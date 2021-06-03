Cazoo Derby Festival: Going expected to be Good, Good to Firm in places for day one

Clerk of the Course and Head of Racing at Epsom, Andrew Cooper expects ground conditions to remain Good, Good to Firm in places for the opening day of the Cazoo Derby Festival.
Showers moving up from France overnight are expected to miss the track, but Cooper admits that in a worst case scenario up to five millimetres of rain could hit the course given the uncertainty that remains in the forecast.
In order to maintain the current going description, two millimetres of rain was applied to selected parts of the track throughout Thursday.
Cooper said: “We’ve left things as Good, Good to Firm in places here today. We selectively have done a bit of irrigation today. I walked it first thing and we have put two millimetres on in certain places, not everywhere, just to maintain that sort of ground going into tomorrow.
“I think on a day like today at 24 degrees (Celsius) with a warm breeze you are going to be close to losing three millimetres. The thing with tomorrow is there is still uncertainty as to what it is going to be like. The forecasts are generally talking about showers coming up from France.
“All morning, when we have been checking how it might affect us, the suggestion is the worst of anything would be to the east of us, but that only has to shift a certain degree and then there could be a spell of showery rain. The Met Office said to me today that the worst case scenario is that we could see about five millimetres of rain. We could see nothing, we could see one millimetre. Five was probably the most severe outcome.
“I’ve rarely known a week where that sort of detail of forecast has chopped and changed. It really has been a difficult one for the weathermen to call. Whatever happens at the close of play today, I think we are in a good place. I will be disappointed, assuming it is dry overnight, that I’m not calling it the same thing first thing in the morning.”
Current ground conditions are a complete contrast to those that contenders for this year’s Cazoo Oaks and Cazoo Derby faced at the track 10 days ago (Monday May 24) in a behind closed doors gallops event, but Cooper was confident given the forecast that the ground would dry out in time for racing.
He said: “At that point there was no rain in the forecast at all from Monday, May 24th which is the last rain we saw in the evening of the gallops morning.
“Things have heated up this week and last week was dry but temperatures were better. By the end of last week we were Good to Soft, by Sunday morning here we were basically Good. Whatever happens, without doing what we have done this week, this ground would have been a mix of Firm, Good to Firm, and predominantly Firm.
“There comes a point with these decisions with showers around, let’s see what happens as we are kind of done now. To this point with the information we have been dealing with I think we have made the right calls.”
