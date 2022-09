The five-year-old produced a tremendous performance in winning the Lonsdale Cup at York – running his rivals into submission from the front to triumph by 14 lengths from Coltrane, an effort as good on the clock as it was visually. Adding further substance to that win is Coltrane coming out to shock Trueshan in the Doncaster Cup.

Morrison said at Newbury on Saturday: “He worked well this morning and will go for the Cadran. He’s in great form.”

Quickthorn is no stranger to ParisLongchamp, having won the Group Two Prix Maurice de Nieuil on his penultimate start. Prior to that he landed the Henry II Stakes at Sandown and was second to Princess Zoe in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot.