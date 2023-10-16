QIPCO British Champions Day preview: What the trainers say

Check out what the likes of Aidan O'Brien, John Gosden, Roger Varian and William Haggas have to say about their QIPCO British Champions Day runners.

3.05 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes Christopher Head - Big Rock: “We’ve had a very nice season with Blue Rose Cen, Ramatuelle and Big Rock, and I can’t wait to see Big Rock shine in a Group 1. The Queen Elizabeth II Stakes is a very prestigious race, and every time I have the opportunity to take a horse to England for a race like that I’ll jump on it as I really love it. “Big Rock has done well all season and has only been beaten by very good horses like Inspiral and Ace Impact. He can be competitive here, I have no doubt about that, and soft ground will be a plus for him of course. “He always shows a lot of cardio and he can exhaust a lot of horses during the race with his pace, but the thing with going in front like he does is that there’s always a horse behind you who might beat you with a kick in the end. That’s what’s happened in his three Group 1s, and so we’ll talk with the owner and you might see something different. With the season he’s had we’ve been working him accordingly since his last run.” Aidan O’Brien - Paddington and Cairo: “We are very happy with Paddington. He’s had a break and he’s working lovely. Adrian (Maguire) rides him every day and is very happy with him. Seamus (Heffernan) rode him work on Friday and he was very happy too.” Dermot Weld - Tahiyra: "Tahiyra is very well. I am satisfied with her for Ascot on Saturday."

Chaldean leads home Hi Royal (right) in the 2000 Guineas

Andrew Balding - Chaldean: “I couldn’t be happier with him. He had a gallop at Kempton last week and he was impressive, as I hoped he would be. He’s working with great zest and goes there in good shape.” John Gosden - Nashwa and Epictetus: “Inspiral and Nashwa are both intended runners at this stage but obviously Nashwa is also in the QIPCO Champion Stakes. We are going to be very much in a ground watch situation. It’s going to be a big factor. “Inspiral is in great order. She’d only really had two and a half races before the Sun Chariot, and she took the race very well, but if she runs here then I don’t think she’ll be going to the Breeders’ Cup as well as that would be three runs in 28 days. “A decision probably won’t be made about Nashwa until later in the week, probably Wednesday as I don’t like leaving it until Thursday morning.”

3.45 QIPCO Champion Stakes Roger Varian - King Of Steel: “Regardless of whether Frankie is signing off or not, I think he’ll suit the horse, and I think the race will suit him too. He came and rode him and he was happy with him. It won’t be an easy race, but both horse and jockey go there in good form. I wouldn’t swap him. “He’s been training great and he looks terrific. They tell you when they are right, and he’s telling us right now. The Breeders’ Cup isn’t completely off the table, but the QIPCO Champion Stakes at Ascot comes first of course and that’s where our focus lies.”

King Of Steel wins at Ascot

James Wigan - owner Bay Bridge: “It was a thrill to win the QIPCO Champion Stakes last year and to be able to try to do it again. Bay Bridge did a bit of work with Ted Durcan on Saturday and apparently went nicely. He will be running all being well. “I thought he ran a very good race in the Arc. It was quite a tough race but he is a tough horse. I just think he didn't quite stay. It is different at that level from winning over the trip at a lesser level like he did at Kempton.” John Gosden Mostahdaf and Nashwa: “Mostahdaf has won on soft, but we’ll have to see what the weather brings through the week. He ran in bottomless ground in the Arc last year and hated it, but if you get him on better ground he’s got a great turn of foot. “Nashwa ran a huge race when third in the Irish Champion Stakes, where she was flying at the finish. She’s in great order, but a decision probably won’t be made about which race she runs in until later in the week, probably Wednesday as I don’t like leaving it until Thursday morning.” Karl Burke - Royal Rhyme: “He is very ground dependent and wouldn't want it any faster than good to soft. The ground is key to him and if it was heavy it would raise hopes even more. He has had his niggles, not being easy to train but is growing up and improving all the time.” William Haggas - Dubai Honour & My Prospero: “Dubai Honour was second to Sealiway in the race two years ago and My Prospero third to Bay Bridge last year. I was pleased with their gallop at Newmarket on Friday. “My Prospero will definitely be going to Ascot again, and we might put something on him there - maybe a tongue tie, maybe a pair of blinkers. He’s a really good horse, but we’ve found him quite frustrating. He’s not ungenuine, but we need to try something to find another half length or so. “We’ll have to see how Dubai Honour comes out of his gallop. He needed that and there’s no time to give him another, so we are also looking at the Premio Roma, which is early next month. The timing is better there, but the Champion Stakes is the Champion Stakes.”