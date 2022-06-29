Raasel’s ascent up the sprinting ladder may have surprised some ahead of his outing in the Coral Charge at Sandown on Saturday – but not his shrewd owners who snapped him up for a meagre 10,000 guineas.

Having won on his debut for Marcus Tregoning in October 2019, he was beaten next time out and not seen again for 448 days, during which time he was sold by Shadwell and bought by The Horse Watchers. While there was no immediate return on their investment in three runs on the all-weather early in 2021, switched back to turf in September last year, he won at Goodwood from a mark of 73 and it has been a success story ever since. He will line up at Sandown on Saturday rated 108 having won another six races for Mick Appleby and Group One targets are now on the horizon. “Funnily enough, when we bought him, we thought he’d be a lot more expensive than he was as we always felt he had loads of potential but he was bought with a little bit of a problem,” said Chris Dixon, one of The Horse Watchers.