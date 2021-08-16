Sealiway, a 66/1 ante-post selection for Matt Brocklebank in his Value Bet column, landed the QIPCO Champion Stakes.

Sent off a 12/1 chance the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe fifth tracked leader Adayar into the home straight. With the Derby winner soon weakening he found himself in front two furlongs out with his main challenger, Dubai Honour, starting his charge for glory from the rear of the field. For a stride or three he looked set to go past the French winner but Mickael Barzalona conjured another effort from his partner who dug deep to score by a length. Mac Swiney ran well in third with Mishriff never landing a blow in fourth.

Reaction: Barzalona – who won the Derby in 2011 with Pour Moi – said: “It’s great to be back in the big time and be with this horse since the beginning. He deserved to prove his talent like he did today. “I didn’t sit on him on Arc day but the team were very confident, they said he was in good form and that he had improved a lot since the Arc run so although it was a tough race they were pretty confident. I thought I was always going to hold Dubai Honour when he didn’t pass me straight away. “We had a good draw, he broke well, settled well and we had a good position – it was good. Sealiway showed plenty of stamina in the Arc, but today he showed plenty of speed. He is an excellent horse." Cedric Rossi, winning trainer, said via a translator: “He recovered really well from the Arc because that was a mid-seasonal reappearance and we came here with the thoughts of winning it. “The Arc did him the world of good and he was ready for this race. All they needed to do was to keep him ticking over. “Ascot is very beautiful. We are very proud. It’s a beautiful racecourse, it’s a beautiful day, beautiful racing, so very proud.” The translator added it is Rossi’s “second big moment in two weeks”, following Rougir’s G1 win in the Prix de l’Opera.

