Race In Focus: Grade 2 Game Spirit Chase at Newbury, Saturday February 8

Daryl Jacob offers his insight on the Grade 2 William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Game Spirit Chase at Newbury on Saturday, while we have a predicted pace map and free video replays too.
William Hill Best Odds Guaranteed Game Spirit Chase (Grade 2)
Click here for full racecard & free video form
Sir Gino is unfortunately a late non-runner but we're left with an intriguing race for this Grade 2 prize. Matata has assumed favouritism after his 10-length win at Windsor last time out with last year's wide-margin winner Edwardstone challenging him at the top of the betting. Libberty Hunter bids to step up again from his Cheltenham handicap win last time out, where Master Chewy was beaten into third, while Haldon Gold Cup winner JPR One saddles a penalty here.
Daryl Jacob Insight
I used to ride MATATA and he looks a lot more grown up these days. He looks more rideable, whereas before he was one-dimensional – he had to go forward – now he can take a lead and I actually think you could now step him up to two and a half miles.
You don’t have to make the running with him now, with the racing he’s getting now he’s a lot easier to handle and control. I do think he wants 2m4f, so from my point of view a strongly-run two miles is what he needs as he relaxes into the bridle.
I said to JJ Slevin before he rode him at Windsor, if there’s pace on in the race let him take a lead, let him find his rhythm and he did, but the track suited him very well.
He got a breather before he turned in and the horses behind were stuck three quarters of the way back, so it all panned out very nicely.
Still, it was a great performance and when JJ gave him a squeeze at the second last he really galloped strong to the line.
In regards to Saturday, I think he’ll probably have to go back to making his own running. He’s got a high-cruising speed, he travels well and he’ll stay the trip all day, so I would imagine JJ will keep things simple, bounce him out and go a nice even gallop.
He’ll probably try and get a breather into him jumping the last down the back straight, fill him up and get to the cross fence, letting him stride up the home straight and letting his stamina come into play.
I imagine he will be difficult to beat but the main danger might be JPR One who looks underestimated in the betting.
He’s beaten Matata before at Lingfield last year and he seems to be a bit of a forgotten horse, but he’s won a Haldon Gold Cup and he was third to Jonbon last time.
The race should be run to suit him and Joe Tizzard’s horses are going well, so I can’t see why he’s such a big price even with the penalty, he looks the main danger to Matata to me.
Timeform Pace Map
Pace Forecast : Very Weak
Specific Pace Hint : A slowly-run race should help those up with the speed and MATATA (IRE) ought to be better placed than EDWARDSTONE in that regard.
Individual Price Hint : MATATA (IRE) normally races up with the pace but despite the anticipated pace forecast could well trade much lower than his Betfair SP.
Free Video Replays
MATATA, 1ST, Windsor January 19, 2025
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
EDWARDSTONE, 1ST, Newbury February 10, 2024
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
LIBBERTY HUNTER, 1ST, Cheltenham December 14, 2024
Unlimited Replays
of all UK and Irish races with our Race ReplaysDiscover Sporting Life Plus Benefits
