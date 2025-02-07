Race In Focus: Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, Saturday February 8

Sir Gino is unfortunately a late non-runner but we're left with an intriguing race for this Grade 2 prize. Matata has assumed favouritism after his 10-length win at Windsor last time out with last year's wide-margin winner Edwardstone challenging him at the top of the betting. Libberty Hunter bids to step up again from his Cheltenham handicap win last time out, where Master Chewy was beaten into third, while Haldon Gold Cup winner JPR One saddles a penalty here.

Daryl Jacob Insight

I used to ride MATATA and he looks a lot more grown up these days. He looks more rideable, whereas before he was one-dimensional – he had to go forward – now he can take a lead and I actually think you could now step him up to two and a half miles.

You don’t have to make the running with him now, with the racing he’s getting now he’s a lot easier to handle and control. I do think he wants 2m4f, so from my point of view a strongly-run two miles is what he needs as he relaxes into the bridle.

I said to JJ Slevin before he rode him at Windsor, if there’s pace on in the race let him take a lead, let him find his rhythm and he did, but the track suited him very well.

He got a breather before he turned in and the horses behind were stuck three quarters of the way back, so it all panned out very nicely.

Still, it was a great performance and when JJ gave him a squeeze at the second last he really galloped strong to the line.