The Karl Burke-trained two-year-old scorched the Ascot turf last week, never looking in any danger in cruising to victory by a length and three-quarters.

In the immediate aftermath owner Steve Parkin mentioned the Lowther at the York meeting while the Prix Morny at Deauville the same weekend is another option for the Showcasing filly.

Should she take on her elders in the Nunthorpe, however, for which she is a 5-1 chance with Unibet, she would be attempting to become the first juvenile winner since John Best’s Kingsgate Native in 2007.

“All the horses have come out of Ascot well,” said Burke, who enjoyed a special week.

“Dramatised will certainly have an entry in the Nunthorpe, but we’ll keep all options open at this stage.

“I’m not sure there’s that much for her before then. It will either be the French race, the Lowther or the Nunthorpe.

“It was a nice race to watch, it was a good meeting as a whole.”