Racing analysis: Timeform analysis of recent action

Point Lonsdale, Perfect Power and Reach For The Moon all recorded significant two-year-old victories over the weekend.

With the help of Timeform's senior analyst Patrick Jupp we look at the ratings achieved by the trio and offer some historical context where appropriate. Point Lonsdale – 114p Four-and-a-quarter lengths winner of Futurity Stakes Timeform report: Point Lonsdale's Chesham form had received a significant boost earlier in the day and he reaffirmed his status as the best juvenile seen out so far this year with a decidedly smart performance, looking better the further he went; made running, shaken up over 2f out, kept on well, well on top finish; will be very hard to beat in the National Stakes, with better still to come from him. Other notes: A positive view with only War Command (119) rated higher on the recent roll of honour. Others to match 114 were Churchill (when adding on the extra he was given for ease of win) and Dragon Pulse, but the figure puts Point Lonsdale ahead of future Group One winners Mac Swiney, Anthony Van Dyck and Gleneagles at this stage of his development.

Perfect Power – 113p Length-and-a-quarter winner of the Solario Stakes

Last-to-first! Perfect Power shows wicked turn of foot to win the Group 1 Prix Morny

Timeform report: Showed how unlucky he was in the Richmond Stakes last time by reversing that form with three who finished in front of him at Goodwood - Asymmetric, Gubbass and Khunan; held up in rear, headway 2f out, short of room 1½f out (bumped by Trident), stayed on well to lead inside final 1f, readily; he now heads to the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket. Other notes: Always held in the highest regard by Richard Fahey and expected by him to train on and stay a mile at three. Now joint-highest rated British two-year-old alongside Ebro River.

Reach For The Moon – 109p Four lengths winner of Betway Solario Stakes Timeform report: Made the most of a good opportunity, plenty in hand on form and not needing to improve to score as he did, that he was able to quicken so well in a slowly-run affair certainly most encouraging; in touch, took keen hold, shaken up over 3f out, led soon after, quickened clear, won easily; he still showed odds signs of immaturity in the preliminaries, but that wasn't apparent in the race itself, and he looks set to give a good account into the autumn, a rematch with Point Lonsdale a tantalising prospect. Other notes: Reach For The Moon follows in the footsteps of other John Gosden winners of this race in Too Darn Hot, Kingman and Raven’s Pass. Those three all achieved higher ratings when winning their renewals, 116, 112 and 122 respectively, but this is still a positive view given the race was steadily-run and not really conducive to producing a big figure and subsequent Derby winner Masar at 110 is the only other winner in the past decade to record a higher rating.