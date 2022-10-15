David Ord watched the Champion Stakes from the Ascot lawn as Baaeed met with defeat for the first time - bringing back memories of another big upset.

It was reminiscent of the moment back in 2012 when it became clear Camelot wasn’t getting to Encke in the St Leger. A bumper racecourse crowd watching the action on the big screen, heard Simon Holt’s increasing concern for the favourite in the QIPCO British Champion Stakes. Baaeed was beaten. The vibrant atmosphere momentarily fell flat, bar the few who were roaring home Bay Bridge and Richard Kingscote. They were completing a fairytale 2022 for the jockey and Sir Michael Stoute, following in the Group One hoofprints of Cazoo Derby winner Desert Crown. But for Baaeed there was no dream ending.

Maybe it was the softest ground he’s faced, maybe the end of a second racing season had taken its toll, but at no stage down the Ascot straight did he look like getting to the principals. The overdrive was missing, that mesmerising turn of foot that had catapulted him clear of his rivals in the Juddmonte International less than two months ago. It wasn’t supposed to end like this – but don’t let the disappointment of a final defeat cloud the memories of a wonderful colt.

Think of York or his domination of the mile division for two seasons, the defeat of Palace Pier on this very card 12 months ago that confirmed his star status. On ratings he was the best horse his late owner Hamdan Al Maktoum ever bred. He was the catalyst for a revival in fortunes of the Shadwell team who 12 months ago were embarking on a fire sale. Now they’re buying from the sales instead. He’s not the first champion to bow out on a defeat – nor will he be the last.