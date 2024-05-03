Sporting Life
Rachael Blackmore (right) is presented with the cheque

Rachael Blackmore presents Betfair 'Serial Winners Fund' fund cheque

By Sporting Life
16:07 · FRI May 03, 2024

Following the completion of her inspiring ‘Serial Winners Fund’ campaign, Rachael Blackmore presented the Irish Injured Jockeys General Manager, Michael Higgins, with a cheque for £250,000.

The donation, which will be split evenly between the two charities who do so much for jockeys on both sides of the Irish sea, the ‘Irish Injured Jockeys’ and the ‘Injured Jockeys Fund’ in the UK, will go towards supporting existing services and redevelopment of facilities.

Betfair kicked off the fund with a £100,000 donation on Betfair Chase day last November and added a further £5,000 every time Rachael rode a winner, up to and including Grand National day.

Finishing on £210,000, Betfair rounded up to the final donation to £250,000 to celebrate a great National Hunt season and an even better cause.

Betfair ambassador Blackmore commented: “It’s great to be presenting The Injured Jockey Funds in Ireland and UK with the money raised from the Serial Winners Fund with Betfair. It’s something that I am very proud to have been a part of throughout the season. This is a really substantial donation from Betfair, the £250,000 will support the vital work they carry out supporting jockeys in all areas of their lives.”

Present on Friday were Kieran O’Connor of Betfair, Michael Higgins of the IIJ and Rachael Blackmore.

