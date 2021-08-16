Jane Chapple-Hyam is to meet with the owners of the impressive Sun Chariot winner this week to decide whether or not to “roll the dice”. Whether she does or not, Chapple-Hyam is safe in the knowledge that the talented filly will return to training next season.

“She came out of the race fantastic, she’s eaten up, she lost six kilos and she’s in good order – I’m very pleased,” said the Newmarket handler, who was celebrating her first Group One win.

“I think the owners would like to roll the dice once more and I’m having a meeting with the owners when we have a little celebration. She’s a tough filly, to have been on the go in the first weeks of the season to then win a Group One in October – it tells you a lot about her constitution.