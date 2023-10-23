QIPCO Champion Stakes: Timeform report

A fairytale ending - at least for now - to the British career of Frankie Dettori, whose win on King of Steel was undeniably the story of Champions Day, even if this wasn't a particularly strong renewal of the most valuable race on the card, form pick Mostahdaf taken out due to the ground, Auguste Rodin another notable absentee, the winner and fourth paying a compliment to the latter; the race was well run, the principals all coming from off the pace in the straight.

KING OF STEEL (USA) landed his Group 1 at the fourth attempt, this marginally the easiest of them to win, no Auguste Rodin in opposition this time and the older-horse contingent nothing like so formidable as in the King George, so he wasn't required to improve much, if at all, the run of the race and softer ground suiting him at the trip, aided by the jockey on the runner-up dropping his whip, too; in rear, pushed along over 3f out, headway 2f out, kept on well final 1f, led final 50 yds; he's a high-class middle-distance colt, and no reason why he won't be at least as good at 4 yrs given his physique.

VIA SISTINA (IRE) ran a fine race against males under conditions which suit her well, the run of the race in her favour too, and, for all she's a horse who gives plenty on the bridle, it's hard not to think that she might well have held on had her rider not dropped his whip after brandishing it for the first time, Dettori getting in 5 strikes on the winner from the point that Murphy lost it; steadied at the start, held up, travelled well, headway early in straight, rider dropped whip under 2f out, led over 1f out, kept on well but headed final 50 yds; she's had an excellent season.

HORIZON DORE (FR) back on softer ground, couldn't extend his winning run to 5, though he had every chance and ran well upped in grade, quite an imposing type and very likely to make an impact in good races again next year; held up, took keen hold, smooth progress entering straight, shaken up 2f out, every chance 1f out, not quicken final 100 yds.

POINT LONSDALE (IRE) matched his form behind the winner in the Irish Champion last time, though as then he didn't go with much fluency, perhaps worth a try in headgear at some point; prominent, soon off bridle, ridden over 3f out, not quicken early in straight, kept on final 1f, did best of those ridden close up in well-run race.

ROYAL RHYME (IRE) wasn't in quite the same form as last time, the step up from listed company perhaps too much of a gap to bridge at this point, his campaign as a whole one that augurs well for his prospects if kept in training at 4 yrs; prominent, challenged entering straight, led 2f out, headed over 1f out, no extra.

DUBAI HONOUR (IRE) narrowly beaten in the 2021 renewal, was backed at long odds after 4 months off, but was below his best, unable to get involved in the straight; in touch, effort entering straight, made no impression; he had a profitable time in Australia early in the year, so a return there must be on the cards.

MY PROSPERO (IRE) was below form in first-time blinkers and tongue strap, the fitting of headgear seeming to have an adverse effect, causing him to overrace, that it was tried even after a win last time an indication that his campaign has not been quite so successful as might have been hoped after his close third in this race last year; soon led, raced freely, shaken up straight, headed 2f out, weakened soon after.

BAY BRIDGE disappointed in his bid to win this for a second time, perhaps his run in the Arc having taken the edge off of him, certainly possible to argue that he's at his very best when fresh; handy, shaken up entering straight, weakened 2f out.