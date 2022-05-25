Hughie Morrison hopes the absence of star stayer Trueshan will give Quickthorn a good opportunity to open his account for the season in the Coral Henry II Stakes at Sandown.

Winner of the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot last summer, Quickthorn made an encouraging start to the new campaign when runner-up to Trueshan in the Further Flight at Nottingham in April. Off the back of that fine effort, the five-year-old was well fancied for the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot last month and was beaten just a head by Irish raider Princess Zoe. Alan King had hoped to give Trueshan his prep run for next month’s Gold Cup in Thursday’s two-mile Group Three, but with the ground deemed unsuitable he was not declared, prompting Morrison to let Quickthorn take his chance. He said: “We wouldn’t have gone if Trueshan had been there, to be honest. It is slightly an afterthought as we thought Trueshan would be running. “Quickthorn has had a couple of races already this season and I hope I haven’t gone back to the well too quickly. “I don’t think he would want the ground too quick, but the clerk of the course assures me it will be different to what it was like last week and he’s a good horse who deserves to win a Stakes race.”