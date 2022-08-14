“I suppose we sort of thought it was a missed opportunity and whenever a horse is beaten you ask why,” said Chris Dixon, who owns Raasel as part of The Horse Watchers.

Having won a Group Three at Sandown on his penultimate outing, the five-year-old was narrowly denied in the Group Two King George at Goodwood by Khaadem.

A revelation since he joined Mick Appleby, from September last year his mark has risen from 73 to 109.

“Maybe if the ground hadn’t have been watered as he lost his footing a little, things like that, but at the end of the day it was probably a career-best in the best race that he’d been in and he wasn’t beaten far.

“I wouldn’t want to make excuses, he was just beaten by a better horse on that day under those conditions – Khaadem didn’t beat us in a manner that we wouldn’t want another crack at him.

“It dropped our way at Sandown but it didn’t drop out way at Goodwood, on another day it might have.

“It showed again there’s little between the top handicappers and the Group-class sprinters. The handicappers who travel strongly seem able to make the jump, I think it’s less likely to happen with a sprinter who finds plenty for pressure.

“We’ll soon find out if there’s a big bridge between the Group One sprinters and the rest, he’s certainly earned his place at that level.”

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.