Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from the Cazoo Derby Festival

Recap the action from the first day of the Cazoo Derby Festival as Frankie Dettori teamed up with Aidan O'Brien to record his 21st Classic victory as Snowfall ran out a barely credible 16 length winner of the Oaks.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1745: That brings the action from the Cazoo Derby Festival to a close on day one. I hope you've enjoyed it. There's been some enthralling action throughout and the same should be true of tomorrow. I'll be back with the blog from a little after 1000 and I hope you can join me for our coverage of the Cazoo Derby. Hope to see you then.

1735: Andrew Cooper and his team are already out on the course, treading the divots back in and getting the track ready for Cazoo Derby Day. They have a long evening ahead of them and an early start no doubt. It has stopped raining, finally, some three hours later than forecast and it is due to be hot and sunny tomorrow - it could dry out significantly. Dulas is the first to come under the spotlight and Fremantle believes he's still well handicapped, he has regained favouritism from Shelir at 3/1. Money continues to come for On A Session, he's now 6/1 and only half a point longer than Shelir who has suddenly taken a bit of a walk. They're off and Buick drops On A Session out in rear, Dulas is only one place in front of him. Paws For Thought, Above, Arigato and Rhoscolyn are the first four. Dulas makes ground in the middle of the track. It's Rhoscolyn though and he wins by four or five. Shelir second, On A Session third. Dixon was pretty sweet on him this morning and put him up as his bet of the day for the Racing TV Team Tips. We were told. And if your bookie pays out on best odds guaranteed, then you will be very happy with the SP of 9/2. I'm not sure what happened with Dulas but he was eased right down, he may not have been happy on the track.

1728: The closing handicap has been the plan for Rhoscolyn ever since he won at Goodwood as we heard from co-owner Martin Dixon this morning and the rain won't have bothered connections in the slightest. Another progressive rival in Dulas - who is ridden by Silvestre de Sousa who was on board Rhoscolyn at Goodwood - headed the betting and should also be quite happy on the ground having won on soft, also at Goodwood, last time. There is a new favourite in Shelir, a strong travelling individual who has plenty of form from similar marks to the one he races from today but he lacks the same scope for progress as the other pair. On A Session has been backed down from double figure prices and the same is now true of Lord Rapscallion as the runners come out onto the track. The market suggests that this is going to be as competitive race as it threatened to be beforehand and you'd hope that the form will work out well.

🗣️ "...it would be hard to argue against the idea that she has produced a performance that stands comparison with Love and Enable"



Get the latest reaction, @Timeform analysis, free race replay and more in our Cazoo Oaks report 👇https://t.co/J3bYM6MZ2f — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 4, 2021

1721: Archie Watson has been talking about Mehmento and Sherbet Lemon: "In the Commonwealth, in the Jersey but I think the Jean Prat is the race for him. I'm not a big yard and I have got Dragon Symbol in the Commonwealth. After the Greenham, it's always the race (Jean Prat) that we thought would be ideal for him. "I do think he's versatile and whatever the ground is at Ascot I think we'll be happy. "I was very happy for the majority of the race. She actually stuck on well. She's a very nice filly. I think she'll stay a mile six and she could be going to France a fair bit this season, then hopefully back to Ascot. She does have the pace to go forwards but just grinds it out." He's hopeful of a good run in the finale from Above and also in the Wokingham which sounded as though it was something of a plan. Doyle: "He got through the ground absolutely fine. I got it easy enough in front and lengthened down the hill and he's done it nicely. He's got enough pace for six and he stays seven, possibly the six furlong race might be my preference but I'll leave the training to Archie!" "I'd like to think he'll run well," she adds about Paws For Thought, her mount in the last.

1709: Snowfall is settling at about 5/1 for the Arc and three-year-old fillies are always to be feared in that contest. More immediately the four runners for the Surrey Stakes are at the post. Mehmento is out to 6/4. He jumps out well alongside principal market rival Meu Amor. They tack across the track again and the latter has the rail but Mehmento has the lead at the two pole. Legal Attack is the only challenger but the Greenham runner-up has all the answers and wins easily. He proved none the worse for his trip to France and hacked up at 11/8. That's a double on the card for Hollie Doyle and that was all very straightforward. We've got one more to come on Oaks Day and it's a good, competitive handicap featuring a couple of progressive horses who should continue to show up well through the season.

🗣"She is obviously very good - Frankie was very impressed with her."



Aidan O'Brien has now won 4️⃣0️⃣ British Classics & 9️⃣ @CazooUK Oaks following Snowfall's vintage display in the fillies' Classic at @EpsomRacecourse pic.twitter.com/8vVV8iEqt4 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 4, 2021

1703: O'Brien has been speaking to Hislop and revealed that Moore would have switched to Snowfall because of the going if he'd been able to, adding - I think - that Santa Barbara might not have been asked to take her chance if they'd known how the conditions turned out. He was happy with the way they all ran and confirmed that the favourite just got tired and will be dropped back to the trip. Obviously he wouldn't be drawn on targets for the winner until he's spoken to 'the lads'. He's not too worried about underfoot conditions for Bolshoi Ballet tomorrow, hoping that his experience will stand him in good stead as it did for Snowfall.

Click on the image for Saturday's Value Bet

1650: ITV grab a quick word with O'Brien before the presentation: "We really thought she was a proper Group One filly last year. Frankie gave her a very good ride." They've just highlighted the winner's pedigree and Snowfall is by Japanese superstar Deep Impact so this result will definitely make the headlines in Japan. It could be a significant result. Hislop has just caught up with Dettori who is grinning like the proverbial cat curled up on cloud nine. "Came down Tattenham and I was swinging off it, I had everything beat. Everything in front of me. The one I couldn't see was Santa Barbara so when I got daylight I wanted to take it. Got the fence and took off. "The ground is soft, it felt like good to firm. I don't think I'll ride a more impressive Classic winner. I suspect that she might do what Enable did. What can you say when you win a Classic by 16 lengths? "Today is soft but the water is still on the top, they are going through it. Aidan said to me she used to be a little bit gassy but she was good today, it was an Arazi moment. "I am 50 years old, I get to ride in these great races and these good horses. I'm not doing too bad." Dettori has now ridden as many Classic winners as Fred Archer.

Click on the image for the Cazoo Oaks report and reaction

1640: Dettori: "They go far too quick. She went through like a hot knife through butter." There was a bit more than that and you'll be able to find all of the big race reaction in the race report. The winning distance was a remarkable 16 lengths. It looked at one stage as though we were going to be in for an exciting finish and Santa Barbara loomed large at one point but they were all left trailing in Dettori and Snowfall's wake. It will be interesting to read / hear what the connections of the beaten horses have to say but I'd be pretty certain that Dubai Fountain didn't handle the track. I need to watch a replay or two to pick up anything more. I would imagine that Saffron Beach didn't stay, she was ridden as if she would and was prominent for a long way. She could meet Santa Barbara back over 10 furlongs later in the season while the Arc must beckon for the winner in the autumn. There are quotes of around 6/1 for the Paris showpiece.

😲 An absolute romp in the Oaks!



🌨 Snowfall blows them away at @EpsomRacecourse under Frankie Dettori!



👏 A ninth win in the race for Aidan O’Brienpic.twitter.com/Gd9LbiBySy — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 4, 2021

1631: They're going behind. They're off and Sherbet Lemon is prominent. Mystery Angel and La Joconde are also to the fore. Santa Barbara is last. I don't think Dubai Fountain is very happy going round Tattenham Corner but she's close enough. They've come stands' side and there's plenty of bumping and barging. Snowfall has quickened clear and wins by a distance. Mystery Angel second and Divinely third. She's been returned at 11/2 but that was quite extraordinary. She won the Musidora in good style but the way she quickened clear of the field here, on ground that O'Brien suggested wouldn't be ideal, was quite staggering. She looks top notch on that evidence and, it goes without saying, is massively progressive.

1620: The remainder of the field are also on their way to post where Saffron Beach is approaching under tight restraint. Santa Barbara is back out to 5/2. There's a little money for stablemate Willow (around 18s) who is alongside Sherbet Lemon in the betting. Hislop says 'by the looks of things' Teona is handling the preliminaries okay and calmer than she seemed at York but appears to be getting keener and keener on the way to post. She didn't sound definite and is hopeful of watching her progress to the stalls which takes some time at Epsom. The camera is currently focused on Santa Barbara and Ryan Moore. Luck agrees that Teona was calmer in the paddock than before but he thinks Santa Barbara is taking a keen hold on the way to post, head down and mouth open. She's got her ears pricked and Moore looks happy enough. Luck is sceptical about her stamina and Fremantle is sceptical about her form. Could the Cheshire Oaks form be key? Winner Dubai Fountain is now 6/1 with Zeyadaah still 5s. Santa Barbara is out to 3s with a minute until post time. Dubai Fountain is now 4/1 - this is a fascinating vote of confidence.

🗣 "1990 I started, it has taken me 31 years."



A first Group One winner for William Muir & Chris Grassick following the win of Pyledriver in the Coral Coronation Cup at @EpsomRacecourse - he even drove the horsebox on the way to the track this morning 👏 pic.twitter.com/l0kagCsswA — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 4, 2021

1610: In the immediate post-race interview after the last Oisin Murphy was asked whether he thought the field would come stands' side in the Oaks as well but he neatly ducked that question. He suggested that Frankie Dettori would be leading aboard Snowfall so that it would be down to him and that the field would probably follow if he chose to tack across the track. You can end up a little short of room against the rail, particularly if tiring horses fall back into your path so it will be fascinating as ever to see how this develops tactically. Teona is one to watch in the early stages of the race as this talented filly hasn't always settled well but she is now tried in a hood, an aid that worked wonderfully for her dam. Racing TV pick up live coverage with Saffron Beach going to post. She is heading to post 'nicely' in a red hood which she won't be wearing in the race itself. The others are still in the paddock. Hislop felt Kirby may have been 'exploring' the track and the ground on the way to post, seeing how it was riding in the different parts. Roger Varian feels that all of his runners will cope with the ground 'just fine' and isn't dismissive of any of his runners. He rightly refused to be drawn into nominating one ahead of the others.

“She’s really come into herself over the past few months” - @HollieDoyle1 looks forward to her first Classic ride aboard Sherbet Lemon in Friday’s Cazoo Oaks with @HuntyCaller! pic.twitter.com/Miv7JT5AS1 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 3, 2021

1555: Santa Barbara is tightening up ahead of the Cazoo Oaks and is now 9/4 having hit 3/1 this morning. Zeyaadah is back out to an 'each-way' 5s and longer in places which seems reasonable to me while Dubai Fountain continues to shorten and could become the third favourite as Snowfall goes in the other direction. Cases have been made for Divinely and Sherbet Lemon this morning with stamina firmly in their favour. That remains a big question for Saffron Beach and if I were so inclined, I'd be considering a place lay of her. Lydia Hislop has caught up with William Muir: "1990 I started, it's taken me 30 odd years to get a Group One winner! It's not just me it's the whole team effort, they keep it going, they work extremely hard. They are as dedicated as I am. I always do (drove the box today), especially with this one. "I said before we went to Newmarket that he's not at his peak but because we finished second everyone said 'he's not as good as he was, why did he wander?' Let's say a big shout out to the owners as well. "We met at the service station yesterday and it was me, Martin and the owners and we discussed what we were going to do. We do it together because we want to get it right. You can't do it if you haven't got the horses." Muir is still going and there are some nice lines in the interview. I'm a little sorry we didn't get the immediate post-race excitement as this is a little more measured but it's still good fun. In the background, there are the first shots of the Oaks runners in the paddock. Muir has just suggested that Pyledriver could go for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. That was the target for Al Aasy so why not? What a dream that is. I'll keep an eye out for any links to the interview but I don't know if Racing TV will put up the full five or six minutes.

🏇👏 IT'S A ROUT!



🔵 BLUE CUP hacks up at Epsom in the Cazoo Handicap under a brilliant ride from the champ @oismurphy, for @DavidMenuisierpic.twitter.com/JVZS17307N — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 4, 2021

1546: Blue Cup is taken back from the gates as Data Protection leads in company with Dream With Me and Sky Defender. Dream With Me and Data Protection kick on rounding the turn into the straight, they've opened up by eight lengths or so. They've come over to the stands' side. The field are closing. Blue Cup wins under Oisin Murphy and wins impressively. Victory Chime second and Data Protection a fine third given the pace that was set. He's certainly put his best foot forwards today and the race probably panned out pretty nicely for him with a strong pace set from a long way out and the field becoming fairly well strung out. He was returned the 9/2 favourite. Murphy tells Persad: "This horse isn't easy. David is a very good trainer and I think he's found the key to this fellow." The winning time, I think I heard correctly, was 2.12.46 which is 6.86 above standard.

Aidan O'Brien gave @MCYeeehaaa an update on his horses ahead of the Cazoo Oaks, as well as Bolshoi Ballet's chances in tomorrow's Cazoo Derby 🏇



Watch Now

📺@ITV

📱https://t.co/fJXuj4d6h6#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/FIoAblx3is — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 4, 2021

1540: Approaching the post at Epsom with HMS President still favourite at 4/1 in an open race. It's a real puzzle and I tentatively put forwards Dream With Me this morning but I don't see why Kaleidoscopic shouldn't take a hand. She's competitive from her current mark and handles cut in the ground (it's still raining). She was in front of 5/1 chance Victory Chime at Pontefract in April and faces a more realistic task than in a Listed race on quick ground last time. There's money for her too and she's now 8/1 from 11s. Blue Cup was an eyecatcher at the track two runs ago and David Menuisier tells ITV: "I think he's much better than his current mark but he doesn't help himself, that's his main problem. We're working hard with him to help him fulfil his potential. He pulls really hard. York was a disgrace really, I felt really ashamed the way he ran there. "Fingers crossed he can show his true colours."

Epsom Downs is being ravaged by the conditions ahead of the Oaks! 🌧️



Santa Barbara is the favourite, but with a wide open race in store, @olibellracing is making the most of our 𝗙𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗖𝗘𝗦 with a different runner 👀 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 4, 2021

1535: Aidan O'Brien has been speaking to Matt Chapman about his runners in the Oaks and principally Santa Barbara. "Everything she did was always very easy. She shows an awful lot of speed for a Camelot filly but I suppose that's what excites everybody about her. She always goes a little bit up (her head carriage) but a lot of fast horses do that. "We always thought she was very good and that there was a very good chance that she would get a mile and a quarter and could be very special over that distance. She is very intelligent and we look forward to watching her each time." The rain is more in favour of Santa Barbara than Snowfall. I can't type quickly enough to keep up but the essence of what O'Brien said was that if you have a horse who is special over 10 furlongs, then there is every chance that they will be effective over 12 furlongs. It's under an hour until the Cazoo Oaks but they are on their way to post for the next.

❌ 2017 - unsold for £10,000 as a foal

🏆 2021 - wins the Group 1 Coronation Cup at Epsom



👏 Pyledriver pic.twitter.com/CD8SQotuls — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 4, 2021

1525: I enjoyed that. A super race. We can take it down a notch before the Oaks with the 10 furlong handicap where they'll go without Lawn Ranger and You're Hired. It's a very open betting heat with 4/1 joint-favourites and a couple more just a shade longer. Dwyer is on Racing TV and has apparently now won all three Group One races at Epsom; that's not a bad career stat. "We weren't going to take him back and try and settle him, we were just going to give him his head and roll along. He was too fresh at Newmarket, I struggled with him but today he was a different prospect and he settled lovely. "You couldn't take anything from last year's run as he got flattened at the top of the hill. I was quite comfortable. David really slowed it up and I thought 'you know what I'll go past David' and I wanted to grab the rail. Once I got the rail I was able to give him a nice breather. And I wanted to save some petrol in case I got into a scrap at the end which we did. "Jim came to me - I heard him, Jim growls in a finish - and he headed me but he pulled out all the stops and fought the runner off bravely. "He has mixed it at the top level and we were always confident he would win a Group One."

"There have been times when I've hated racing ... but days like this, I can't describe in words"



An emotional Martin Dwyer reacts to victory in the Coral Coronation Cup



Watch Now

📺@ITV

📱https://t.co/fJXuj4d6h6#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/ZNPJwcWS1J — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 4, 2021

1516: I didn't remotely fancy him but Pyledriver's story captured the imagination last season and Muir's enthusiasm and excitement is a wonderful tonic. It was a big move from Dwyer approaching Tattenham Corner but it looked for all the world as though he was going to finish a gallant second when Al Aasy loomed up alongside. The runner-up drifted down the camber and Crowley had to switch his whip to try and straighten him out but it would be hard to say that affected the outcome. Dwyer: "It's great for everyone, for the whole team. Proud of the horse. Days like this, I can't describe with words the feeling inside. It's just euphoria." I'm looking forwards to the interview with Muir who has added Chris Grassick to his licence this season saying earlier this year: "I’ve known Chris since he first came to Lambourn when he worked with Archie Watson and he seemed a really nice lad. “Chris said he wanted to start training and he has got the attitude to do well but in this climate it is very tough to start training with single figures. “I’ve been training long enough and it is nice to help people like Chris as we all need opportunities in life. “Two heads are better than one and he comes from a family steeped in racing. There is a great atmosphere about the place and this will give him a good bit of experience.” The winning time was 2.42.23 which again points to the ground not being too far off soft.

💪 So game!



👏 Pyledriver digs deep under Maryin Dwyer to fend off Al Aasy and land the Group 1 Coronation Cup at @EpsomRacecourse for William Muir & Chris Grassick!pic.twitter.com/cEuV3nLvYn — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) June 4, 2021

1507: There is some money for Pyledriver who is 7/1 from 9s and now shorter than Mogul. Al Aasy is sweating up and you can see the white flecks on his neck as the camera focuses on him on the way to post. He's on his toes and a little edgy. He has done it before, particularly last year but he's out to 7/4 now with people presumably put off by his pre-race antics. It might not be a negative Luck and Fremantle agree but William Haggas has admitted before that Al Aasy is not the easiest. This is his first time racing in front of a crowd for quite a while but the 12 furlong start at Epsom is some way away from the stands. Mogul is also very warm and I imagine it's pretty humid at Epsom but he's trotting to post very calmly in company with stablemate and brother Japan. Al Aasy wore earplugs on the way to post but they have been taken out now that he's reached the start. Almost set. Al Aasy held-up in rear with Highland Chief making the running. Martin Dwyer tries to inject pace at Tattenham Corner but is covered by Albaflora. The filly doesn't look entirely happy on the camber. Here comes Al Aasy. They come close together, terrific battle. GO ON PYLEDRIVER. Very game performance. Not a penny on but a huge win for a small team. Great to see.

📝 Analyst Verdict 📝



15.10 #EPSOM

AL AASY has proved a totally different proposition in 2 starts this season, including when showing high-class form to beat...



View the card > https://t.co/8Sc8F1PZ55 pic.twitter.com/0DDpcV4OwM — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) June 4, 2021

1500: William Haggas has the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe in mind for Al Aasy and he'll need to go close here if he's to make it to Paris in the autumn. Japan finished a four length fourth in the 2019 renewal (of the Arc) but failed to match that level of form last season. It's possible that his confidence will have been restored by victory at Chester but that is something we may not know or be able to quantify until after this race has been run. Mogul has continued to drift quite markedly and is now 15/2. It's hard to back him on the back of that drift. William Muir declares Pyledriver 'ready to go' on ITV and he's looking forward to the race. He answers Matt Chapman's question about 'waywardness' very politely but doesn't think it's an issue. There has been nearly 10 millimetres of rain at Epsom and it still hasn't stopped but it does dry quickly and a warm day is forecast for tomorrow.

🗣 "He's just a lovely racehorse to be a part of."@SimonDowRacing trains next to @EpsomRacecourse & reflects on the win of Corazon Espinado at the track this afternoon pic.twitter.com/Rfe7f3YxbB — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 4, 2021

1445: The bookies are probably in front at the moment Al Aasy would be a popular winner of the Coronation Cup despite having eased from odds-on since betting opened. He's got plenty of form to his name with cut in the ground so won't have been inconvenienced by the rain but he has to prove that he can cut the mustard at this level and prove that he can act on this track. There's very little to choose between Japan and Mogul on form so it's something of a surprise to see them so far apart in the market but the money continues to come for Albaflora. She's the real positive mover of the race and was flagged up yesterday by the Punting Pointers team. More from Doyle: "I jumped well. He was pretty keen early on and I didn't want to make too much use of him. Luckily nothing really got into the race and I didn't have too much pressure applied to me. The further I was going the better. It's wet ground. It's starting to get into it now. I think it's soft ground. It's not too testing. "She's (Sherbet Lemon) proven on this surface. She's pretty push button. From 14 I will need a little tactical speed. I think she's come on for her run at Lingfield. She stays all day. She wouldn't have a massive turn of foot, we'll see how she gets on." Simon Dow: "He's a very well balanced horse and comes down the hill very well. He can get others in trouble behind him. He's just a lovely racehorse to own and be part off and he's a right character. He's got his own way of doing things. We just didn't know how soft it was actually going to be but it just worked well and he just finished off really nicely. I don't think he's finished yet, he's never looked better." Dow also gave a positive mention to his runner tomorrow whose name I didn't catch. The horse in question is Canagat who will make his debut for the yard.

1435: Storting enters the stalls to complete the field. Fox Duty Free breaks slowly and is last. They're quite well strung out with Overwrite leading from Corazon Espinado. They've rounded Tattenham Corner. Not many getting into this. Corazon Espinado and Hollie Doyle win. Simon Dow's charge did not go unbacked and was winning on the Downs for the fourth time. He was returned at 12/1. Hortzadar and Plantadream were second and third with Storting fourth. Fremantle and Luck agree that Irish Admiral didn't look happy coming down the hill. I think he's stayed on into fifth. Don't forget about him. The winning time was 1.48.85. Suggestions in the studio that the ground is verging on soft. Rishi Persad speaks to Doyle: "An incredible performance. It's his maximum trip probably. He was quite keen early on. I wanted to fill him up."

1425: The runners are leaving the paddock for the second and the umbrellas are still up. The support for Irish Admiral isn't letting up either and Tom Marquand's mount is 6/4. There are only two other runners in single figures but Mostawaa has been beaten from similar marks on his last three starts while I felt Storting enjoyed a slightly better run at Thirsk than one or two of those just behind him I felt. I was happy to take him on from his revised mark with no chances taken with his price. There are one or two non-runners being declared at Epsom with the rain persisting. Luck quite likes Storting but is worried about the ground which was less of a concern for me. His jockey has just spoken to ITV: "He's relatively lightly raced and a little bit unexposed at this trip. He looks to be on an upward curve and has a nice draw. Hopefully it will set up quite nicely for him. "One Ruler has been slightly forgotten since the Guineas. The trip was just too sharp really. His pedigree doesn't scream he'll stay a mile and a half but who knows, he's definitely got a lot of quality."

Ruby Walsh has a pretty strong view on tomorrow's Derby.



He's even got a #WhatOddsPaddy selection at 5/2 which could be worth a look: https://t.co/pIlSSjq9Ch



Listen to the full FTHM show here: https://t.co/qs4NDI0uC3 pic.twitter.com/1RpvQKrigt — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 4, 2021

1418: The handicap good thing is up next in around 15 minutes but will he oblige? The ground certainly isn't going to inconvenience Irish Admiral and it's hard to escape his chance but like Value Bet, I'm prepared to chance Muraad against him although he's an each-way fancy for me and I'd also throw in Overwrite who was second to Muraad at Goodwood last season. There's another interview with Boughey who is suggesting that Oscula could head for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot if she comes out of this race okay and the owners are happy. He says she hasn't come in her coat yet and that she can continue to improve as the season goes on with seven furlongs in her scope. Boughey could have half a dozen juveniles for Royal Ascot. Exciting times.

1410: The winner was sired by Galileo Gold whose first crop has made a reasonably encouraging start with Ebro River having also won twice already, including at Listed level. There is a going change and the official description is now good to soft. Some of the jockeys are reporting that it is riding even softer than that and it is still raining. Boughey: "I thought it was a pretty impressive performance. She always showed us plenty at home. We took her to Brighton with this race in mind. "He's a fantastic rider. His application at home and he listens to what I say. He did a fantastic job. "She's (Mystery Angel) in great form. She's in super shape. She was probably a little bit flat in the Musidora, it was only eight days after the Pretty Polly. I think she's a lively outsider." Crehan: "I knew we had a chance. She handled Brighton very well and I think she won more impressively here than she did there. I thought we were racing early but we got away with it here. "She handled the ground fine."

1400: Flaming Rib is the last to load but one of the first to show. He never really got past Oscula (15/2) though and it's another juvenile winner for Boughey. The first two were in the front two throughout. Maybury was third, just ahead of Dairerin who was outpaced before staying on. Mark Crehan was the man in the saddle and won despite not being able to use his 5lb allowance. 1.12.02 was the winning time, four and a half seconds outside standard says Luck. They suggest that means the rain has got into the ground and that the going is at least on the soft side of good. Crehan says: "That was the plan, to jump well and keep it simple from the front and she's done it nicely in the end." He had one winner last year but that was his thirtieth this season.

1348: George Boughey has enjoyed a tremendous start with his juveniles and was interviewed by Matt Chapman on ITV. Boughey didn't reveal a great deal but did say that he thought the rain wouldn't inconvenience his Brighton winner Oscula and she has been reasonably solid in the market. Market leaders have a good recent record in this heat and at the moment Flaming Rib is holding onto favouritism. The first of the jockeys have received a leg up so it won't be too long until they're heading down to the start and we're about to hear from the paddock on Racing TV. On paddock appearance Flaming Rib is one of the scopiest in the race agree the presenters. Luck suggests Sienna Bonnie is 'a massive price' at 12/1 but that thought is pooh-poohed by Fremantle. Luck explains that she impressed him at Bath and then raced on the wrong side of the track at York and is better than that run suggests. Nick Bell hopes Dairerin will 'give a good account of himself' and that 'he'll come home strong'. "I think he's got a good chance, he's probably the horse to beat on form but Tom Dascombe's horse is highly respected," he concludes. William Buick has told Mick Fitzgerald that the ground felt on the slow side of good on the way to post.

🗣 "We've basically shifted to Good ground."



The going at @EpsomRacecourse is now Good following far more rain than predicted has hit the track today - @ACooperClerk with the latest pic.twitter.com/6bSN03GQoV — Racing TV (@RacingTV) June 4, 2021

1329: It is still raining at Epsom where Nick Luck has been joined by Eddie Fremantle on Racing TV. There is good news for racing fans in Wales as spectators there will be able to join those in England and Scotland in attending race meetings from next week after the Welsh government announced the public can return to sporting events on Monday. The Racing TV pair are discussing the Oaks with Fremantle suggesting Santa Barbara should be 5/1 rather than 5/2. They're going to go back to Fremantle to find out who he does fancy but they've broken to Lydia Hislop and Andrew Cooper who says that they've had more rain than any of the forecasts he had seen. "We're more under the front than predicted and we've had between 7 millimetres and somewhere near 8 - double in a sense what we were forecast. It will clear from the south, places like Lingfield are clear now, so there is an end to it. "It (the track) has taken it remarkably well. In terms of the going, let's run a race and see. Fundamentally we're good, properly good, for the last nine furlongs now but let's see what everyone says." He adds that he'd got to the stage after the dry week where he was hoping that the forecast was right so I don't think he's displeased with the rain they've had at a track that dries quickly and with a warm day forecast tomorrow. The rain does mean that there should be no need to water the course this evening. The going is now good all over. It is still raining. Back to Fremantle and his Oaks fancy which is Zeyadaah who he's fancied for some time but the draw is a disadvantage. He throws in Save A Forest as an outsider pointing out, as a few have done this morning, that the Lingfield trail was not truly run.

It's #EpsomOaks day, and we're celebrating with 𝗠𝗢𝗡𝗘𝗬 𝗕𝗔𝗖𝗞 𝗔𝗦 𝗖𝗔𝗦𝗛 if you're 2nd or 3rd in the first race! 🙌



We've tasked @olibellracing with steering you in the right direction...🏇 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) June 4, 2021

1320: The focus is firmly on Epsom as far as the blog is concerned but, as ever, there is plenty of racing elsewhere and Camprond has already justified odds of 1/14 at Market Rasen. They're loading for the first at Catterick and there are some good evening cards to keep an eye on. It won't be too long until they're in the paddock for the Woodcote Stakes though and there'll be some live coverage for you soon. In the meantime, here's a tip (above) from Oli Bell...... There's also still time to get your free entry in for the ITV7 where there is another £50,000 jackpot to play for.

Good luck to the smiler @HollieDoyle1 in the Cazoo Oaks today at Epsom on Sherbet Lemon 🍋 pic.twitter.com/5aPMwaHAzK — Caroline Doyle (@Simysimo) June 4, 2021

1305: It's under an hour until the opener and it still appears to be raining if the pictures of Tom Marquand and Hollie Doyle walking the course are live. The decision by the sponsors to handout branded umbrellas has been a very wise one - they're getting lots of air time with Doyle the latest to be seen clutching one. Doyle, of course, has a ride in the Cazoo Oaks in the form of outsider Sherbet Lemon but she's not without her supporters with Martin Dixon making a case for the Lingfield trail winner on Racing TV through the morning. Doyle has plenty of supporters too but whether she'll appreciate the above tweet of support or not is another matter.

No jockey has won the @Coral Coronation Cup and the @CazooUK Oaks in the same year since Michael Roberts 1993 🏆🏆



Jim Crowley (Al Aasy and Zeyaadah) and Ryan Moore (Japan and Santa Barbara) both ride fancied horses in each race today... #TheOaks pic.twitter.com/1gTdpFyHKf — Epsom Downs Racecourse (@EpsomRacecourse) June 4, 2021

1258: Dulas and Rhoscolyn have very obvious chances in the finale while Dixon also made a case for Lord Rapscallion earlier and I'd like to throw in On A Session as well. Not only would be an aptly named winner on a Friday evening at Epsom for many but it's a rare runner at the track for a shrewd operator in David Barron and he's booked one of the best around in William Buick. On A Session disappointed last time but that came just a week after a big run in the Thirsk Hunt Cup where plenty of use was made of him from a wide draw over a mile. That seemed to take a toll in the closing stages but he shaped well enough, as he did on debut for the yard at Wolverhampton when ridden from further back. It wouldn't surprise to see more patient tactics employed this afternoon and he could hit the frame as 13 of Barron's 38 runners at Epsom have done (only three winners). I don't know when he last sent a runner down to the Downs but he hasn't saddled an Epsom runner in the last five years and I doubt this one would be lining up this afternoon unless he felt that he had a chance of going close. He's out at 12/1 and a few firms, including Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Bet, are paying an extra place.

A big day needs some big calls. https://t.co/XKE630pTGa — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 4, 2021

1247: The Racing TV team are commenting that the rain has got harder at Epsom and doesn't look like stopping. The forecast we heard this morning was for the precipitation to cease at around lunchtime. They've just provided their 'Team Tips' and they are as follows: Tom Stanley: Snowfall Martin Dixon: Rhoscolyn Niall Hannity: Irish Admiral George Baker: Mogul

Timeform highlight the ratings banker, a big improver and a flag of interest at Epsom

1239: I found the 10 furlong handicap at 1545 to be a bit of a head scratcher. I've seen a few positive mentions for You're Hired (fifth in the race last year) and it seemed a little as though he was one that a lot of people were latching on to in the absence of anything else, as a case can be made for him. That may be unfair and with no confidence whatsoever I kept coming back to Dream With Me as a progressive horse who we may not have seen the best of. This is a tougher contest than the two he's won at Ayr but he's beautifully bred and may yet be able to live up to his pedigree now that the penny seems to have dropped. I think he's a fair price in another handicap where we know an awful lot about most of the runners with the field relatively exposed.

Click on the image for all today's market movers

1225: We've touched on the favourites in the Group One contests but we haven't touched on the 'group horse in a handicap' that is (possibly) Irish Admiral in the second on the card. The Haggas trained Irish import ran a big race on his second start for the yard at York and is only a pound higher in a race where all of his opponents are pretty exposed in comparison. His price is as clear as his price (13/8) suggests but I thought Muraad was the each-way bet against him and was pleased subsequently to read the case made for the top-weight by Matt in his Value Bet column. He's not on an impossible mark judged by his win at Goodwood and he should be all the better for his reappearance. He only narrowly beat Overwrite on that occasion and the latter has a swing at the weights. I wouldn't be in a rush to rule out Mark Johnston's runner as he's run well at Goodwood on another occasion as well as winning at Brighton and this track could suit him. He wouldn't be the first from the yard to run a big race, seemingly out of the blue.

Check out Sky Bet's Money Back offer

1215: Dixon reveals that he will have a bet in the opening Cazoo Woodcote EBF Stakes and that is Raging each-way. He says: "A little bit underestimated at that price with excuses for his first two starts. Impressed with him at Haydock. This test and the easing of the ground in his favour." Flaming Rib was deemed to be the right favourite and was spoken positively about, as was Dairerin. I'd rather dismissed Raging, partly on the basis that Sean Levey, who has ridden him twice in three starts, is on board Richard Hannon's other runner Zoltan Star (who he's ridden on both starts) but perhaps that's overcomplicating matters. Richard Hannon Senior won this race in 2013 and his son did the same in 2014 and 2016 but all three successes were with horses that were sent off as favourite. Since 2016, Hannon has saddled a 14/1 shot to be third (of six), a 7/1 chance to be fifth (of 7) and sent out a 4/1 second. I'm not really sold. Tom Dascombe, Flaming Rib's trainer, has a good line on Zoltan Star's form as he saddled the two horses to pass the post in front of him at Chester.

1208: Rhoscolyn won a big prize at Goodwood the last time I was on and Dixon, one of the horse's owners, was also on air that day but wasn't asked about his chance. McNae has gone straight to the point this time and asked his colleague about Rhoscolyn's chances in the closing Cazoo Derby Festival Handicap. "We like this (the rain). We weren't too worried about running him on a quicker surface, we are expecting him to be versatile but it may just hinder one or two of the others that little bit more. "He did surprise us at Goodwood. We thought he would run well. He was in form and we thought the track, trip and conditions would really suit him. The time suggested he went a good gallop out in front and he was the winner on merit. Ultimately he's a really progressive horse. "He's got a lot of early speed, he gets out of the stalls quick. I'm sure he'll be up there handy, the rain falling is a positive if anything and he's an improving three-year-old in a tough race. He's only 6lbs higher than Goodwood which I think is fair. Within 48 hours of Goodwood, we'd identified that this is where he would be running." Stanley is a fan of Dulas and believes he's the right favourite and Dixon agrees while also giving a very positive each-way shout out for Lord Rapscallion who he thinks is a big price. Dixon hasn't backed Rhoscolyn 'yet' and says he doesn't know if he will or not but does add that he thinks he's got a great chance.

The Cazoo Oaks takes centre stage at @EpsomRacecourse today and it is a cracking contest, featuring a host of exciting, progressive fillies.



You can view our weight-adjusted ratings, premium comments, pace map and more for FREE with our Free Race Pass here ⤵️ — Timeform (@Timeform) June 4, 2021

1200: I've just been sent details of Sky Bet's market movers for the ITV Racing races and they are: 14.00 Epsom - Zoltan Star 9/1 from 11/1 14.35 Epsom - Storting 4/1 from 11/2 15.10 Epsom - Albaflora 7/1 from 12/1 Racing TV are just replaying an interview with William Muir who is lovingly enthusiastic about Pyledriver and adamant that he's a Group One horse who has improved from Newmarket. It would be lovely to see him win.

1151: Stanley (whose umbrella has been stolen by Hannity - the rain must be heavier) and Dixon are now looking at the Coronation Cup. They've started with Al Aasy's hugely impressive victory in the Aston Park Stakes which was not run in an exceptionally good time or anything but it was all about the visual impression that he created. This is his acid test although perhaps the track could be used as an excuse with Dixon pointing out that one of his most disappointing runs from last season came at another downhill track in Goodwood; he was over eight lengths behind Mogul on that occasion. Dixon has already backed Japan and says that he may add Mogul as well, purely on their price he adds. The pace, or potential lack of it, could make the race a tactical test and the pair believe that may be more of an issue for Pyledriver than Al Aasy.

A little prediction for the Epsom Derby 🏇has appeared over night from the secret tipster in the Usual place... pic.twitter.com/BxSTspKCcv — Jakey BEM BSc(Hons) (@Shyman33) June 3, 2021

1145: Many of you will be familiar with the folk story of the wishing well in Chalk Farm Lane at Epsom outside a former pub and this year's Derby winner has been revealed.... I haven't done an extensive search into the record of the 'mystery tipster' but it seems they had a great run at the start of the century, putting up the winner in eight years out of 12. This year's selection is above.......

If you need a steer - sprint over here. https://t.co/UBrQtojA49 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) June 4, 2021

1133: It was George Baker who provided the Teona hood info and he's discussing her chances with Niall Hannity. He's confident that she'll improve for the hood and she's bred to relish this step up to 12 furlongs. Teona is a best of 9/1 at the moment but David Egan clearly has his work cut out to keep a lid on her in the preliminaries and on the way down to the start. Santa Barbara has shortened up a little since I last looked at the Oaks market and there's no sign of the 3/1 and 11/4 anymore with the jolly a general 5/2 while there's plenty of 5/1 about Zeyaadah. Angus McNae is worried about Santa Barbara hanging (was it inexperience at Newmarket or a more worrying tendency?) and also believes that she's got plenty of speed and might not stay. McNae is making a case for Divinely and O'Brien seemed notably positive about her performance at Lingfield. The tempo of that race wouldn't have suited her so she should appreciate today's test while Lingfield was also her seasonal reappearance. He made a good case for her....she's tempting at a price.

Check out Sky Bet's Cazoo Oaks offer

1118: Tom Stanley and Martin Dixon are now previewing the Oaks on Racing TV with the latter saying of Santa Barbara's physical appearance that she has 'everything you would look for in a really good racecourse'. Dixon seems to have taken a reasonably positive view of Santa Barbara's performance at Newmarket and concludes that section by answering 'no' when asked whether Saffron Beach will stay. He describes Teona as 'very, very talented' and goes on to say that she's got a very big chance if she relaxes but that's a big 'if'. She wears a hood for the first time this afternoon in an attempt to get her to settle and the presenters have just pointed out that Teona's dam also wore a hood and won the first time that it was applied. That was a 10 furlong handicap from a mark of 72 (she went on to win a Group One and was rated as high as 112) rather than a Classic but you've got to take the positives where you can. Dixon has backed Sherbet Lemon each-way as he thinks she's been underestimated by the market. He wasn't overly positive about the form of the Lingfield trial but believes the winner will be better suited by a stiffer test and a stronger gallop and that the Lingfield race wasn't run to suit. He thinks this is likely to be a fare more suitable test and that she'll run well but concedes it's perfectly possible that she can do that and still fall short. Some firms are offering extra places......

1104: I've fond memories of the Woodcote Stakes having backed the winner on my sole trip to the Derby (it was run on the Saturday then) which was longer ago than I care to remember. More recently it has been a pretty happy hunting ground for those towards the top of the market with six of the last eight renewals going to either the favourite or a joint-favourite; another was won by a 7/4 chance with Cosmic Law the outlier at 10/1. Andrew Cooper has just been interviewed on Racing TV and there is some very light rain at Epsom, there's been about two millimetres and it isn't sufficient for the presenters to be carrying umbrellas or wearing hats. It should clear up from around lunchtime apparently and Cooper doesn't believe the ground will be any worse than good. It's still quicker in places. Back to the Woodcote and I'm tempted to give Dairerin another chance as Oisin Murphy was pretty sweet on his chances ahead of Newbury, saying in his Sporting Life column: "He won at Ripon on debut and he’s a lovely horse, I’ve ridden him at home in his work. He’s owned by a friend of mine and it would be great if he could run well here before having a tilt at Royal Ascot." He seems no less keen on him in this week's column and hopefully he'll go close.

1044: I haven't got a strong view about the Coral Coronation Cup and I was quite happy to be swayed by the case made for Albaflora by the Punting Pointers team. Al Aasy looked so impressive when winning at Newbury but it's easy to knock holes in that Group Three and he faces a different calibre of rival on a very different track. He has drifted from odds-on to a general 11/8 and, as with the Oaks favourite, there will come a time when his price hits a point where he'll be worth chancing. It's not as if the opposition have standout claims. I was smitten with Japan as a three-year-old but last season was not a success. I'd like to see him bounce back but I wouldn't want to back him. Mogul had a slightly odd campaign and was beaten by Pyledriver twice and could only finish seventh in the Derby. O'Brien has always said that Mogul takes racing to get fit as he carries a lot of weight and that they had hoped to get two runs into him before Epsom last year. He was slightly disappointing in Paris over 10 furlongs but the step up in trip is a positive now that he's got a run under his belt and, as O'Brien said before Meydan, the fact that they haven't given him a long winter break should be in his favour. Ryan Moore certainly did little to put you off his chance in his column. Pyledriver may also benefit from his reappearance but will need to settle better than he did at Newmarket and I can't really see him being good enough for all that it would be a good tonic for the sport. I'm no closer to working out who might win.

Jane Chapple-Hyam: Saffron Beach will "run her heart out" in the Oaks

1025: Personally I think Santa Barbara will stay and the more she drifts, the more inclined I am to side with her. It may just be that I'm a shade contrary but it always puts me off a little when everyone seems to be tipping the same horse(s) and that certainly seems to be the case with this year's Cazoo Oaks. A lot of the pundits that I've read are more than happy to take on the favourite and a lot have opposed her with Zeyaadah and I was keen to do the same until I saw so many others putting her up too (she's also shortened up by a point and a half or so). Roger Varian's pre-race quotes ahead of Chester suggested that she was very much in need of the run and didn't promise too much but she ran a fine race behind Dubai Fountain and it doesn't take a great deal of imagination to see her reversing the form. She is drawn in the dreaded stall one though and there's arguably very little juice in her price. I'm far from convinced that Saffron Beach will stay while Teona did an awful lot wrong at York behind Snowfall so will have to be a fast learner. There's a price (and form) case to be made for Dubai Fountain who is twice the odds of the filly she beat at Chester while Aidan O'Brien has been far from dismissive about the chances of his other four runners and we've seen the stable's 'outsiders' win this prize in recent season. There's the old adage of ears closed and eyes open - or something along those lines - but when someone like O'Brien is talking it makes sense to listen and Santa Barbara did enough in the 1000 Guineas for me to think that she's worth siding with, especially as there are signs that she could be available at a general 3/1.

Click on the image for a guide to the Oaks runners' pedigrees

1019: The June Classics (as in the Oaks and Derby in the month and June, not long-running sitcom Terry and June) are about breeding as much as anything else. The Derby is obviously of huge importance as far as making a stallion goes and the Oaks is no less relevant. Then there are the questions about which runners will stay the trip with so many of the three-year-olds untested over a mile and a half at this stage of the season. Being a daughter of Camelot, you would think that Santa Barbara's stamina would be cast iron but John Ingles suggests that may not be the case in his excellent pedigree guide to the Oaks field. Click on the image above if you haven't already read it.

MacSwiney gets his first feel of the turf ⁦@EpsomRacecourse⁩. Dry overnight. Ground remains Good, Good to Firm places with most forecasts now suggesting 2-4mm rain this morning. pic.twitter.com/yp378eJuCd — Andrew Cooper (@ACooperClerk) June 4, 2021

1015: Good morning. Two Group Ones with two relatively short-priced favourites (although Santa Barbara continues to drift) and there are reasons for being against both of them but equally both will have their share of strong supporters too and how Al Aasy and Santa Barbara fare may well shape the day for a lot of people. Both horses have been the subject of unusually warm words from their trainers. It's not the first time we've heard such sentiments from Aidan O'Brien but when he has spoken as keenly about a runner as he has about this filly, it has paid to listen. William Haggas may have fewer opportunities to reach for the superlatives but he doesn't do so without good reason and Al Aasy has looked every bit as good as the carefully chosen adjectives have suggested. He takes a marked step up in grade though and faces two decent candidates from Ballydoyle (and others) while Santa Barbara's inexperience, head carriage and ability to handle the track have all been held against her in the preliminary previews. It's almost time for the talking to stop.