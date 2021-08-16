Racehorse rehoming: New Beginnings team continue their work

Their total earnings combined are approx. £5.3 million in prize money. These championships really showcase the true versatility of former racehorses.

It runs until Sunday and featured more than 250 former racehorses who are entered into the competitions over the four days.

New Beginnings are a racehorse rehoming charity based in North Yorkshire. Like so many similar organisations they have struggled through the pandemic.

Kevin Atkinson, who runs the charity alongside his wife Pam, said: "If it wasn't for our regular donaters, our “Friends of New Beginnings”, we would probably not still be here. Their help and support has got is through these troubled times but as ever we need more - as we want to do more”.

New Beginnings provide a safe and secure environment where former racehorses can adjust and be re-trained for their second career following racing. Horses come either straight from their trainer or owner or from private post-racing homes.

If you want to see more about their work visit their website www.nbhorses.org.uk or follow them on Twitter @newbhorses and Facebook @newbeginningshorses.org.uk

The team are at York on Sunday 5th September for the Family Sunday when they will be taking Nearly Caught and Goldream who between them won nearly £950,000 in prize money. They are their new ambassador horses replacing Mister McGoldrick who is now 24. He is still going strong and was placed second in a dressage competition earlier this month.