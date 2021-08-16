Jean-Claude Rouget’s filly had the option of running against fillies in the Prix de Royallieu – but the decision to aim for gold was taken to see if she could better last year’s fifth place behind stablemate Sottsass.

“It is similar to Sottsass in a way as he was third in the Arc and came back to win it," said Rouget.

"Like him, she appeared not the same horse in the spring as the year before, but it is hard for them to come back after tough races at three. She has been prepared for this race."

“It was her work last week which convinced us to take the Arc route. She worked with Coeursamba (French 1000 Guineas winner) and that work was decisive.

“I’m not in the habit of talking up my horses, but she deserves her chance.

"It’s more my decision than the family or Angus Gold (racing manager), but they followed me so I hope I don’t disappoint them.

"She will go to stud next year, but could have one more race somewhere this year.”