Cazoo Derby Festival: Going expected to be Good, Good to Firm in places for day one

Showers moving up from France overnight are expected to miss the track, but Cooper admits that in a worst case scenario up to five millimetres of rain could hit the course given the uncertainty that remains in the forecast.

In order to maintain the current going description, two millimetres of rain was applied to selected parts of the track throughout Thursday.

Cooper said: “We’ve left things as Good, Good to Firm in places here today. We selectively have done a bit of irrigation today. I walked it first thing and we have put two millimetres on in certain places, not everywhere, just to maintain that sort of ground going into tomorrow.

“I think on a day like today at 24 degrees (Celsius) with a warm breeze you are going to be close to losing three millimetres. The thing with tomorrow is there is still uncertainty as to what it is going to be like. The forecasts are generally talking about showers coming up from France.

“All morning, when we have been checking how it might affect us, the suggestion is the worst of anything would be to the east of us, but that only has to shift a certain degree and then there could be a spell of showery rain. The Met Office said to me today that the worst case scenario is that we could see about five millimetres of rain. We could see nothing, we could see one millimetre. Five was probably the most severe outcome.

“I’ve rarely known a week where that sort of detail of forecast has chopped and changed. It really has been a difficult one for the weathermen to call. Whatever happens at the close of play today, I think we are in a good place. I will be disappointed, assuming it is dry overnight, that I’m not calling it the same thing first thing in the morning.”