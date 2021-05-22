Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

Jim Bolger trained his first winner of the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas as leading Epsom Derby hope Mac Swiney beat Newmarket winner Poetic Flare. Recap today's action.

1710: You don't see many sprint handicaps won in that fashion (below). There seem to have been a fair few doubles and trebles for trainers and jockeys today. I wouldn't have a clue if it's any more than normal and there has been a lot of racing but it feels like there's been a lot. There's no doubt about the stars of the show this afternoon and despite the testing ground, the Irish 2000 Guineas delivered on all fronts with Mac Swiney beating Poetic Flare and the former has to be taken very seriously for Epsom now. It's good to have a few more contenders in the mix to throw the challenge down to the Coolmore cohort and there's not too long to wait. Hopefully the weather might feel a little bit more like summer by then although connections of Mac Swiney probably won't mind in the slightest if conditions don't dry out too much. That's something to look forwards to but for now, it's goodbye from me. Thank you for reading.

1652: The sun has now come out at Newmarket and conditions are in stark contrast to a few moments ago. Into the final half mile and the race hasn't really begun, Lucander is well placed in second. He and the leader Jean Baptiste stretch clear of the field and the cheekpieces have done the business for Jean Baptiste who completes a double on the card for Nicola Currie and George Boughey. He made every yard there having been allowed a relatively uncontested lead. Yorkshire Lady 10/3 from 4s and Eclipse de Lunar 6/1 from 9s at York. Tom Stanley is a fan of the latter so he was pleased to see the support for Tim Easterby's runner who was beaten a long way here eight days ago. He thinks dropping back in trip with a strong pace will suit her. Aquaman would have been an appropriately named winner but he was brushed aside by Maison De York who was returned at 9/1. It's time for the penultimate race at the Curragh and I'll stay around long enough to see if Fran Berry's 25/1 selection Dream Today can send us out in style. Zephron won well last time but is a short price in a better race and we've seen a runner about whom similar comments applied finish well beaten already this afternoon. His position at the top of the market does make this an attractive each-way race. Pretty Rebel is getting a positive mention from Donn McClean. It's another winner for Billy Lee who produces a fairly remarkable performance on the far side, blasting out and hardly seeing another rival aboard Verhoyen. Curtis stands up in the saddle and salutes the stands having crossed the line with the Racing TV team suggesting that he may have heard trainer Michael Grassick shouting his winner home.

1642: Runners approaching the start for the Haydock finale. The overnight market has been turned on its head a little by the absence of Cloudy Dawn and Ask The Wind. Martin Dixon thinks that Trumble 'looks a well handicapped horse in a race that lacks improvers' but it's his first run of the season and he thinks that he looked in the paddock as though he might come on for the outing. Neither he nor Niall Hannity seem to have a very strong opinion on this contest although Dixon puts up Glinbury at a price. Two Cop Bop would be my nominal selection were I asked for one. He duly fell out of the stalls and was ridden from the word go. Mo Celita makes the best of her way home, leading Glinbury and Two Cop Bop. A winner for Adrian Nicholls and Laura Coughlan, she was returned the 3/1 favourite. Newmarket appears to be in the middle of a downpour as they've just switched to the track and you can barely make out the runners. Lucander is a deserved favourite having finished second in the Cambridgeshire but this is his reappearance. Bugle Major is a recruit to Richard Hughes' stable from France and has been backed against the favourite. Al Madhar and Jean Baptiste both have some useful form to their names but both are now tried in headgear as connections bid to eke out some improvement. Al Madhar has been very easy to back though. Lunar Jet has been quite well backed though and Dave Nevison is putting up John Mackie's horse as the interesting runner in the race.

1630: Champers Elysees disappointed but Create Belief (7/2 favourite) provides a measure of compensation for Ben Coen and Johnny Murtagh, making her handicap debut a winning one. Right, where are we now? I could use a SatNav but instead I've Steve Mellish's voice in my ear which must mean it's Goodwood. It's the last on their card and a 10 furlong novice with an odds-on favourite. I ignored this race when doing my homework yesterday! Joe Tuite runs Via Sistina who hasn't been as well backed as The Organiser but she does have Jim Crowley on board and is 11/2. Artemis Sky has adopted a similar approach to me to this race and barely consents to get involved once the gates open. There's a good 10 or 15 minutes for Tuite as Via Sistina hoses up to complete a double for the yard and a double on the card for Crowley. That may not have been much of a race but she's won that very, very easily.

How can you not love Liberty Beach? Finesse & bravery. Do love a John Quinn winner. — Kate Austin (@kateaustin496) May 22, 2021

1622: Inside the final three at Newmarket. It's a double for Dettori as Meritorious leads home Baileys Derbyday. Shaladar is the 3/1 jolly on the Knavesmire. He represents Kevin Ryan who often runs some of his best youngsters at York. I caught the end of John Quinn talking on ITV about Liberty Beach and he said: "She has a high head carriage, slightly, but she digs deep." Digging deep at York was The Organiser. That's another monumental juvenile punt landed. Cam Hardie and Joe Tuite combined with the winner who won very easily by about four lengths. It's a first juvenile winner of the season for the stable. He returned at 11/2 but had been backed (from memory) from a first show of 40/1 (or maybe 33s, thereabouts).

1613: There was a morning move for The Organiser but he's drifting a little on course at York. At Newmarket they are 'slowly' making their way towards the start and Baileys Derbyday is attracting notable support; he's 5/2 from 10/3. "Last 100 yards she was definitely idling," Jason Hart tells Oli Bell. "She's definitely a stronger filly this year." I didn't catch the name of the lass (Sofia, Ed Chamberlin supplies) leading Liberty Beach up but she declares it 'the best day of her life'. Hart is hopeful that Liberty Beach may be able to improve on her already high standard of form. At Newmarket there's a delay as the tack on Meritorious is adjusted but Frankie Dettori is now back in the saddle. It's a fairly low key day for the jockey who thrives on big meetings but he doesn't have far to go to get home and has partnered one winner already. They're several minutes behind time and we could have a split screen with York - there's not much scope to hold races back. Running at Newmarket and Baileys Derbyday is out in front.

1605: John Quinn declares himself 'well pleased' with his two fillies in the Temple Stakes and declares he's hoping for a bit of luck - we could all use that. A little reaction to some of today's action with Hukum likely to head for the Hardwicke Stakes rather than the Coronation but Fozzy Stack wasn't committing Castle Star to Royal Ascot as he could keep his juvenile at home for the Railway Stakes. There's a little bit of money for Lady In France (5s from 6s) who disappointed at York but she'll be better suited by underfoot conditions and it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Abbaye fourth run a much better race now that she's got a run under her belt. They are all set. Liberty Beach travels powerfully in front but is pushed hard to the line and is all out to repel Ainsdale and Lady In France. The favourite obliges and completes a good day for John Quinn and Jason Hart. There wasn't much in it but it was all pretty straightforward on her seasonal reappearance.

1554: A couple of fillies' races up next, albeit fairly contrasting contests. Champers Elysees is a warm favourite at the Curragh while Miss Mulligan is a marginal favourite for a 12 furlong handicap at Goodwood where I'm hopeful Jim Crowley will complete a quickfire double. Pendleton made it two from two for our team's regular best bets feature (I knew I'd seen Frankenstella tipped somewhere!) and there's one more to run this evening while tomorrow's selections are there too. It's just as well someone can tip a winner as Champers Elysees is only fourth as Epona Plays makes it two out of two for the season under Billy Lee, winning the Group Two Lanwades Stud Stakes at 9/2 and in good style. Racing at Goodwood where the progressive Beauty Stone was sent off as favourite. ITV are interviewing Harrison Shaw who has his second ride in a group race aboard Jabbarockie in the upcoming Temple Stakes. He reveals the conditions will suit his mount and that he's in a great vein of form. He hopes he can 'stay in front for as long as possible'. Not too far left to run at Goowdood where they've come off the rail towards the centre of the track. Beauty Stone gets on top and lands a fourth straight success. There have been plenty of doubles today and it's Richard Kingscote's turn to complete a two-timer. Trainer Tom Ward is enjoying an excellent season.

1544: They're running for a 14 furlong handicap at Newmarket and it won't be too long until the sprint handicap at York is off. Tim Easterby has a pretty strong hand in that race but Simon Holt was quite keen on the chances of Pendleton. Another exciting finish at Newmarket where Global Storm comes out on top with the run of the race suiting him far more than last time. Una Manning: "I was delighted when I saw the two horses battling out and I suppose I was hoping Poetic Flare might come out on top. It was nothing more than Rory Cleary deserved as he's been a stalwart of our team. It was lovely for Rory to get the Group One success today. "He was just a little bit flat and we just didn't know on the day what the situation was but the next day he had a little bit of mucus but he was in great form here today. Jim's plan was to run him here and have him ready for the Derby and he needed the run so why not run him here. Years ago the Guineas used to be the trial for the Derby. "He's an absolute pet of a horse, he's a gent, just takes everything in his stride." There's life in the Cazoo Derby market yet. They will see how Poetic Flare comes out of the race before deciding about Royal Ascot. I believe everyone has been saying that this is a first Irish 2000 Guineas for Jim Bolger and his daughter confirmed that he is understandably delighted. Did you listen to Simon Holt? Pendleton has won at York in good enough style given the nature of the race. He was returned the 10/3 favourite and I think that's a double on the card for jockey Callum Rodriguez.

1536: Running for the Sandy Lane Stakes. Dragon Symbol races a little away from his rivals, towards the stands' side. He's edged towards them though. It's close. Photo. Rohaan and Dragon Symbol. It's on the nod. Photo for third too. Method ran really well but may not have got home. 10/1 on the exchange about Dragon Symbol. That doesn't bode well for his supporters and Rohaan has been called the winner. A 33/1 winner for Shane Kelly and David Evans. I think the second will benefit from that experience and he raced away from his rivals for a lot of that contest for all that Rohaan came through to challenge near him. I don't think that defeat has burst his bubble just yet. Kelly tells Oli Bell that he hopes there's more to come from Rohaan: "He's an improver. "His run before on soft ground wasn't great. He travelled great and I got there too soon. I'd have been sick if I'd got beat. He was brave. He got me out of jail today, that's for sure. I really hope he's not stopped winning yet." There was a little more about the ground and his run at Ascot which I didn't quite catch. There were also some plaudits for the trainer.

Click on the image for the Irish 2000 Guineas report and post-race reaction

1525: A huge result for Bolger and a huge result for jockey Rory Cleary. Bolger was clear in saying Mac Swiney was his Derby horse last season and he may well have just run a very good Derby trial in winning the Curragh Classic, particularly if the ground is soft at Epsom. There are quotes of 8 and 6/1 being bandied around for the Derby. Some reaction to that performance to follow in due course but the Tapster Stakes at Goodwood is in the final furlong and there's another tight finish. This time Jim Crowley does come out on top as Hukum justifies his market position. Over at Haydock, it's the Sandy Lane Stakes with Dragon Lane out at 9/2 joint-favourite. There must be some concern as to how he's going to handle this ground and step up in class. The Lir Jet is alongside him in the market. This is a very open market at Haydock with Mujbar, Saint Lawrence and Isabella Giles all at 7/1 or over. They all have some form with cut in the ground. Apollo One probably doesn't have as much scope as some of these but he's won on soft, is in form and I thought he could outrun his odds - the trouble is I'm not convinced that will be enough to see him make the frame. I'm almost tempted though. Just watching a replay of the Curragh and Poetic Flare definitely lost momentum when shifting to his left but then rallied. I think he'd have won if he'd have kept a true line. Maybe he was just feeling it or maybe he shied away from the whip, it will be interesting to hear what Bolger or jockey Kevin Manning have to say about that. Hopefully they say something.

🇮🇪🏆 What a tough performance - MAC SWINEY lands the Irish 2000 Guineas!



1513: The jockeys are in the saddle but still in the paddock ahead of the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas. It is 4/1 the field but the money has now come for Newmarket scorer Poetic Flare who could be sent off as the outright favourite ahead of Lucky Vega and Van Gogh. "You wouldn't know he'd had a taxing schedule to look at him in the parade ring, he looks really well," Gary O'Brien says of Poetic Flare. He's been consistently sweet on his chance. Before that Classic there is a race from York, a handicap over 12 furlongs where there are three 11/2 co-favourites. Agrimony has been put up as an outsider that could go well in Ireland and his trainer, Joe Murphy, won the preceding Group race so his horses are clearly in form. Liffey River who beat him on debut in September last year runs in the closing handicap. Mac Swiney seems to be pretty easy to back but Monaasib continues to be nibbled at and hovers around 14/1. At York, Spanish Kiss dots up for William Knight and Daniel Muscutt on his turf debut. He's a son of Lope de Vega. Is that an omen for Lucky Vega? Of course it isn't. But it isn't completely irrelevant in terms of whether he might handle the ground or not. They're off for the 100th running of the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas. Visibility on the tv is not great! Mac Swiney leads past halfway, they're in the centre of the track. Poetic Flare is prominent. Van Gogh there too. Mac Swiney wins with Poetic Flare just hanging a little in the final furlong.

1509: Mitchell says something along the lines of: "Taken a big step forwards from Thirsk, that was a competitive handicap, but he relished conditions and that was key to him. "The way he went through that race there I just didn't want to hit the front too soon. He's a nice horse and he's progressing." The gamble at Newmarket never looked like collecting and finished nearer last than first in a field which were well strung out. Air To Air won for Nicola Currie and George Boughey from Malathaat and Smash Hit.

1456: Dixon is now explaining why they targeted that race and why they purchased him. Jack Mitchell is talking to ITV and he's hoping for a good run from the improving Raadobarg who will handle the ground. He says they're drawn wide a bit so he's been told to give him an 'uncomplicated ride'. That interview didn't reveal a great deal but anyone who backed him at first show will be a little disappointed to see him out at 5/1. Nebulosa is my idea of the bet (each-way!) here and topped my short-list ahead of Headingley and Wobwobwob. Almost set. There's a novice race from Newmarket after this; Frantoio is very strong in the market. He was out at fairly hefty double figure prices but is around 5/2 now. Wobwobwob leads into the straight but will he last home? Raadobarg wins like a good thing. Mitchell really did give him an uncomplicated ride and could afford to do so as he had loads in hand. You've got to feel a little for Seasett who emerged from the pack and got to within about a length and a half but he'll be hit by the handicapper for finishing a fairly close second to a horse he never, ever looked like beating. They were well clear of the remainder. Master Zoffany caught the eye in the way he travelled at Haydock and might be one to keep an eye on in future although he didn't make as much ground as looked likely.

1450: Aldaary is taken back out of the gates and tries to get across towards the rail but others have the same idea and he's wide and in rear. There are quite a few traffic problems and Talbot may be one that suffered. The commentator believes De Sousa is setting a searching gallop. He also put up overweight but it hasn't stopped Rhoscolyn winning. That's a treble for De Sousa and another winner for The Horse Watchers who have regular tv pundits Chris and Martin Dixon prominent among their owners. Martin is on air today but don't think mentioned this one. 1.30.60 seconds the winning time for the Rhoscolyn who hasn't long been with David O'Meara since being bought out of Charlie Hills' stable. Aldaary was third and didn't enjoy the run of the race. Haydock is up next but it's a bit too late to hear from Martin Dixon which is what Nick Luck is requesting. It would have been better beforehand! The SP was 12/1. Luck adds that he scored 'in the driving rain' so it may be worth keeping an eye on going updates from Goodwood.

1441: Some winning times. Volatile Analyst 1:25:87

Stormy Antarctic 2:11.74

Castle Star 1.14.88

Frankenstella 3.52.05 Dylan McMonagle is a name to remember and he's in second aboard the well-backed Mighty Blue at York. They're approaching the straight and past halfway. Believe In Love is fifth but creeping closer as the pace quickens. A very open race with a couple to run. Believe In Love practically pulled up and Mighty Blue in trouble. Victory goes to Tribal Craft who I'm very pleased to report was a selection for Value Bet. It's another one for Andrew Balding, the man in the saddle was David Probert. She was returned at 10/1. A turn-up in Ireland with Glen Shiel only fourth. Gustavus Weston wins at 14/1. Make A Challenge was second, I think. The winner had been available at 40/1 so it wasn't a complete turn-up for everyone! There is a rule 4 though. Almost ready at Goodwood where Aldaary is odds-on. Steve Mellish thinks 16/1 chance Talbot is an interesting alternative against this 'group-horse in a handicap'.

1432: Battleground has been taken out of the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas due to the ground. Jason Hart is looking forwards to riding Liberty Beach in the Temple Stakes, it could be a big day for him and John Quinn. Law Of One has drifted a touch at Newmarket and is now 9/4 while Mighty Blue continues to shorten (7/4) at York. Law Of One has a typically strong pedigree and it wouldn't be any great surprise if he turned into another slow-maturing Sir Michael Stoute project. He's up from 82 to 91 for winning at Doncaster last time but on paper he could easily end up in pattern races. Glen Shiel is 7/4 for more pattern race glory at the Curragh but Speak In Colours at 11/2 appeals to me as an each-way alternative. Torcello wins for Shaun Lycett and Joe Fanning. Law Of One was only third but looked for much of the race as he was going to win impressively only to fail to pick up from around The Dip onwards. He did make some late gains and isn't one to give up on just yet.

1419: A change from the sprinters to the stayers with a two mile handicap at Haydock. Heading the market is impressive Chester winner Green Book whose trainer Venetia Williams tells ITV: "He's very well. "I bought him from the sales at Deauville in November. He ran very well in his first hurdle race. We just thought we'd keep him as a novice and give him a couple of runs on the flat before going hurdling in May but after what he did at Chester we'll carry on on the flat for the time being." He is 10lbs higher in a competitive race which features some useful yardsticks but it's clear that he could continue to improve for Williams. Second home Postileo takes him on again and can be backed at 11/2; he didn't really enjoy the run of the race at Chester. Martin Dixon admits to having 'had a little bit on Frankenstella each-way'. They're off and away. It won't be too long until the same is said at Newmarket where Law Of One is the understandable favourite as he bids to complete a hat-trick and a double on the day for Pat Dobbs. After that, there's the Group Three Bronte Cup Fillies' Stakes at York where Joseph O'Brien runs Mighty Blue and she's favourite ahead of Believe In Love who enjoyed such a good 2020 - it wouldn't be with any confidence but I'd have to keep faith with the latter. From those staying contests, there's a Group race sprint at the Curragh with Glen Shiel and Hollie Doyle the favourite. Closing stages at Haydock and Green Book is in trouble. Frankenstella swoops late to deny the gallant Rajinksy. Victory for John Quinn and Jason Hart at 7/1.

1411: An interesting tactical race ahead of us at Goodwood and I'm hoping that Martin Harley will get it right aboard Desert Encounter but Al Zaraqaan has looked very good on the all-weather and could appreciate the drop in trip and class along with the easier surface. The jolly races alongside Winter Reprieve who stumbled leaving the gates, the latter soon goes on as they race in single file. The second and Stormy Antarctic creep closer. Al Zaraqaan under pressure and not responding. Stormy Antarctic wins by two or three from Desert Encounter. That's an across-the-cards double for trainer Ed Walker with Richard Kingscote in the saddle at Goodwood. Siskin was the last winner of the Marble Hill Stakes and it's not long until we find out who's going to win the 2021 renewal of the Group Three. Castle Star (5/2) wins in good style for Chris Hayes and Fozzy Stack and never really looked like doing anything other than winning. Masseto may not have enjoyed the best of runs but finished well for second. That's another winner for sire Starspangledbanner whose stud career hasn't been straightforwards but his progeny have produced the goods on the track.

1401: Once again I prove multi-tasking is not a strongpoint, failing to either listen to Oisin Murphy's post-race interview or to watch the action from Newmarket. I can tell you that Arecibo won nicely under Frankie Dettori at 85/40. That's two out of three since joining Robert Cowell with the defeat coming in the Group Three Betfair Palace House Stakes. I wonder if he could develop into another Prohibit. 1:36:02 was the winning time of Molls Memory at Haydock while Arecibo won in 1:01:28 at Newmarket. I'll try and flag up the times as I notice them and remember to do so. Joint-favourites at York in Zip and Ajyaall while at Goodwood, Al Zaraqaan heads the beating from Desert Encounter. It's almost another three way go at the Curragh for the GAIN Marble Hill Stakes with Castle Star, Masseto and The Entertainer contesting favouritism. Almost set at York. Tomfre finished off the race well but not well enough to reel in Volatile Analyst (9/1). A winner for Keith Dalgleish who has the favourite for the Silver Bowl at Haydock.

1351: A pretty hot handicap up next in which there's not a scintilla of support for the two relative outsiders I was interested in. There is money for Molls Memory though and she's back down to a winning mark and acts well on testing ground. David Loughnane on Ffion (via ITV): "She's in great form, bit unlucky the last day. The form's been franked. It's heavier than we'd like it to be but she's in great order." Martin Dixon thinks Lord Oberon could go well at a price. Some of the field move towards the centre of the track while Ffion stays against the far rail. Two to run. It looks hard work. Agonising if you backed Ffion or the winner Molls Memory. She took a long time to get going and was making the ground up oh-so-slowly but it's another gamble landed and another double completed, this time for Oisin Murphy. There's a sprint handicap at Newmarket off shortly with Robert Cowell training four of the six, then a competitive seven furlong handicap at York (despite three nons) and I'm more than happy to sit back and watch both contests.

1340: Nick Luck has just reported on some time analysis - provided by James Willoughby - on the performance of Flotus who ran the final two (? I think he said) furlongs in 23.81 seconds, which is a very quick finishing effort. The final time was 'good but not outstanding' but the early part of the race was very slow indeed as De Sousa said in his interview so she has plenty of potential to run faster. There are now three 9/4 co-favourites for the first at the Curragh while loading is underway at Goodwood. Nuits St Georges leads Hochfeld and Prince Alex through the first two furlongs. They've just passed the six furlong marker, little change to the order. Approaching the final three furlongs, there is a cutaway at the two furlong pole which is good news for Prince Alex who needs some room against the rail. Prince Alex gets the rail but can't get past Nuits St Georges (4/1) who lands some nice bets and completes a double for De Sousa. Off at the Curragh for the first race of Guineas weekend. The Acropolis and Ryan Moore could only finish fourth as Pinar Del Rio (2/1) takes the spoils from Thunder Eclipse.

1329: There's another non-runner at Goodwood since I last looked with Stargazer joining Amtiyaz on the sidelines in the next, Sky Bet's Money Back race. Silvestre de Sousa on Flotus: "She was a touch slow from the gates and took a bit of time to settle. She was very straightforwards. She feels that way (like a filly who could take high order at Royal Ascot). She just had a gallop, I just let her breeze on the bridle. She felt like she was galloping on good ground." De Sousa is hopeful of a good run from Nuits St Georges who hopefully won't mind the rain as Luck says 'it's teeming down'. There is some money for him and he's now into 9/2. He's a course winner and has soft ground form to his name. Luck likes Hyanna who is also expected to handle conditions but I was worried that there might be stronger stayers than her at this trip. The favourite, Prince Alex, is very solid at the top of the betting. The betting for the first at the Curragh is far more open with The Acropolis 2/1, Thunder Eclipse 9/4 (well backed) and Pinar Del Rio 5/2.

1322: Away at Haydock and Mystical Dawn is one of the first to show. Oman has moved through into second but the field are tightly grouped as they swing towards home. They're staying against the far rail at the moment having come across towards the stands' side yesterday. Oman is the first to come under a ride but does respond. He can't get to Mystical Dawn though who leads inside the final furlong but is pushed all the way by Classic Lord who gets up in the shadow of the post to win by about half a length as the leader wandered off a true line. A winning start for Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy. Two more to load at Newmarket. Sovereign Prince was a little slow away from the gates as was Vaynor. My Dubawi leads with Superior Force covered up (or trapped?) on the inside against the rail. Superior Force has to switch three wide but can't get past Bethersden Boy who was one of the pair in front of him. A winner for Richard Hughes and Pat Dobbs with the pair three or four clear from Sovereign Prince and Vaynor.

1313: Oman is the favourite for the opener at Haydock (see Betfair offer below previous post) but I would nominally prefer the claims of 9/4 second favourite Mystical Dawn. I think the Nottingham novice he ran in last time was probably a decent race and consequently I'd be hopeful that he can prove that to be the case on his handicap debut. He's proven on the ground and could benefit from stepping up in trip. This race will run more or less into the opener from Newmarket where Superior Force is favourite but only just from the Charlie Appleby-trained newcomer Sovereign Prince. It could be a useful novice and when last run in 2019 it produced a very impressive winner in Visinari. Back at Haydock, they're behind the stalls. A word on Flotus from Les Reynolds representing the Crisfords tells Nick Luck: "We like her a lot. She's done everything right at home. We were worried about the ground more than anything. Hopefully she'll be heading towards the Albany. "She moves very well and that (going) was the worry and I think Silvestre was possibly in the best position. She was a bit green when she hit the front but Silvestre had everything covered. High hopes for her. She looks like she'll develop into a nice filly for later too."

1302: Nick Luck is pleasantly surprised by the quality of the field in the paddock and thinks that Flotus has a little more power about her. He was also taken with Maiden's Green while Steve Mellish liked Prism. Flotus wins impressively. She didn't break that well but moved up smoothly in the centre of the track, eased to the front and then pulled a long way clear when asked to quicken. Prism and Maiden's Green filled the places. "This filly will be going to Royal Ascot," claims Nick Luck of the 7/4 favourite. She's a daughter of Starspanglebanner whose progeny have enjoyed plenty of success at the Royal meeting. Everybody Dance won't be but I thought there was more than a hint of promise in the run of Sylvester Kirk's filly. The winning time was 1:15:82.

1249: Nick Luck and Steve Mellish are on duty at Goodwood where the first race of the day is the 1305. The runners are in the paddock for the maiden fillies' stakes behind them but there's no focus on them as yet. Newcomer Flotus looks set to go off as favourite for the Crisfords and Silvestre de Sousa. There's been a bit of a move for Profound Alexander who has the benefit of a run and she's around 6/1 having been as big as 10s. In fact, she's just come up on the screen as having been an 18/1 chance so the (each-way?) money is down. The Organiser is 10/3 from 33s with BetVictor whose Sam Boswell is currently talking to Racing TV. The Organiser runs in the 1620 at York and is a Coach House juvenile colt making his debut for Joseph Tuite. Sovereign Prince, Let's and Heights Of Abraham are other movers highlighted and all three have featured earlier in the blog.

1232: The Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock could turn out to be a really intriguing race if Dragon Symbol takes another step forwards. Unraced at two, Archie Watson's exciting prospect has made rapid strides this season and has been talked of as having the potential to be the next sprinting star. This represents a marked step up in grade and his sole turf start came on quick ground so there are plenty of questions for the Cable Boy colt to answer but it will be hugely exciting for the season ahead if he can. It's a proper race with plenty of depth to the Group Two and with a handful of runners that are proven on testing ground with Isabella Giles, Mujbar and Saint Lawrence all having run well with cut in the ground. It's no great surprise to see a couple of those 'mudlarks' attracting support with Mujbar quite well supported to return to form following a pretty disappointing run in the Greenham. Martin Dixon and Niall Hannity are previewing the race currently and the former gives Greenham third The Lir Jet a big chance as well as highlighting the claims of Isabella Giles.

Read Donn McClean's preview of the Curragh Classics

1221: There's not going to be time for much of anything bar live races on Racing TV this afternoon with all five meetings on the channel but the channel are now live and building up to the action which is just around 40 minutes away. Sporting Life columnist Donn McClean is in company with Gary O'Brien at the Curragh where there is 'a good drying breeze' which has seen conditions dry out a little. Poetic Flare 'is the one they all have to beat for' for O'Brien and McClean certainly seemed sweet enough on his chance too. McClean is asked for his final thoughts and starts off with Mac Swiney who hadn't previously been mentioned but thinks 'Wembley could be the one'.

1205: It's always interesting to see how the form of races work out and the Earl Grosvenor Handicap from Chester's May meeting has got off to a good start. Dulas, who finished second to Grove Ferry, won at Goodwood yesterday. Third home Kynren won the Hambleton Handicap at York on his next start. Another Batt, sixth, won the Sporting Life Handicap at Thirsk, again next time out and the last, Ascension, scored at Newbury last weekend. They are the only four runners from the race to have run since so the strike rate can only get worse! Today it's the turn of seventh home Gabrial The Devil who is due to line up in the second at Haydock. He hasn't struck form on the turf yet this year but is slowly inching his way down the handicap and is now rated 86 with his last two victories having come from 85. He's a course winner and a heavy ground winner and it wouldn't surprise to see him go well at a price for Sporting Life columnist Richard Fahey. Stablemate Oisin Murphy looks to have a leading chance aboard Molls Memory but she hasn't been missed in the market and I was more intrigued by the claims of the very easy to back Raatea. He's another who has left Marcus Tregoning over the winter and he shaped encouragingly on debut for Julie Camacho at Newcastle which bodes well for the season ahead. He's never raced on ground as testing as this though and there's no immediate encouragement to be gleaned from the betting in a warm handicap. Perhaps he's one to add to My Stable with an eye on easier opportunities further down the line.

1156: There are a few market movers from Paddy Power for the cards at Newmarket and the Curragh. At Newmarket: 1325 Sovereign Prince 15/8 from 100/30,

1400 Additional 15/8 fav from 7/2,

1435 Apparate 7/2 from 9/2,

1505 Bilhayl 7/4 fav from 15/8 fav

1540 Zeeband 5/2 fav from 3/1

1615 Encounter Order 15/4 from 8/1

1650 Lucander 15/8 fav from 100/30 fav At the Curragh: 1445 Make A Challenge 8/1 from 9s

1520 La Barrosa 10/1 from 11s & Monaasib 16/1 from 18s

1555 Roca Roma 15/2 from 9s

1625 Lets 6/1 from 7s

1143: It could be a day of more ups than downs for Jim Crowley in Sussex even if Al Zaraaqan gets beaten as he's on a couple of short-priced favourites for his retainer. I'm not in a rush to take on St Leger fifth Hukum in the Tapster Stakes but with Aldaary being odds-on in the preceding seven furlong handicap, I think there's scope for an each-way play. It's more speculative obviously but Richard Hannon has won this race with some useful horses (Beat Le Bon and Oh This Is Us) and runs Soundslikethunder who can be backed at double figures. All considered he ran well enough in a Newmarket maiden in July on his sole juvenile start (Dhahabi, Dinoo - who has an entry for Monday for a new yard - and New Mandate the first three) and he's run two solid races this season. Hopefully, there's more to come and he's preferred to Talbot who was highly tried last year but returned to action with a good run at a more realistic level. I was also quite sweet on Crowley's ride in the penultimate race. He's back on board Asiaaf who has changed hands since Crowley rode her to finish second to the seriously progressive Believe In Love over C&D last summer. She's had a nice pipe-opener for David Menuisier and I'd be disappointed if she didn't have a big say in the finish of the fillies' handicap although it's a little unnerving that she's uneasy in the market.

1128: I was going to segue neatly from the last line of the last post to the Listed Festival Stakes at Goodwood and the chances of Majestic Dawn - another son of Dawn Approach - only to find that he's a non-runner. It's a little disappointing for the competitiveness of the race and because I was happy enough to take the Cambridgeshire winner on. For all that Al Zaraaqan may benefit from a return to 10 furlongs and drop in grade, I was suitably underwhelmed with his run at Newmarket to be keen to oppose him too and the old boy Desert Encounter is the one that appeals most. He looked as good as ever at Sandown and this reliable sort has course form to his name and with cut underfoot while his yard is flying. He's still the one I'd want to back. Hopefully, I might have the opportunity to play up some winnings following Prince Alex's victory in the preceding race! He represents another in-form trainer in Ralph Beckett and shaped encouragingly on his seasonal return in a hot race at Salisbury. With that run under his belt and conditions to suit, I'd be very hopeful that this progressive individual can resume an upward curve that saw him win five on the bounce last season. He's only a general 6/4 shot (some 13/8 about) and it's 4s bar so his chance is clearly there for all to see but if I had to choose one horse to run for me today, he'd be the fellow.

1110: It's quite an interesting market for the Silver Bowl with the unexposed Raadobarg on the drift to to 4/1 from quotes of 9/4 yesterday with the grizzled veteran Heights of Abraham (well, he's raced seven times) the new jolly at 7/2 (from 13/2). He was an easy winner at Ripon just six days ago (over 10 furlongs) so is very obviously in form and has no ground concerns. The drop back to a mile might be more of an issue and it's the trip that worries me with Wobwobwob as I wasn't quite convinced that his stamina will stretch out on testing ground. He won well over seven last time and his previous third, over a mile, at Newmarket reads well with the winner, Bullace, finishing a close third in a Listed race at Sandown this week. Adrian Keatley's runner was last off my list, leaving Nebulosa and Headingley. I was with the former when she won at Goodwood and see no reason to desert her with Oisin Murphy giving her a positive mention in his Sporting Life column. She should progress for this step up in distance and that she still has the potential to be a good bit ahead of her mark. She's my principal hope but Headingley may well have won at Goodwood last time but for hanging badly across the track and it's not difficult to envisage him getting to the front at Haydock and running on dourly to keep all at bay in a fashion that has become familiar with Mark Johnston-trained horses. The Sussex form hasn't exactly worked out with subsequent runners finishing third, second and fifth (at 10/3f, 17/2 & 14/1) but it's not disastrous and this son of Dawn Approach should have more to offer. The ground is a question mark but plenty of the sire's progeny act well on it.

Fran Berry previews the Curragh action

1058: Fran Berry's column has just 'dropped' with his preview of the Irish 2000 Guineas and I was pleased to see him give a positive mention to Monaasib. Berry has a couple of selections for today's card, including one at 25/1, and you can find those by clicking on the image above this post. It is a typically busy day in England and the Silver Bowl at Haydock is always a handicap to look forward to, not least because it's a quality three-year-old contest but also as it usually throws up a horse or two that's well worth bearing in mind for Royal Ascot. There's a disappointing numerical turnout - not the first time that's been said this season - but the quality of the race seems to be as good as ever and I've more or less got my short-list down to two!

1035: The juvenile contests that start the Curragh card could be even trickier than usual given the underfoot conditions and Cadamosto is a notable non-runner from the GAIN Marble Hill Stakes. There should be no such problems in assessing the claims of the relatively experienced contenders for the Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes and Lanwades Stud Stakes who both have short-priced favourites at the top of their markets. Glen Shiel provided Hollie Doyle with a day to remember at Ascot in October and he should relish the conditions for his return but does have a penalty to carry. Sonaiyla and Speak In Colours were behind him in the autumn but appear to pose the biggest threat. My preference would be for the latter who won this race last year and who ran Glen Shiel to half a length (when fourth of nine with Sonaiyla a neck second) over course and distance in August when giving 5lbs to the winner. He has race fitness on his side and is an each-way price at a general 6/1. I'm far happier to side with Champers Elysees who was one of the stories of last season. She was a beaten favourite on her return but didn't shape at all badly and I'd expect and hope to see her taking a big step forwards now that she's got a run under her belt. She, too, is penalised but appears to have more of a class edge over her rivals and should have no problem with the ground.

1019: The betting for the Tattersalls Irish 2000 Guineas seems a little surprising with Newmarket winner Poetic Flare so readily pushed out on the back of his defeat in the French Guineas. There are potentially valid reasons for his defeat at Longchamp and his trainer has successful form in turning his horses out quickly and often while Poetic Flare himself has proved his ability to handle testing ground. It seems a little odd, therefore, to find him two points longer in the betting than Van Gogh who was seven lengths behind him at Newmarket. The latter's trainer has a little bit of history with the Curragh classic and that must be factored into the price of any / all of his runners and he's also had horses perform below expectations at Newmarket and bounce back in Ireland. I don't think Van Gogh shaped too badly the last day but he didn't shape well enough to want to back him at 4/1; those who took the early 8/1 are entitled to feel pleased with themselves. The ground, as for several of the field, is an unknown for Lucky Vega while Wembley is just 11/2 despite finishing 18 lengths adrift at Newmarket and Mac Swiney isn't much longer despite having had an infection when running in the Derrinstown. Perhaps I should just forget about missing the price and look to dutch Van Gogh and Poetic Flare - I'm leaning towards that as the most 'sensible' course of action - but I've also been trying to persuade myself to consider Monaasib. A close second to High Definition in the Beresford Stakes at the end of a busy juvenile campaign, he didn't shape too badly on his reappearance in the Classic trial won by Poetic Flare and a little improvement from that run could see him take a hand; the 18/1 tempts me with several firms paying four places and Sky Bet five.

Mac Swiney is expected to appreciate the ground

1012: Good morning, it's not exactly jolly boating weather but the Curragh has passed an early morning inspection and there are no problems reported elsewhere. You can find all of the going news here and the non-runners here. There are quite a few absentees as you would expect despite the forecasts having been pretty accurate. The ground around the countries is set to be pretty testing but I'm sure plenty of you will have been pouring through the form books to identify those that handle soft ground or those whose pedigree suggests they might, just as Timeform's John Ingles did yesterday (you can click on the image above to read it if you haven't done so already).