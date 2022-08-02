Winner of the Cazoo Derby and King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes last season, Charlie Appleby's charge hasn't been seen on the track so far this term.

However, he's pencilled in to return at Kempton next month and features alongside William Haggas' superstar in the 42 entries for the feature race on QIPCO Champions Day.

Appleby said: “I was delighted with Adayar last week when he had his first easy piece of work. He’ll probably run in the September Stakes first, hopefully as a prep for QIPCO British Champions Day. We can make a call after the September Stakes about the Arc, but the QIPCO Champion Stakes interests me. The Arc will most likely be run in soft ground, which is not to his liking, but the gamble will be on what the ground will be like come Champions Day. We’ll see.”

He added: “I’ve been wanting all year to drop him back to a mile and a quarter and I think it’s well within his compass to do it at that level. It will be good for him. Personally I’d love to see him at a mile and a quarter, but that’s me talking, not the horse. The most important thing is that we are now seeing the Adayar again that we were seeing in March. He’s back in good order and it’s exciting.”