Race In Focus: Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase at Kempton, Saturday February 12

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on Kempton's big handicap chase this Saturday, while we have the Timeform predicted pace map and free video replays too.
Ladbrokes Trophy Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap)
Timeform Verdict
Novices hold a strong hand here with HYLAND being the obvious one after his excellent second in the Kauto Star over C&D on Boxing Day. He looks on a nice mark back in a handicap so shades the vote over the equally progressive Lowry's Bar. This has likely been the long-term target for 2023 winner Our Power and he looks the pick of the seasoned campaigners.
Daryl Jacob Insight
Kempton is very much a speed track but when it comes to three miles over fences you really do have to stay the trip as well. So horses like Heltenham, Guard Your Dreams and Corrigeen Rock are not proven stamina-wise and have that question to answer, you can't have a speed horse without the stamina around Kempton as there's no let-up.
It's a flat track and the fences down the back straight come up very, very quickly and there's no option to get a breather in really, right from flagfall. From four out they tend to start picking up the tempo and they do quicken coming into the third-last, but from the back of the second last it's all about stamina in a race like this.
If I was riding in the race then I'd probably look for a position in fourth or fifth down on the inside, just in front of mid-division, and from there you can dictate in terms of how quickly you need to go.
I was at Windsor over Winter Million weekend and I thought Lowry's Bar was a shade unlucky to be beaten in second given his jumping error. It's an idiosyncratic sort of track and I think he'll be miles happier racing around Kempton. Windsor suited Nico's horse (Jingko Blue) that day and I would be taking the bare form with a pinch of salt.
Hyland is another obvious one with a nice profile, having been second to The Jukebox Man in the Kauto Star which is strong form. He's had a load of runs over hurdles but only five over fences and is still unexposed in a race like this. It sounds like Nicky (Henderson) is aiming at the Grand National and I like him.
Our Power won this race a couple of years ago but I'd say his form with Chantry House earlier this season is just okay. I'd be more interested in Paul Nicholls' pair, Golden Son and Tahmuras.
I rode and schooled Golden Son out at Ditcheat a few times when he first arrived from France and he has some good form but sort of lost his way a little bit. The second run after wind surgery last time out was more encouraging though and it's interesting to see he won on this card last year over two and a half miles.
Harry Cobden has chosen him but at 16/1 or something I wouldn't rule out Tahmuras who is a Grade 1 winner from his novice hurdle days. I thought the tactics didn't suit him at Wetherby last time and he's possibly going to be a better horse dropped in. A race like this, when they go hard and fast early doors, might suit him and things could fall in his lap.
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast: Even
Specific Pace Hint: Hold-up horses are generally disadvantaged at this trip here unless the pace is very strong and given it isn’t predicted to be HYLAND should be favoured at the expense of KATATE DORI.
Individual Price Hint: HYLAND hit an in-running low under half his starting Betfair SP when beaten last time.
Free Video Replays
LOWRY'S BAR - 2nd at Windsor on January 19
HYLAND - 2nd at Kempton on December 26
BEACHCOMBER - Won at Kempton on December 27
KATATE DORI - 2nd at Wincanton on January 16
