QIPCO British Champions Day entries: Star duo star attractions

The three remaining pattern races on the card each offer a prize fund of £500,000, meaning prize money for this year’s QIPCO British Champions Day will total £4.1 million, cementing its position as the richest raceday in the British calendar and the only day to feature four Group 1 prizes.

The most valuable raceday in Great Britain remains on the cards for a string of headline acts and some of the stars of the British Flat racing season. Paddington , the winner of four Group 1 races this term, is still engaged in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (sponsored by QIPCO) and the QIPCO Champion Stakes, while Prince of Wales’s Stakes and Juddmonte International victor Mostahdaf could also take his place in the QIPCO Champion Stakes, which is the richest mile and a quarter race in Europe at a value of £1.3 million.

Trueshan remains entered for the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup after his impressive win in the Group 1 Prix du Cadran at Paris-Longchamp during Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe weekend. He and Hollie Doyle became the first pair to win a race three consecutive times at QIPCO British Champions Day last year and they will bid to extend that record on 21st October at Ascot.

Other winners from Arc weekend who retain their entry include Horizon Dore from France in the QIPCO Champion Stakes, after he demonstrated incredible acceleration to sweep home from last to first in the Qatar Prix Dollar on Saturday.

Two out of three enclosures now sold out

Racecoers have been urged to act fast if they want to secure tickets to Britain’s richest raceday.

The King Edward VII and Winning Post enclosures for the 13th running of QIPCO British Champions Day are now sold out, with only a limited amount of tickets for the Queen Anne enclosure available, which you can buy here.

QIPCO British Champions Day is set to be a thrilling day with Champions crowned on and off the track. In addition to four Group 1 races, a Group 2 and Europe’s richest mile handicap, the Champion Jockey, Apprentice and Owner will all receive their trophies.

William Buick looks set to retain his Jockeys’ Championship title, sitting 28 winners ahead of Tom Marquand in second before racing today, with less than three weeks of the season remaining, while Billy Loughnane leads the Apprentice Jockeys’ Championship by 14 winners to last year’s winner Benoit de la Sayette. The Owners’ Championship could go down to the wire, with Shadwell Estate Company Ltd currently leading Godolphin by just over £575,000.

The day will mark legendary jockey Frankie Dettori’s final raceday in Europe, with a special presentation to be made to him at Ascot on the day.

There will also be two inductions made into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame on the day, with the new Hall of Famers presented with a specially commissioned medal manufactured by Asprey. Meanwhile, there will be a Hall of Fame exhibition in the grandstand on the day, to celebrate the two new inductees, as well as those already in the Hall of Fame.