Our man reflects on a week that started with a row over the number three and ended with a celebration of 4000.

A week dominated by numbers. Firstly three, or more accurately the three pounds jockeys weight allowance, put in place during the Covid-19 pandemic, being replaced by a two pounds rise in the minimum weights for both Flat and Jumps racing. It’s a move that has unified the weighing room, something not everything has done of late, this time in anger and outrage. There’s clearly a significant disconnect here – either between the British Horseracing Authority and Professional Jockeys’ Association – or the PJA themselves and their members. How can it be that every rider seemed taken by surprise at the news? Surely there had to have been discussions with them before the move was rectified – so where did this break down? Whatever the answer is – and whatever the outcome of the meeting between the governing body, PJA, jockeys, trainers et al, something needs to be done. Richard Kingscote’s Sky Sports Racing interview on the issue was stark and alarming – and we had the thoughts of Daryl Jacob and Fran Berry on the subject on our site in recent days.

Interesting listen! @RKingscote is brilliant in discussing his former bosses @themichaelowen and @TomDascombe, as well as the BHA’s recent announcement to raise the minimum Flat weight to 8st 2lbs with @MCYeeehaaa… pic.twitter.com/aY9EipNb45 — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) January 25, 2022

Clearly the removal of the allowance – alongside the racecourse saunas – is a step too far as far as the jockeys are concerned and the ball is back in the court of the BHA – and PJA – to find a compromise, and quickly. Cause for concern among novice numbers? The entries were unveiled for the four novice hurdles at Cheltenham on Tuesday and as mouthwatering as it was to see the lists of rising stars underneath each race title – the numbers told a different story. 61 in the Sky Bet Supreme, down from 96 in 2021, 95 in the Ballymore (down from 120), 52 in the Albert Bartlett (74 in 2021) before the Triumph rode to the rescue with a rise of five to 59. Thankfully, the entries were made at a time when a full crowd is expected at the Festival and owners will be there enjoying the trappings that comes with their huge investment in these horses. So where are the horses themselves? It’s a theme we’ve returned to time and time again in this column but these figures should be a major cause of concern.

The novice hurdlers are the game’s future, the performers that can be expected, over the years, to fill in the gaps as and when they appear further up the ladder. And as we know there are more and more of those appearing – so fewer and fewer on the bottom rung is frightening. Perhaps it’s an over-reaction. Maybe connections are being more frugal when it comes to paying out entry fees, perhaps it’s a result of so much firepower being in so few hands, perhaps it’s cyclical as we keep being told. Also the one thing the class of 2022 does have at the top of its novice hurdle pyramid is potential stars. Constitution Hill, Dysart Dynamo, Jonbon and Sir Gerhard set the pulse racing but unlike our current fixture list it’s very much a case of quality over quantity - and given where we are at the moment that can’t be good. Can we now call it a golden era? The Timeform ratings for the two protagonists in the Clarence House Chase make very interesting reading. Shishkin 181+ and Energumene 180 broke through the top-class barrier with their performances at Ascot and into the top ten of the great Timeform two-mile chasers. We’re betting without Flyingbolt (210) here as his rating puts him on a plinth alongside Arkle among the untouchables.

Timeform top two mile chasers

Ask any current Timeform handicapper to justify that number – or question whether he’d be able to successfully concede 18 pounds to peak Sprinter Sacre and you get the sort of glare I’d imagine Steve Coogan reserves for those who ask him to shout “Aha” in the street. We don’t include the likes of Pendil, Bula, Night Nurse, Kauto Star, Cue Card and Min either, all of whom had notable two-mile chase wins on their CVs, though their peak Timeform chase ratings (high enough to feature in this list) actually came over longer trips. But our Clarence House one-two sit behind only Sprinter Sacre, Desert Orchid, Dunkirk, Moscow Flyer, Azertyuiop, Douvan and Well Chief. We’re talking elite company – but we knew that with the way First Flow was left floundering from the third last. Below them are Badsworth Boy, the horse Michael Dickinson felt was the best he’d trained, Master Minded, One Man, Klairon Davis, Flagship Uberalles, Pearlyman and Un De Sceaux. Only a pound adrift of Energuene is stablemate Chacun Pour Soi who connections hope the wheels are now back on after he picked up an injury when well beaten in the Tingle Creek. Earlier in the year our social media colleagues received pelters on Twitter for suggesting we are living in a golden era of two-mile chasers. They might just be able to take the tin hats off and dust down the tweet again if these three go even higher at Cheltenham in March. 4000 not out for remarkable JP And finally - 4000 - the number of winners owned by JP McManus after Chantry House's workmanlike success in Saturday's Paddy Power Cotswold Chase. Has there ever been a greater supporter of National Hunt racing? Of course there are the gambles and horses that are now part of the sport's folklore, but for every Istabraq and Don't Push It, there are hundreds of others who've run for a remarkable number of yards, some of whom were and are very much in need of the support, ridden by jockeys for whom the odd spin in the green and gold would feature prominently on the career-highlights list. Loyalty and an unprecedented investment have been the trademarks of his rich association with jumps racing. Few figures are as universally liked throughout the game and the Martinstown scoreboard will be ticking over again and again throughout the spring - on both sides of the Irish Sea.