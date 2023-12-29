Queens Gamble takes Listed leap at Taunton

Harry Derham’s promising hurdler Queens Gamble will look to take the next step in her career in the Byerley Stud Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle at Taunton on Saturday.

The chestnut was previously trained by Oliver Sherwood, who is now Derham’s assistant, and won twice in bumper contests before making a winning start over obstacles in May, ahead of her summer break. Now trained from Derham’s base, the five-year-old started this season at Kempton in November and was the winner once again, taking a two-mile novice hurdle by two and quarter lengths. Now Queens Gamble will step up to Listed level at Taunton, taking on five rivals under Jonathan Burke. “It’s time to step up now, she has won twice and is in good form and we’re looking forward to running her,” Derham said.