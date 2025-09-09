Raaheeb likely to head to Autumn Stakes next

Connections of the regally-bred Raaheeb are eyeing the Autumn Stakes at Newmarket in October following his impressive winning debut at Ascot on Friday.

The colt is a full-brother to both Baaeed and Hukum and made the perfect start to his career when coming home a length-and-a-quarter clear of Pompette in the Charbonnel et Walker British EBF Maiden Stakes. Angus Gold, racing manager to owners Shadwell Estate, is very encouraged that the son of Sea The Stars was able to show much ability at this stage of his development. Speaking on Tuesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast he said: “From day one as a foal and more so as a yearling as he has matured he’s always looked physically more like Hukum than Baaeed.