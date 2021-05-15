Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

Palace Pier dominated the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes at Newbury while William Buick dominated the card at Newmarket with four winners. Recap all of the action.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1652: There's one more to come from Newmarket but the feature racing is done for today. There's a touch of quality to some of the evening cards if you're looking in that direction but it's time for me to depart and bid you farewell. There's been some brilliant action and some really exciting performances through the course of the day. Palace Pier lived up to his billing while the dream is very much alive for connections of John Leeper, Al Aasy and Bellosa and we all need a good dream to keep us warm. Ta ta for now.

1645: A good handicap to finish the card at Newbury and support has seen Path Of Thunder take over from King Ottokar at the top of the betting. I thought it might be worth taking a chance with an outsider and there's been support for the two on my radar, Vintager and Kenzai Warrior. Blue Mist is fairly easy to back and I might be more interested in him back at Ascot next month. They're racing in two groups with Kenzai Warrior against the stands' rail. The favourite in the middle. Ascension wins against the stands' side rail. Path Of Thunder and King Ottokar filled the places, ahead of Accidental Agent who ran a big race.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

1621: Aristia finished third at Newbury which provides a boost of sorts for even money favourite Mellow Magic who was a close third behind her in April. Sayyida is 4/1 from 5s but she's the mount of William Buick and that could be the result of a few jockey multiples rather than any particular market confidence behind Charlie Appleby's runner. They are just arriving at the start with a minute until post time so will be off a little bit late. They are now racing and Haykal is in splendid isolation against the far rail with the remainder in the centre of the track. The move didn't work for Haykal who may finish last but first is that man Buick again as Sayyida leads home Mellow Magic. Hollie Doyle hasn't managed to match Buick's exploits but she has just doubled her tally at Thirsk with 7/4 favourite Hijacked obliging in the finale.

Sir Lucan (Camelot) is a full brother to Cox Plate hero Sir Dragonet and beats stablemate Wordsworth in the Listed @IrishEBF_ Yeats Stakes at @NavanRacecourse @Ballydoyle pic.twitter.com/I9aRn93zPT — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 15, 2021

1612: They're off for the fillies' trial. The favourite has one behind her with Twisted Reality immediately in front of her. It's been a steady pace and At A Pinch tries to pinch it from the front. The field slowly close but the favourite struggles. It's another one for Crowley as Eshaada edges out Gloria Mundi. That was a little underwhelming on first impressions but it may not pay to dismiss the form too swiftly. There's no immediate time to dwell on that race with Wordsworth at the start at Navan. He's odds-on. From one underwhelming performance to another and I think Sir Lucan has beaten his shorter-priced stablemate who made much of the running. I don't think either of those races will have a huge impact on the ante-post markets for Epsom.

Timeform £10 free offer

1557: Rathbone and Megan Nicholls have won at Thirsk for Kevin Ryan; the winner is a useful sprinter. The Listed Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes is next from Newbury but first William Jarvis on Lady Bowthorpe. "Absolutely delighted, very proud of her. To finish five lengths clear of the third, it was a great performance. Absolutely chuffed to bits. "When Ryan finished unplaced on her at Newmarket in a 0-85 handicap we were scratching our heads but he had no run at all and said she's definitely Listed and probably a group class filly. She's special, she's run the race of her life today by a long, long way. "We've got the Falmouth Stakes and the Nassau Stakes to think about and we're very excited." She has run once at Ascot before and ran out a very impressive winner of a Group Three so the track certainly suits if connections opt to go to the Royal meeting. In the paddock ahead of the Listed race and Sea Empress is 6/4 and it's 6/1 bar. Ryan Moore has already won one race on a stable 'second string' today and he rides another one in the form of Companionship. He's normally a notable booking for the Haggas stable with, off the top of my head, a strike rate around 20% so I wouldn't be dismissing the Queen's runner out of hand. There is a little money for Twisted Reality who is 11/2 from 13/2 which is encouraging while I'd also be quite interested in Aristia for all that the runner-up did little to advertise the form next time. "This is an excellent race," cries Nick Luck. "I'm excited about a lot of these fillies." And therein lies the problem.

I’d have swore Ametist was beat there. Don’t know how Buick’s got him up tbf. — Dillon Barrow (@dillon_barrow89) May 15, 2021

1549: John Gosden has given a very measured interview to Matt Chapman, repeating a lot of what we heard from the jockey. He doesn't dismiss going up in trip with Palace Pier and the Juddmonte International 'is a strong possibility' and also throws in the Prix Jacques le Marois as an option while noting the difficulties in travelling to the continent at present. Whichever way he goes, the next port of call will be the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot. Racing in two groups at Newmarket - they're quite far apart but the stands' side moves closer to the centre of the track. Ametist is stands' side. It's hard work and a photo. Corvair may have beaten Ametist but Tom Stanley squeals on looking at the replay before saying 'it's tighter than I thought'. They think Ametist may have won and that he may have won because Corvair was stargazing. Ametist has won and Stanley is still making a series of slightly odd high-pitched noises. You get the sense they're enjoying themselves in the studio which is all to the good. I'm enjoying their enjoyment. It's hard to know if there was any particular bias with three from the middle of the track and two from the stands' side involved in the finish; the stands' side may have covered more ground in moving across the track to join battle but there can't have been a great deal in it. Mr Buick certainly earned his corn.

"Woohoo! I had everything beat three out. It was great!"@FrankieDettori, John & Thady Gosden & Palace Pier are going to have a very good year



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/9ymTnfCPOP#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/pQCg9Qhdml — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 15, 2021

1541: Dettori: "He's a beast. I love him. He's so good. I found a nice rhythm. It's great. I was looking for Ryan, I thought he was my danger. He got a little bit lonely in front but he's a true champion, I love him so much. "It's his eighth run. He saves himself in the morning, doesn't do a lot, and he loves his racing you know." Lope Y Fernandez just couldn't live with Palace Pier when the winner changed gear but Ryan Moore did run out of room against the rail and wasn't given a hard time afterwards; he might have been able to challenge for fourth with a clear run but there are plenty of its and buts in that view. And fourth was a long way behind the winner. That was a big and valuable run from the second home whose Group Two Newmarket victory was boosted by the runner-up at York on Thursday. Talking of Newmarket, Ametist is odds-on for William Haggas and William Buick - both have enjoyed quite good days so far. Walhaan ran one of the most eyecatching runs of last season and is the 11/2 second favourite on debut for another new yard; he's now with James Tate.

💪 Imperious! Palace Pier cements his place as the best miler in training with a dominant victory in the Lockinge!



👏 Huge run from Lady Bowthorpe in 2nd under @oismurphy pic.twitter.com/IBBmuLUwZK — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 15, 2021

1530: The each-way price on Lope Y Fernandez is being squeezed as he's 5/1 from 11/2 with Palace Pier topping the market at 8/15. The favourite looked very impressive last season and on his reappearance but do all conditions come alike? The one defeat in his seven race career came over the straight mile of Royal Ascot and he has a straight mile in front of him today. Is that clutching at straws? Quite possibly and he did have an excuse for that defeat with his jockey looking down and the post-race check revealing that he lost a shoe. My Oberon is fairly weak and is out to 14/1 but Century Dream is a regular in these races and is an 18/1 chance. Top Rank is relatively lightly raced and has looked very good on his day; he's 11/1 for this first run in Group One company. The likes of Century Dream, Safe Voyage and Pogo should ensure that this is run at a good, solid pace and will hopefully set up the finish perfectly. Will we be 'treated' to a flying dismount? We're about to find out. Palace Pier is tracked by Lope and they're two of the last four. Into the final half mile. Palace Pier shifts out a little to get more daylight and Dettori looks behind. There's no one there and there's no one in front of him either. Palace Pier is dominant. Lady Bowthorpe ran a huge race to be beaten a length and a half or so with the pair a long, long way clear of Top Rank.

Join My Stable for FREE now

1523: It's taken a while but Hollie Doyle has a Thirsk winner as Skytree obliges 'under a really good front-running ride'. The winner was returned at 11/4 and gets off the mark at the fourth attempt having previously finished third (on her second start) behind Twisted Reality who runs in the Listed race at Newbury later. Niall Hannity notes a promising run from Hard To Fault who finished fourth on debut. Perhaps Tim Easterby's runner is one to add to your My Stable tracker? The runners are in the paddock for the Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes.

Jumby digs deep 💪



The New Bay colt battles to get his head in front, scoring the Heed Your Hunch At @Betway Handicap with William Buick on top for the @johnsonhoughton team 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DdxFhL4yqy — Newmarket Racecourse (@NewmarketRace) May 15, 2021

1517: He came under pressure quite early but there were no problems with The Dip and Jumby ran on strongly under William Buick to beat Jadwal by a half length or so. Rebel At Dawn, Perotto and First Folio were the next three home. I thought Just Frank ran quite a good race under top-weight, finishing away from the principals although he may just be a little too high in the weights I suppose. Eve Johnson Houghton is at Newbury and has been collared by Rishi Persad: "I'm absolutely thrilled. "He's a proper horse, I love this horse. He's got such a high-cruising speed. It's great that William could relax on him and then use his turn of foot at the end. He's in the Commonwealth Cup but I'll be interested to heart what William says whether we go up to seven or stick at six." He's getting quotes of 12s and 14s for the Royal Ascot contest. Dave Nevison pointed out that the six furlongs at Royal Ascot takes around four seconds longer to run than six at Newmarket and that can only be in Jumby's favour. Nevison thought the handicap at the Royal meeting would be on the agenda but the trainer seems to have her sights set higher.

Timeform £10 free offer

1509: Would you believe it? Operatic is a late withdrawal from the upcoming sprint handicap at Newmarket, joining Tanfantic on the sidelines, which reduced the field to 15 but that's now down to 14 with Desert Gulf (got loose on the way to post) also sitting this one out. Jumby failed to handle The Dip last time which contributed to a troubled passage but it's interesting that Eve Johnson Houghton has sent him back here and he's the 11/4 favourite. I don't know that he has very much in hand of the assessor (a good claimer has been booked) but he is consistent and I'm a little surprised to see Perotto out at 7/1; I think he's a fair enough each-way bet. Value Bet and Punting Pointers both have each-way selections in the gambled on Smeaton's Light and Fantasy Master.

👏 Bay Bridge looks destined for bigger things as he wins well in the London Gold Cup at @NewburyRacing for Sir Michael Stoute and Ryan Moore!pic.twitter.com/znhblM2Aei — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 15, 2021

1452: The London Gold Cup is next from Newbury where Bay Bridge heads the betting at around half the price of 6/1 chance and second favourite Tamborrada. Highland Rocker (below) represents the Gosdens whose Logician shaped well enough in the preceding race, especially given reports that he was a bit burly in the paddock. Highland Rocker was beaten by a stablemate of the favourite on his penultimate start and didn't greatly appeal to me on that form line and he wasn't very high on my short-list. Hayley Turner is speaking to ITV and doesn't have a huge amount to say about outsider Dejame Paso; 'fingers crossed' was about the pick. Dubawi Sands was fifth behind a stablemate on debut, that stablemate runs at Doncaster this evening. Back to this race and Mellish believes Oz Legend 'is on a workable mark' but that the ground is an unknown. Not long now. Greystoke leads from Turner's mount and Oz Legend. The favourite is in about seventh. Six furlongs to run. Reasonably well stretched out. Bay Bridge coming through to lead with King Frankel. He wins impressively from King Frankel with River Alwen snatching third from Oz Legend late in the day. The market got that race absolutely spot on and the lightly raced colt stretched very nicely clear. Cannock Chase was Sir Michael Stoute's last winner of this handicap and he went on to win the Group Three Tercentenary Stakes at Royal Ascot as did 2015 London Gold Cup winner Time Test. Ryan Moore: "He won that race very comfortably. He's a good horse, he improved a lot over the winter. I think 10 furlongs on slow ground is probably his favourite conditions. Hopefully, he can get better."

📝 Analyst Verdict 📝



15.00 #NEWBURY

HIGHLAND ROCKER was well on top of a subsequent winner at Ripon last month and, with his previous form proving strong, he...



View the card > https://t.co/rHCCoFSg74 pic.twitter.com/qNVlXcAVAr — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) May 15, 2021

1445: Bellosa has an entry for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot but meanwhile at Thirsk, they're at the post for the Sporting Life Handicap. Fox Duty Free is still favourite but there's been some support for Another Batt. Haggas is talking to Matt Chapman and declares himself 'very pleased' with Al Aasy. There's a shower of rain at Newbury while they're in the closing stages at Thirsk with three lengths separating the field. Not for long though as Another Batt goes on and wins by a couple of lengths for David Barron and Connor Beasley with the favourite failing to land a blow.

A horse with a big future!



Bellosa makes all under @RKingscote to make it 2/2 for @JaneChappleHyam in the listed King Charles II Stakes at @NewmarketRace!pic.twitter.com/FutUfSa0PI — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 15, 2021

1435: There's been plenty of excitement so far and we've barely begun. Up next from Newmarket it's the turn of Bellosa who created a big, big impression on debut and is certain to be Royal Ascot bound if backing up that run in the King Charles II Stakes. She is being challenged for favouritism by Devilwala whose trainer, Ralph Beckett, has a decent record of 4/18 when fitting blinkers. There's also a new twist for the reappearing Cloudbridge who finished last as the even money favourite for the Acomb Stakes before going down by a nose to Mighty Gurkha in a Group Three; that latter performance hasn't saved him from being gelded. Fundamental finished in midfield in the Greenham while the betting suggests Bellissime is up against it here as she was on her debut in the Lowther but she showed promise there and it will be interesting to see how she fares in this strong race. Almost set. She's drifted across the track, quite markedly but Bellosa has still won that by over a length from Fundamental and Bellissime. She started towards the inside of the middle and ended up on the stands' side rail but there's no doubt that the 6/4 favourite has a good deal of ability and she's produced a very good performance.

Oh 🦌!



The five runner Al Rayyan Stakes was supplemented with two four-legged interlopers... 😆 pic.twitter.com/uJ1Awby4R4 — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 15, 2021

1431: Jim Crowley tells Persad: "He's a big strong, lad of a horse as you can see. "He's got plenty of enthusiasm. He came into the race so easy I didn't want to disappoint him, just kept him on the bridle. A bit of juice in the ground helps him as well. "The plan is to go to the Coronation Cup. If he hadn't been such a big handful at home he probably would have gone striaght there. That was ideal, he had a nice run round and hasn't exerted himself. Hopefully he'll to go Epsom and run a big race. "He's just a monster of a horse. I think he's going to keep on improving." Paddy Power are 7/4 for the Coronation Cup says Ed Chamberlin.

😲 Wow...



Al Aasy wins the Group 3 Al Raytan Stakes at an absolute canter under @JimCrowley1978!



🤯 That’s a St Leger winner and a Dante winner in behind!pic.twitter.com/4SyopRZEvX — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 15, 2021

1424: While Ed Dunlop was talking Al Aasy has gone odds-on, I wonder if that was because of what William Haggas told ITV Racing?! Ranch Hand and Thunderous lead through the first furlong of the Group Three registered as the Aston Park Stakes before the latter goes on. Al Aasy watches on from last. Two deer crossed the course in front of the field but came to no harm. Logician challenges down the middle of the track and is tracked by Al Aasy who appears to be cantering all over his rivals. Aasy does it. 'Absolutely cantered up,' says Simon Holt and the jolly has absolutely thrashed a pretty decent field. Thunderous was second about a length ahead of Logician with Ranch Hand a close fourth but that was only about one horse. It may have taken him some time to get it all together and mature but the time and effort looks well spent on this evidence.

Timeform £10 free offer

1416: I've been determinedly sticking with the Racing TV Extra channel at Newmarket in the hope of picking up some reaction to John Leeper's victory but there's none as yet. We're not too far away from post time at Newbury where Logician has his first start of the season and only his third since winning the 2019 St Leger. There are three other runners in the 12 furlong contest and Thunderous is the only other in single figures; it's been small steps for him so far this season and he can hopefully improve on his third at Newmarket. Al Aasy has a 3lb penalty to carry but the hopes are high that he will prove more than up to the task. Ed Dunlop has spoken to Racing TV and says (abridged): "It was nerve wracking actually, training a horse named after my father puts a bit of pressure on the poor horse and everyone else. "It was a very falsely run race, a silly race really, quoting William. I thought he was masterful to get on with it. When he met the rising ground he really started to take off which bodes well for the future. "I haven't watched it again. I was hiding underneath the stand. There were moments when I thought we were going to get beaten. "We will more than likely to go Epsom, it's the owner's dream. It's exciting. Credit to my team. Special moment for me. Just spoken to the owner now, she's very excited."

👀 John Leeper 7/1 from 16/1 for the Cazoo Derby with @BetfairRacing https://t.co/C8JfL9YR21 — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 15, 2021

1411: There was money for Logician earlier in the day and the last time I looked he was favourite for the Al Rayyan Stakes but that is no longer the case with Al Aasy firmly back on top in the market. William Haggas has made no secret of how highly he regards this four-year-old but the son of Sea The Stars hasn't always proved to be entirely straightforward. While trying to dig out a quote about his quirks I stumbled across an update from 10 days ago when Haggas said: "I was going to wait for the Coronation Cup, but he’s too well so he’s going to run next Saturday in a Group Three back at Newbury on Lockinge day. “That will give us three weeks to Epsom. He worked beautifully this (Wednesday) morning. He’s a very impressive horse at home. “He wouldn’t go over the top (if he didn’t run at Newbury), but he might get a bit fresh and silly. He needs racing, that horse, he didn’t race much last year. “I don’t like carrying penalties in stakes races, but this race is a good fit – I don’t want to go further up in trip for the Yorkshire Cup and I think the Coronation Cup is the right race. “He’s very powerful and everything is easy for him, we’ll see how good he is soon enough but at the moment he’s an impressive horse.”

"He's probably a bit better..."@the_doyler surprised and excited by Creative Force who is now 4️⃣out of 5️⃣!



Watch LIVE

📺 @ITV

📱 https://t.co/9ymTnfCPOP#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/UR70oG9zVQ — ITV Racing (@itvracing) May 15, 2021

1400: Fancy Man is proving more popular than John Leeper, particularly on the exchanges apparently, as the runners head to post for the Fairway Stakes. That's not unreasonable as the Hannon runner sets a decent form standard while the latter has created a big visual impression but hasn't achieved as much on the track. Nicola Currie reported that the ground is riding a bit slow and dead as it dries out. That was mentioned on Racing TV in conjunction with Tasman Bay who reportedly has a bit of a knee action; they also believe he will be better suited by a longer trip. There's one left to load. John Leeper 'is very, very keen' calls the commentator who adds 'he wants to go much, much faster than William Buick will allow'. Tasman Bay leads, flanked by Fancy Man and Flyin' High. Five furlongs to run. John Leeper leads inside the three but Tasman Bay battles back. "He's done so much wrong today but in the end he has won," is the call. He's won by a length and a half or so. The dream is still alive! He was returned your 6/4 favourite and I'll dig out some Derby quotes somewhere along the line. The bare form is not as impressive as what might be. This colt retains plenty of potential and he should have learned a good deal from that race. Buick's reaction will be interesting.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

1352: On that evidence, Tactical is not a sprinter but Creative Force is going places. That's the Jersey Stakes for the former (possibly) who stayed on for pressure to finish a distant third, a couple of lengths behind Spycatcher who kept on well from the front but who was no match for the 9/4 winner who quickened impressively. Rishi Persad has microphone in hand and James Doyle tells him: "I was very impressed. It was a little bit messy early. Charlie did say he's much better with targets to aim at. The ground was a bit of a question mark beforehand but he certainly went through it. Very pleased with him." Buick was more impressed than Appleby after Newmarket in the immediate post-race interviews and Persad reminds Doyle of the trainer's comments. "He's probably a bit better than a good fun horse. He's got a great attitude." The first at Navan sees another win for Caravaggio whose colt The Entertainer made a winning start for Seamie Heffernan and Aidan O'Brien.

Read all about Ed Dunlop's high hopes for John Leeper

1338: The five furlong handicap at Thirsk has gone the way of Good Luck Fox (7/2) who may have got lonely in front as he ran around a little before rallying when challenged late by Boundless Power. Slightly agonising if you were on the runner-up. There is a handicap chase due underway any second at Bangor where the first race saw Donald McCain saddle yet another course winner. There's a Listed sprint from Newbury in 10 minutes where Tactical poses a conundrum as he drops to six furlongs from seven but sets a clear standard. Creative Force has looked progressive (as a record of three from four would suggest) but William Buick has been aboard on all four starts yet opted to stay in Newmarket leaving James Doyle to come in for the ride. Happy Romance enjoyed a superb juvenile season and won at Chelmsford despite a lot going wrong while Spycatcher 'looks really well' in the paddock too. There's a fair bit of depth to this race and reason enough to take the favourite on I think. Spycatcher is 8/1 from 13/2 but Karl Burke has booked Ryan Moore for the ride and I think he's worth chancing. Andrew Balding, trainer of Tactical, is just telling ITV that the Commonwealth Cup is in the frame but, I think, that this is something of a fact-finding mission with regards to the trip.

1324: There is a relatively uneasy favourite at Newmarket in Before Dawn although she has just shortened to 2/1 from 9/4. Safety First, another newcomer, is second best while the only runner with experience, the penalised Anadora, is relatively weak at a general 11/2. George Boughey has made a bright start to his training career and with his juveniles this season which makes it interesting to see Cachet reasonably prominent in the market at around 9/2. She was a breeze-up purchase so should be sharp enough and know what this game is all about. Alex Steedman and Rachel Candalora are on duty for Racing TV. Fast Beauty was keen to post and they think Cachet is more of a 'horse for tomorrow rather than today'. She is one of the scopier fillies apparently but her attitude markedly changed when Nicola Currie was given the leg-up. There's a slight difference in opinion about how ready to go Before Dawn is. The money has come for Safety First who is currently showing as the 2/1 favourite. Safety First and Sandie's Dream are green out of the stalls. It's another winner for Boughey. Cachet (4/1) wins by four or five. Before Dawn was second and made a perfectly satisfactory debut under a sensitive ride; that was reasonably encouraging.

Join My Stable for FREE now

1316: There has been some drizzle at Newbury although it looks bright enough on the telly. War Of Courage runs a big race for Alice Haynes at a huge price and Al Shibli shapes well in defeat but there's a photo between Dukebox and Dairerin. The judge hasn't called it but the presenters believe Ryan Moore has got up. Dukebox is called the winner by Judge Guy Lewis. He was very easy to back and returned at 8/1. Al Shibli was third and is a very obvious eyecatcher, probably too obvious in many respects as I don't suppose he will be a price next time. Of more interest might be War Of Courage who shaped well on debut before a slightly disappointing run at Newmarket; I wonder how much scope he has to improve for nurseries in a few weeks time. The winning time was 1:15:5 and the winning distance a nose. 'Not a dreadful time' says Mellish although he hasn't had a great deal of time to assess it in relation to the conditions.

Check out Sky Bet's Newbury Money Back offer

1306: Dairein is the runner whose form has just been boosted but he's out at 6/1 in this six runner field. The money for Richard Hannon's Al Shibli is interesting, not least because the yard's juveniles often improve considerably from their initial outing. As such I'd be looking to take this one on in the hope that his inexperience catches him out although on the other side of the coin, the stable does have a good record in this race and also saddle Dukebox (15/2). Honky Tonk Man takes Nick Luck's eye and Roger Charlton has saddled a juvenile debut winner this season but his is another stable whose runners can often be expected to be in need of that initial experience. Al Shibli has a bit of size about him apparently, 'quite a powerful looking colt' I think is what Luck said. The Gatekeeper sets the standard having won on debut before finishing second to the Brocklesby winner Chipotle at Ascot and I would prefer to back Mark Johnston's runner of the market leaders. He does have softer ground to contend with but as a son of Excelebration, I can't see that being a problem. Al Shibli is the outright favourite now though and this is an interesting level of support for the debutant. They're going behind.

✅ Gamble landed!



Choux was backed from 40/1 into 10/3 and wins emphatically at @ThirskRaces for David Evans and Shane Kelly!pic.twitter.com/3XZu2aDalM — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) May 15, 2021

1253: It's the bookmakers' representative slot on the telly and Sam Boswell reports that his firm aren't at all keen to take on Palace Pier. He reports money for that one's stablemate, Logician, in the Al Rayyan Stakes and newcomer Al Shibli in the opening contest plus One Journey later on the card. Niall Hannity has just interviewed Shane Kelly about Choux who landed that gamble in the first at Thirsk and he wasn't giving anything away. Great poker face. Hannity started asking about the vibes before the race and the confidence. "Dave was...," Kelly started to reply before trailing off into a long pause which revealed more in what wasn't said than what was. "She's not very big and that was his concern. I don't know what she's beat but she was quietly impressive I thought. I was happy to get a lead early doors, race up the middle and when I let her go it was never in any doubt." He was then asked whether the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot might be next. "Yeah, I'd imagine so. There's not really too many more options in the early part. She's got a good mind. I'd imagine Dave will roll the dice. She's won, you can't do any more than that." They're almost loaded for division two..... PHOTO between Cardiff and long-time leader Sophie's Star. Mystic Moonshadow ran well for a long way for Bez and Jedd O'Keeffe and did enough to suggest that they will have some fun with her. The judge has called Sophie's Star as your winner. She was beaten almost seven lengths at Ripon just eight days ago so clearly took a big step forwards for that initial experience but the winner of that Ripon race lines up at Newbury in around 10 minutes time.

Timeform £10 free offer

1241: Steve Mellish has just described Palace Pier as 'a staying miler' which is a point Matt made in his Value Bet column. Mellish hopes to see Palace Pier over 10 furlongs later this season and the Eclipse would be an obvious option whether he wins or loses today. There does appear to be some pace in today's line-up which will suit him and bring that 'stamina' into play. Nick Luck reports that there's only been a millimetre of rain overnight and as, of yet, the Newbury track hasn't been hit by any showers with the going still good to soft. Both presenters are fans of Lope Y Fernandez with Luck pointing out that Aidan O'Brien was unequivocal about his runner's targets following his reappearance with this race and the Queen Anne nominated. That's good news for a colt who was campaigned over six and seven last year, his campaign this time around is all about a mile.

They knew, about CHOUX.



💰💰💰💰💰💰💰💰 pic.twitter.com/12sOUcGh5V — The Northern Gamblers (@TheNorthernGam1) May 15, 2021

1233: GAMBLE LANDED. 40/1 into around 3s. She was returned at 10/3 I think. It turns out someone knew she was a Choux-in. The favourite was very disappointing and only beat a couple home I believe but Choux, who doesn't look the biggest on telly, jumped fast, travelled well and quickened smartly to win by a few lengths from Qwicken at 125/1. Whatever happens with the rest of her career, her connections will always have Thirsk. Wouldn't it have been wonderful to have been watching that, clutching a 40/1 ticket? I wonder what sort of prices she was matched at on the exchanges? The winning distance was a length and three quarters in a time of 1:02:60. Shane Kelly did the steering.

1220: Talking of Twisted Reality (as I was below), Bez of the Happy Mondays is currently being interviewed on Racing TV. Of all the things I never thought I'd see or be listening to........... It's a good thing of course and Bez certainly brings a bit of colour to proceedings. His racing club has a runner in the second in Mystic Moonshadow although she refused to enter the stalls on her intended debut at Redcar. The young Tom Stanley has just asked Dave Nevison if he was a Happy Mondays fan and looked a little taken aback at Nevison's confession that he was before their time, going on to declare himself a New Romantic when he was at university in the early 80s. Don't panic - the racing starts soon! There's a move for Choux. She was a 40/1 chance a little after noon and is now a clear 3/1 second favourite. THIS IS A GAMBLE. Trained by David Evans, who is six from 25 at Thirsk, she's an Exceed And Excel out of a Pivotal mare and represents a yard who usually knows when they have a decent juvenile. The money for her has seen El Hadeeyah drift out to 6/4 and adds a notable layer of intrigue to division one of this fillies' maiden.

1210: There is an odds-on favourite for the first at Thirsk which is around 20 minutes away. Back in Berkshire and the penultimate race on Newbury's card is the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies' Trial Stakes where Sea Empress is a reasonably warm order having beaten Teona in her maiden at Newcastle. This is a race which could yet have an impact on the Oaks as it did in 2011 when Izzi Top beat Dancing Rain with the pair going on to finish third and first at Epsom. It won't have escaped your attention that Dancing Rain, like Sea Empress, was trained by William Haggas and she also came into this Listed race with just a maiden win to her name although that came in the same season as she'd been beaten on her sole juvenile start. Haggas also won this race in 2018 with subsequent Irish Oaks winner Sea Of Class whose jockeys carried the colours of the same owners as this year's representative. I was interested in Ralph Beckett's Twisted Reality (insert your own joke here) as she won her debut at Nottingham, a track where Beckett has introduced a number of his smart fillies over the years. She holds an entry in the Oaks and it will be fascinating to see how she goes. As Dancing Rain proved, defeat doesn't necessarily mean an end to Classic ambitions. At Thirsk, Niall Hannity has spoken to Hollie Doyle who starts talking about her ride in the Sporting Life Handicap (did I mention that?!) Fox Duty Free "He has his quirks but on his day he's very good. He was consistent on the all-weather over the winter and back on turf today, we'll see what he can do." Hannity pointed out that he can be keen but Doyle was hopeful that the drop back in trip and dynamics of the track and race would suit the market leader. And on the juveniles for Archie Watson: "We're just hoping they can take a big step forwards from their first appearance and go well."

Fresh off the back of a #DailyDouble winner on her birthday 🎉@skysportsAlexH is here to try lend a hand in today's Money Back As Cash race at @NewburyRacing 🏇 — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) May 15, 2021

1154: The London Gold Cup isn't the only decent handicap on the card at Newbury with the finale over a mile also well worth close inspection. King Ottokar, who will be ridden by Oisin Murphy, is on a potentially attractive mark while Blue Mist is reunited with Ryan Moore on his return from a wind operation. I thought it might be worth chancing two at longer odds and one of them, Vintager, has been supported. He's been around the block but is relatively new to the Crisfords' yard and is another runner who has been rated notably higher in the past. The booking of Silvestre de Sousa takes the eye as he has four wins from 20 rides for the stable, finishing second or third on a further seven runners which is a pretty decent record. The other runner, Kenzai Warrior, is more speculative as the handicapper hasn't cut him too much slack yet. He cut little ice in last season's 2000 Guineas and struggled in three subsequent starts yet has only been dropped by 5lbs. He may need to drop a little further down the weights but Roger Teal has his string in good order and Kenzai Warrior returns having been gelded and with cheekpieces added. He won't mind any rain that falls (having won on heavy) and it could be all those changes - along with competing at a lower level - help to bring about a return to form and he's out at 20/1 in a couple of places which is the sort of price I'm happy to take a chance at.

Ryan Moore rides an interesting one in the James Wigan colours at Newbury

1138: The London Gold Cup is always a fascinating contest as Ben Linfoot discusses in his big-race analysis. It will be exciting to see if the 10 furlong handicap can throw up another potential pattern race performer and the market is proving reasonably lively with King Frankel, popular on our tipping pages, one of those for the money. Andrew Balding hasn't won this prize since lifting it with Expense Claim in 2012 but he's sent out a second and third in the last three renewals and often has one run well. I couldn't quite stretch myself into making a case for this year's Kingsclere representative, Dejame Paso, who make a quick turnaround after a good second at Ascot but I did try! He was better than last place suggests in a good Sandown maiden last year and has looked a work in progress over a mile this term. Plenty of use was made of him at Ascot which raises a question of how well he will settle for Hayley Turner but he had looked in need of a step up in trip prior to that at Epsom and his pedigree offers hope on the stamina front. He may not win today but he's definitely a horse I'll be keeping a close eye on with the future in mind. I passed by River Alwen initially but I kept finding myself coming back to the top-weight as I think there's some mileage in his price (12/1). He's more exposed than many in the field (after a whole five starts) and the race has tended to be dominated by more lightly raced runners. The form of his Newmarket win is also pretty easy to knock with two of the fancied runners firing blanks yet I was taken with the manner of his success, he did it all very easily for Jamie Spencer and I'd be prepared to give the pair the chance to back up that impression with several firms paying down to fourth for each-way bets. Incidentally, he was one place behind Tasman Bay in the course and distance Listed race won by Hurricane Lane in April.

A Super Saturday & @MCYeeehaaa is here to give you a steer. https://t.co/i0WzMC5HU0 — Paddy Power (@paddypower) May 15, 2021

1108: How about fancies today? Reading the previews last night, I noticed that the Punting Pointers team and Matt Brocklebank are happy to take on Jumby in the 1515 at Newmarket. I understand why but Jumby has hinted more than once during his short career that he has more in the locker and I'd be hopeful that he can prove that sooner rather than later. He is 'only' 3/1 but I don't think that's too bad in a race that may not be as competitive as numbers suggest and the booking of William Buick is a sign of intent. Buick's book of outside rides also includes John Leeper and the odds-on Ametist and it could be a very good day indeed for the Godolphin rider. Sticking with the (reasonably) glaringly obvious theme and I like Third Kingdom in the 1935 at Doncaster. This is a decent three-year-old handicap which often goes to a smart handicapper (Bronze Angel, Murad Khan and Spark Plug are recent winners) and there's a reasonable amount of potential among the six runners with two big Newmarket yards responsible for the top two in the weights and preference is for the Gosden runner. His third at Sandown last year has worked out pretty well despite the winner Etonian not going on as hoped but One Ruler was second while the fourth, Flyin' High, has won twice since and lines up against Fancy Man and John Leeper in the Listed Fairway Stakes. It's interesting that one's trainer, Andrew Balding, is prepared to sacrifice a handicap mark of 87 by running in pattern company but it arguably provides some encouragement that Third Kingdom can defy an initial mark of 88 this evening. I was also interested in Twist Of Hay on Town Moor but she's proving easy to back at present. I didn't think she ran at all badly at Pontefract when last seen and believe she's got the scope to progress further in this campaign but perhaps she's best watched on this seasonal reappearance unless the market shows signs of encouragement.

Today's Free Race Pass is the Lockinge Stakes at @NewburyRacing



The first Group 1 of the season for older horses in Britain, it has attracted Timeform's highest-rated horse in training in Palace Pier.



View our premium comments, ratings and projected pace map for FREE ⤵️ — Timeform (@Timeform) May 15, 2021

1055: The, ahem, feature race of the day is undoubtedly the Sporting Life Handicap at Thirsk (which gets underway at 1230, the card not the race) and sees Hollie Doyle ride Fox Duty Free for Ralph Beckett. Doyle is also aboard a pair of Archie Watson trained juveniles in the divisions of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Fillies' Stakes and wrote, in her At The Races blog, of her second ride, Dark Terms, that 'I expect her to show what a quick filly she is with the benefit of that Newcastle debut behind her' which sounded reasonably intriguing. Dark Terms is reasonably popular in the betting but not to the extent that some of the really precocious Watson juveniles are; she's a general 4/1 chance.

Going @NewmarketRace for today's meeting is Good. GoingStick: 7.2 on 15-05-2021 at 06:30. Dry on Friday and overnight.

Sunny spells and showers are forecast for today. Live weather updates at https://t.co/nF2Z5VStDd pic.twitter.com/UDn1AmTXKh — turftrax (@TurfTrax) May 15, 2021

1036: I would like to see John Leeper win and win well to put himself firmly in the frame for Epsom. With the colt being named after the trainer's father it makes a nice story and that all helps to add to the charm of the whole thing while it would be wonderful were Snow Fairy to produce some top-class progeny given all that she achieved on the racecourse. That's the second race on the card at Newmarket but don't miss the opening British EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes as the last time this was run in 2019 the winner, Daahyeh, went on to win the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot on her next start while the second, Raffle Prize, won the Queen Mary Stakes. The race has also thrown up a Chesham Stakes fourth (Beyond Reason, 2018) and a pair of Group Three winners in Tajaanus (Sweet Solera Stakes, 2017) and Kilmah (Prestige Stakes, 2016). That's not a bad roll of honour for the last four years and while there's every chance that the race won't work out at all well one of this seasons, it is clear that it usually attracts some promising individuals and this year's race looks no different.

"He's been overlooked in the betting at 8/1" - Saturday's best bets for Newbury, Newmarket & Thirsk

1028: It's not all about Newbury today with a couple of potential Derby candidates in action at Navan (Wordsworth) and Newmarket. John Leeper runs at the latter venue in the Fairway Stakes and he could be well above par judged by his impressive victory at Newcastle. He will have to earn his stripes in this 10 furlong contest as the standard is set by Chester Vase third Fancy Man who may even be a little better than that bare form suggests having struck for home plenty soon enough on the Roodee. Fancy Man does have to concede 4lbs courtesy of a Listed victory so could still come out as the best horse in the race in defeat. It is not just a two horse race with Sir Mark Todd harbouring high hopes that Tasman Bay can bridge the gulf in class and a big run from the Le Havre colt would boost the claims of Dante Stakes winner Hurricane Lane as the latter finished over three lengths in front of Todd's runner when winning a Listed prize at Newbury in April.

Happy Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes Day 😍@NewburyRacing #PalacePier — Racing TV (@RacingTV) May 15, 2021

1015: It goes with the territory of being a tipster - or a punter - that sometimes you have to look for chinks in the armour of hot favourites and sometimes there is enough of a hint to oppose them. Both Matt Brocklebank and Simon Holt make cases for Palace Pier not being quite as dead a certainty as his price suggests and that suspicion of vulnerability, perceived or otherwise, helps to add intrigue to an excellent Group One where the opposition to the Gosden-trained four-year-old is decent. He is proving popular in the market though and has shortened up to a general 1/2 and it is 6/1 bar which will appeal to the each-way players. Where do I stand you might - but probably won't - ask? On the fence as usual. It's my preferred position. Although I'm fond of an each-way bet and can't see a great deal wrong with the general 6/1 about Lope Y Fernandez given the smart level of form he's already shown and his scope for further improvement over a mile.