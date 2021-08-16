The four-year-old grey, owned by King Power Racing, opened his account for the season with a five-length romp in the six-furlong Group Three on Saturday.

He will now try to better his creditable performance last autumn, when he was only beaten a length in fourth place behind Glen Shiel, in the Group One contest at Ascot on October 16 .

“It was a very good performance in Ireland and he’s come out of it really well,” said Easterby. “He’s in good order and he goes to Ascot next time. He ran well last year.”