Raaheeb likely to head to Autumn Stakes next

Connections of the regally-bred Raaheeb are eyeing the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket in October following his impressive winning debut at Ascot on Friday.
The colt is a full-brother to both Baaeed and Hukum and made the perfect start to his career when coming home a length-and-a-quarter clear of Pompette in the Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes.
Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Shadwell Estate, is very encouraged that the son of Sea The Stars was able to show much ability at this stage of his development.
Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “From day one as a foal and more so as a yearling as he has matured he’s always looked physically more like Hukum than Baaeed.
“Baaeed was a neater, sharper horse, Hukum was a taller, rangier, narrow horse who looked a staying horse and this horse has always done the same. So to see him come out and show the class/speed to win at Ascot over seven furlongs was very encouraging and I’m sure as Jim (Crowley) said at the time he’s very much a work in progress.
“He nearly tripped over walking out onto the track, he was fast asleep, and bar announcing himself noisily when arriving at the track he never put a foot wrong.
"I’m sure his future is all ahead of him and we’ll certainly look to give him at least one more run this year, probably in the Autumn Stakes in the middle of October and hopefully he’ll make up into a lovely middle-distance horse in time.”
