Queen Elizabeth II Stakes: Big clash excites Frankie Dettori

The popular Italian has been a near ever present in the saddle during Palace Pier’s career to date, missing just one of the Kingman colt’s 10 starts, and they have met with defeat only once – finishing third in testing conditions for last year’s QEII.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge is four from four so far this season, taking his Group One tally to five with triumphs in the Lockinge at Newbury, the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot and the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville.

But he looks set to face one of the toughest tests of his career if returning to Berkshire next month, with the William Haggas-trained Baaeed emerging as a serious rival after maintaining his unbeaten record in Sunday’s Prix du Moulin de Longchamp.