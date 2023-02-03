NEW Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore guides us through her rides at the two-day Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.
I’m really looking forward to the weekend now. The Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown, it should be a great weekend, top class National Hunt racing. The atmosphere last year was brilliant, I’m sure that it will be the same again this year.
I’m delighted to be involved in the weekend, and I’m lucky to be going there with a good book of rides.
The weekend kicks off with a bang, the first race is a Grade 1 race, the Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Novice Hurdle, and I ride Deep Cave. He is a lovely horse, he won nicely over Christmas, he kept on well to beat a good mare in Lot Of Joy.
He’s an improving horse, he improved from his first run for Henry at Punchestown in November to Christmas, and I’m hoping that he can improve again. It looks like a very good race, as you would expect for a Grade 1, there are lots of potentially high-class horses in there, but Deep Cave should not be too far away. He could be an under-rated horse.
Ascending is entitled to take his chance in this. Again, it’s a good race, it’s another Grade 1, and Lossiemouth is unbeaten, she sets a high standard. But Ascending ran well at Leopardstown over Christmas to finish second to Tekao, beaten just a half a length.
Ascending is probably going to have to improve on that if he is going to be involved, but it was his first run over hurdles, so he is entitled to improve. He was a good horse on the flat in Britain last year when he was trained by Clive Cox, and I am looking forward to seeing how he will go here.
It was nice to get the call up to ride Kemboy in the Irish Gold Cup. He is such a consistent horse and he goes really well at Leopardstown. He has won there twice and he has finished second there four times. He won the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December 2018 and he won this race two years ago.
On his latest run, he finished second behind Conflated in the latest edition of the Savills Chase at Leopardstown’s Christmas Festival. I have ridden him once before, in the French Champion Hurdle at Auteuil in May last year, and I am looking forward to riding him again.
Belle Metal is going to have to improve on her runs this season if she is going to be involved here, but she has a chance on her overall form.
She won her two bumpers, and she won her maiden hurdle at Navan in March last year. She stays three miles, she is out of a half-sister to Galway Plate runner-up Themoonandsixpence, and she has a lovely weight of 10st 2lb. If she can reproduce her best form, she could run a big race.
Rioga Choice was impressive in winning her maiden hurdle at Roscommon during the summer, and she ran well in the Grade 3 Feathard Lady Novice Hurdle at Down Royal in November.
She finished fourth, but she was hampered at the second last flight, but for which she could have finished third. She had Liberty Dance three and a half lengths behind her there. Liberty Dance has obviously improved since then, Rioga Choice is 8lb better off with her now.
It is a really competitive race, there are lots of mares in there with chances, including Henry’s other two mares, but I am happy to be riding Rioga Choice.
Maskada was good last time in winning the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase at Limerick over Christmas. That was just her second run this season, she had fallen at the second last fence when travelling well in a mares’ handicap chase at Fairyhouse on her seasonal debut, but she did it well at Limerick.
The handicapper raised her by 9lb for that win, but she won well, and the race is working out well. The runner-up, Rebel Gold, has since won the Dan & Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse off a 3lb higher mark. Maskada is a hardy type, she came out of the Limerick race well, and I hope that she can go well.
Honeysuckle seems to be as good as ever. Henry is very happy with her, and Colman Comerford says that she is in great form.
I’ll never forget last year, the applause for her on the way down to the start and the reception that she got when she came back to the winner’s enclosure. It seemed like everyone was on her side. I just feel privileged to be associated with her.
Of course it was disappointing that she was beaten in the Hatton’s Grace Hurdle on her return this season, but she still ran a very good race.
It’s not going to be easy for her on Sunday, but Irish Champion Hurdles shouldn’t be easy. State Man is a high-class horse, the County Hurdle winner from last season, and winner of the Morgiana Hurdle and the Matheson Hurdle this season. And Vauban ran a big race for a four-year-old in the Matheson Hurdle on his seasonal debut.
But Honeysuckle goes there in really good form. It should be a great race.
Inthepocket will be stepping up in grade, into a Grade 1 after winner a Grade 2 race. It wasn’t my best day in the saddle the last time on him, in the Navan Novice Hurdle at Naas, but thankfully he held on. He got home by a neck from Three Card Brag, who won at Fairyhouse last week.
All eyes will obviously on Facile Vega, he is unbeaten in six runs and he sets a high standard, but Inthepocket is a lovely horse, and I’m looking forward to riding him again.
We were really looking forward to seeing how Ballyadam would get on in the Galway Hurdle in July, but nothing went right for him from start to finish. You can ignore that run.
We know that he is a classy horse, he won the Grade 1 Royal Bond Hurdle as a novice and he finished second to Appreciate It in the Grade 1 novice hurdle at this meeting in 2021. He is in great order at home and, down to a mark of 142, hopefully he can go well in what is a very competitive race.
