the field. I'll stop there. He's being walked down to post by a handler, hence the delay. They may not get there before they're due to go at Chester. The move for Shecandoo continues and she's now 7/2. At Chester, Virginia Plane is 13/8 from an opening course show of 2/1.

1317: William Derby and Niall Hannitty are currently discussing crowd restrictions and the possible of any changes that may or may not happen after Monday's announcement. Understandably, Derby is making a case for more racegoers to be allowed through York's gates. Fran Berry has just started to introduce the card at Limerick but I've switched to Sky Sports Racing for the closing stages from Hexham and the first from Bath although neither handicap really sets the pulse racing; not even the cows in the neighbouring field bothered to get up as the field raced past. There's a good race for second but Kapsize was away and gone for Peter and Sean Bowen and returned the 3/1 favourite. The camera has switched to Bath and it looks a stunning day. I'm jealous. I've enjoyed racing at Bath on the odd occasion I've been. It's officially a photo but Lady Elysia appears to have edged out Super Superjack and that has been confirmed.

1310: Dixon suggests that Run To Freedom is one to follow through the remainder of the season following this encouraging return to action and the handicapper can't do too much following his performance - a couple of pounds at most you'd think. He also expects more from Zoffarelli now that he's got a run under his belt but Dixon expects that one to come into his own once granted a stiffer test of stamina. The winning time was 1.29.40.

1259: Steedman and Dixon think Talbot is a big price in the first at Sandown with the new trip and better ground expected to suit. Two runners making their seasonal reappearance head the market and hopefully we'll get a word on how they look although the runners are already leaving the paddock. "Zoffarelli - the opposite to Roman Dynasty - looks like he's grown and he looks great," says Dixon. That pair could both be seen in a better light if there's a strong gallop and the Racing TV presenters are concerned that there isn't a guaranteed pace to this race. Run To Freedom is out to 7/2. No comment on his appearance that I've heard. We're at post time. Yet to start going forwards. They're off and racing and Run To Freedom joins Tornadic towards the front. Zoffarelli third on the inside and will need racing room as ever at Sandown. Silent Film beats Run To Freedom, photo third between Zoffarelli and Talbot. The two in the photo came home well with Talbot coming from last and the beaten favourite rallying after getting outpaced. It was a big run from the second, who was a little keen, and defied the market drift on his seasonal reappearance but he had no answer to a strong, sustained run from the eventual winner who was returned at 7/2.

1250: Martin Dixon and Alex Steedman are discussing the Scurry Stakes. The latter likes Queens Carriage while the former has this to say about Warrior Brave, a horse he's part-owner of. "He's a really progressive horse and he's a horse that doesn't do an awful lot in front. He does have that nature of just idling a little bit and that's why we put the cheekpieces on at Goodwood. "They helped him last time, he's in really good form and we think the stiff five will suit him. "I think Mishal Star has got a really good chance for what it's worth. She's the horse I fear most beyond the favourite and I think she's a big price."

🗣️ "He probably works to 100 and he's off 87"



1236: All 14 runners are still standing their ground for the six furlong handicap which is Chester's second race which makes the move for Lincoln Park - 16/1 into 5/1 favouritism - all the more interesting. The five-year-old has beaten four rivals home in his last two starts and finished a collective 34 lengths behind the winners and has only come down 2lbs in the handicap while most of his form has been with cut in the ground. It's not the most obvious move but he's a course winner and has struck up a decent partnership with Richard Kingscote. Top-weight Brian The Snail has performed similarly on his last two starts but Richard Fahey's runner is another who has attracted market support and he's 6lbs lower than when shaping quite well at the track over five furlongs in May.

1228: I can't say that I care for the name but it's interesting to see money for Addie Boo Boo ahead of her debut in the 1355 at Bath. She's a speedily bred daughter of Adaay and represents Darryll Holland whose assistant trainer is Kieren Fallon. There's an awful lot of experience and knowledge in that partnership and it will be fascinating to see how they get on. The former jockeys have saddled two winners thus far but one of those was a juvenile (from just four runners) that won on debut having been backed into favouritism. Addie Boo Boo is currently second favourite behind Richard Hannon's Symphony Perfect.

1210: I'm sure you're all on the ball but there's an unusually early start to proceedings for a mid-summer Saturday with the first at Sandown due off in under an hour's time. When talking about group horses in handicaps, Run To Freedom might have been worth a mention too as he beat Highland Avenue on his most recent outing. The runner-up has won at Listed level and has an official rating of 110 whereas Run To Freedom lines up in this heat from 88. Market rival Zoffarelli could also be well handicapped on his seasonal return with his latest second to Wobwobwob reading well. He failed by a neck to concede 11lbs to the winner but that was no bad effort given that Wobwobwob is now rated 15lbs higher having won a decent pot at York last month.

1150: Jamie Moore has occasionally - and with a smile - mentioned his father's reluctance to travel too far north from his Sussex base so I was a little surprised to see the yard represented at Chester. Pysche will become just the third from the stable to run around the Roodee in the last five years and has something to live up to as the other pair finished first and second. Nineteen runners have made the journey in all and only two have been successful and the market doesn't suggest the four-year-old will make it three. He's owned by Teme Valley who also run Glen Again at Chester and I wondered if the entry for Psyche was more influenced by that. Jamie Spencer has a few rides up there and the most interesting of them is Man Of Riddles who opposes Glen Again in the red-hot nationalracehorseweek.uk Handicap at 1520. Trained by David Simcock, he was pitched into Listed Level for the Cocked Hat Stakes on his second start only to finish last, some 20 lengths off Lone Eagle. The ground was soft and is now good-to-firm while he obviously faces a more realistic task in a handicap from a rating of 80 than he did off levels in a Listed contest. He's a fascinating runner.

1137: Here are this morning's ITV Racing market movers and offers from Sky Bet: Market Movers York 14.00 – Nicholas T 3/1 from 5/1 14.35 – Baashir 9/2 from 6/1 15.05 – Roberto Escobarr 13/8 from 5/2 15.40 – Dark Shift 9/2 from 11/2 Sandown 14.50 – Repertoire 15/2 from 9/1 Chester 15.20 – Oman 7/2 from 13/2 Offers 14.15 Sandown - Money Back as Cash if 2nd Extra Place Races 14.35 York – Paying 5 places instead of 3 if 11 runners or more 15.40 York – Paying 7 places instead of 4 if 16 runners or more

1127: Hughie Morrison saddles some lightly raced runners at a couple of venues with King Of Clubs - who will be ridden by Ryan Moore - a short price to strike on his handicap bow in Sandown's 1525 while the slightly more experienced Legendary Day is even shorter to provide William Buick with a winner at Leicester's evening meeting. Moore also rides the hat-trick seeking Sulochana in Sandown's finale. It would obviously be a fine day for the yard if all three were to oblige but I'm quite keen to oppose the first of that trio with Dejame Paso who finished well beaten in the London Gold Cup last time. That's traditionally one of the hottest handicaps of the year so dropping back to calmer waters and a furlong in trip should suit a horse whose front-running style is often seen to good effect at Sandown. The booking of Jason Watson is a positive as he's 2/5 for the yard this year (with a third and a fourth) and I'm hopeful he can at least make the frame at a double figure price in this nine-runner field.

1107: Is there a Group horse hiding in a handicap today? At Sandown, Paddy Power market mover Latest Generation has such pretensions and he's not too far off that level anyway with a mark of 93. He caught the eye on debut at the Esher venue when third to One Ruler and Maximal but was beaten a lot further by the winner in the Group Three Autumn Stakes. His reappearance over 10 furlongs behind Hurricane Lane was a disappointment but the drop to seven and the fitting of a tongue tie may show in a better light. Charlie Hills saddles one of the likelier looking alternatives in the four-year-old King's Knight whose latest fourth to Boardman at Chester has been well advertised with the second winning at Epsom on Derby Day. Hills sends Dark Shift to York for the Pavers Sprint Handicap and he looked a potential star when beating the well-regarded (but so far disappointing) Twilight Calls on debut at Ascot. A close second to the (currently) 101 rated Apollo One followed that before he returned this season with victory at Salisbury - a mark of 88 could underestimate the son of Dark Angel. The drawback is that similar comments can be applied to the William Haggas trained Skyrunner who makes his own handicap bow from a perch of 89 while Hills also runs Jadwal whose latest handicap form is rock solid. It's quite a conundrum but that hasn't stopped Value Bet having a crack at the race and Matt makes a case for siding with experience in his column.

1055: Scanning down the list of market movers on Oddschecker and I noted support for one of Hollie Doyle's mounts at Bath but there are two non-runners in the race, including one I was keen to chance, so I'm not sure what the move for Quemonda is worth. I was vaguely amused to see Elusive Red has been cut from 40/1 to around 8/1 in Hexham's finale as, once upon a time, the seven-year-old featured in My Stable tracker. He's 0/10 and recent form figures are FPPP - not my finest hour! Perhaps today's the day? Jamie Snowden sends a couple of Hexham, including Thebannerkingrebel who takes on another Lambourn based runner in Glynn. The latter was talked of as a Cheltenham Festival prospect in 2020 but returns after a wind operation with form figures of 2PP. He's still only seven so there's time yet if the surgery works. Roman Dragon is proving popular to provide Tom Dascombe with another Chester winner at 1555 while I was pleased to see Richard Fahey's column headline Gabrial The Devil as I thought he could run a big race in the 1410. The form of his preceding start worked out very well, he didn't shape too badly last time and he's back to a winning mark but there isn't an iota of market support for him at the moment. Heh ho.

1036: Here are some early market movers, courtesy of Paddy Power: Chester 1340 Virginia Plane 9/4 from 5/2 1520 Oman 5/1 from 13/2 York 1400 Nicholas T 100/30 from 9/2 1435 Baashir 9/2 jt-fav from 11/2 1505 Roberto Escobarr 9/5 fav from 9/4 fav 1540 Dark Shift 11/2 from 6s Sandown 1450 Latest Generation 9/4 fav from 11/4 fav

1030: It is a big day for second favourite Steel Bull. He looked a horse of potential when winning the Molecomb Stakes but that form hasn't worked out all that well - the second home Ben Macdui is lining up at York off 93 and is a 40/1 shot - and he's without a win since. He wears a tongue tie after a disappointing seasonal return and connections will be hoping that helps him to get his career back on course. He beat the re-opposing Dense Star in a maiden last July and is rated almost a stone higher still but the filly, now with Stuart Williams, remains of interest, particularly given that she ran behind Suesa last November and the French filly has been a real springer in the Royal Ascot ante-post markets this week. A big run from Dense Star would further advertise her credentials.

1017: Some of the Scurry Stakes winners that went on to reach greater heights than Listed level include Margot Did, Pearl Secret and Battaash. The latter will be in action next week of course but he's had an interrupted preparation and hasn't always impressed at Ascot but whether you're with or against the popular sprinter is a question for a few days' time. Marco Botti is quite sweet on this year's 7/4 favourite and hopeful that he will live up to market expectations. It is a race that fillies have enjoyed plenty of recent success in though so and four go to post in an attempt to enhance that record.

After two years we're back at York Racecourse today celebrating our @macmillancancer Charity Raceday.



1011: Good morning one and all. I hope you've dusted off the shorts and t-shirts, blown the cobwebs off the barbecues and are set for a weekend of fun in the sun. Quality may be a little thin on the ground with the Royal meeting around the corner but there's no shortage of competitive action and there is also plenty of potential with the Scurry Stakes and the Pavers Foundation Catherine Memorial Sprint Handicap having been won by smart performers in recent years. Perhaps there will be another star waiting to burst onto the scene in today's fields?