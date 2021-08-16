Sporting Life
Baaeed: extended his unbeaten record in the Prix du Moulin
Baaeed in full flow

QIPCO British Champions Day entries including Adayar in Champion Stakes and Palace Pier v Baaeed in QEII

By Sporting Life
13:03 · MON October 11, 2021

The five-day entries are in for QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot, featuring a brilliant clash between Palace Pier and Baaeed in the QEII.

Cazoo Derby and King George winner Adayar has been left in the Champion Stakes as expected where Mishriff and last year's hero Addeybb lie in wait.

The latter's stablemate Dubai Honour has been supplemented for the Champion by trainer William Haggas, with Sealiway, Love and another Haggas hope - Al Aasy - also still in the mix.

Dragon Symbol, Art Power and Minzaal are among the possible runners for the Champions Sprint, for which filly Vadream has been supplemented by Charlie Fellowes.

Trueshan and Stradivarius could meet again in the opening Long Distance Cup, while La Petite Coco, Snowfall and Invite remain in contention for the Fillies & Mares Stakes.

John & Thady Gosden's Sunray Major is likely to be a hot favourite for the Balmoral Handicap, though he remains outside of the top 20 and needs several to drop in order to make the cut for the valuable mile contest.

QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup

  • Amhran Na Bhfiann (IRE) 4 Colt 9 7
  • Baron Samedi (GB) 4 Gelding 9 7
  • Berkshire Rocco (FR) 4 Colt 9 7
  • Fujaira Prince (IRE) 7 Gelding 9 7
  • Hamish (GB) 5 Gelding 9 7
  • Master of Reality (IRE) 6 Gelding 9 7
  • Mekong (GB) 6 Gelding 9 7
  • Morando (FR) 8 Gelding 9 7
  • Nayef Road (IRE) 5 Colt 9 7
  • Nicholas T (GB) 9 Gelding 9 7
  • Roberto Escobarr (IRE) 4 Colt 9 7
  • Stradivarius (IRE) 7 Colt 9 7
  • Trueshan (FR) 5 Gelding 9 7
  • Passion (IRE) 4 Filly 9 4
  • Princess Zoe (GER) 6 Filly 9 4
  • Search For A Song (IRE) 5 Filly 9 4
  • Interpretation (IRE) 3 Colt 8 13
  • Manobo (IRE) 3 Gelding 8 13
  • Tashkhan (IRE) 3 Gelding 8 13
  • The Mediterranean (IRE) 3 Colt 8 13

QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes

  • Ainsdale (GB) 4 Colt 9 2
  • Art Power (IRE) 4 Colt 9 2
  • Azano (GB) 5 Gelding 9 2
  • Brando (GB) 9 Gelding 9 2
  • Glen Shiel (GB) 7 Gelding 9 2
  • Gustavus Weston (IRE) 5 Gelding 9 2
  • Happy Power (IRE) 5 Colt 9 2
  • Kinross (GB) 4 Gelding 9 2
  • Creative Force (IRE) 3 Gelding 9 1
  • Dragon Symbol (GB) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Minzaal (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Nando Parrado (GB) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Rohaan (IRE) 3 Gelding 9 1
  • Thunder Moon (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Highfield Princess (FR) 4 Filly 8 13
  • Keep Busy (IRE) 4 Filly 8 13
  • Last Empire (GB) 5 Filly 8 13
  • Dandalla (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12
  • Happy Romance (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12
  • Twilight Spinner (GB) 3 Filly 8 12
  • Vadream (GB) 3 Filly 8 12 (SUPPLEMENTED)
  • Ventura Diamond (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12

QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes

  • Albaflora (GB) 4 Filly 9 5
  • Love (IRE) 4 Filly 9 5
  • Search For A Song (IRE) 5 Filly 9 5
  • Tribal Craft (GB) 5 Filly 9 5
  • Eshaada (GB) 3 Filly 8 13
  • Free Wind (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13
  • Invite (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13
  • Lady Hayes (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13
  • La Joconde (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13
  • La Petite Coco (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13
  • Mystery Angel (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13
  • Snowfall (JPN) 3 Filly 8 13

Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (Sponsored by QIPCO)

  • Benbatl (GB) 7 Colt 9 4
  • Lord Glitters (FR) 8 Gelding 9 4
  • Njord (IRE) 5 Gelding 9 4
  • Palace Pier (GB) 4 Colt 9 4
  • The Revenant (GB) 6 Gelding 9 4
  • Baaeed (GB) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Lady Bowthorpe (GB) 5 Filly 9 1
  • Master of The Seas (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Alcohol Free (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12
  • Mother Earth (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12

QIPCO Champion Stakes

  • Addeybb (IRE) 7 Gelding 9 5
  • Al Aasy (IRE) 4 Gelding 9 5
  • Euchen Glen (GB) 8 Gelding 9 5
  • Helvic Dream (IRE) 4 Gelding 9 5
  • Mishriff (IRE) 4 Colt 9 5
  • Lady Bowthorpe (GB) 5 Filly 9 2
  • Love (IRE) 4 Filly 9 2
  • Adayar (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Dubai Honour (IRE) 3 Gelding 9 1 (SUPPLEMENTED)
  • Foxes Tales (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Mac Swiney (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Sealiway (FR) 3 Colt 9 1
  • Snowfall (JPN) 3 Filly 8 12

Balmoral Handicap Stakes

  • Sir Busker (IRE) 5 Gelding 9 11
  • Oh This Is Us (IRE) 8 Colt 9 7
  • Montatham (GB) 5 Gelding 9 7
  • Accidental Agent (GB) 7 Gelding 9 7
  • Magical Morning (GB) 4 Gelding 9 6
  • Escobar (IRE) 7 Gelding 9 6
  • Dashing Roger (GB) 4 Gelding 9 4
  • Raise You (IRE) 5 Gelding 9 4
  • Nugget (GB) 4 Colt 9 4
  • Johan (GB) 4 Gelding 9 4
  • Matthew Flinders (GB) 4 Gelding 9 3
  • Rhoscolyn (GB) 3 Gelding 9 3
  • Saltonstall (GB) 7 Gelding 9 3
  • King Leonidas (GB) 4 Colt 9 3
  • Royal Marine (IRE) 5 Gelding 9 2
  • Marie's Diamond (IRE) 5 Colt 9 2
  • Symbolize (IRE) 4 Gelding 9 2
  • Baradar (IRE) 3 Colt 9 2
  • Young Fire (FR) 6 Gelding 9 0
  • Al Rufaa (FR) 4 Gelding 9 0
  • Indeed (GB) 6 Gelding 9 0
  • Aldaary (GB) 3 Gelding 9 0
  • Casanova (GB) 5 Gelding 8 13
  • Star of Orion (IRE) 3 Gelding 8 13
  • Afaak (GB) 7 Gelding 8 13
  • Ascension (GB) 4 Gelding 8 13
  • Sirjack Thomas (IRE) 6 Gelding 8 12
  • Power of States (IRE) 5 Gelding 8 12
  • Cruyff Turn (GB) 4 Gelding 8 12
  • Irish Admiral (IRE) 4 Gelding 8 11
  • Orbaan (GB) 6 Gelding 8 11
  • Kenzai Warrior (USA) 4 Gelding 8 11
  • Billhilly (GER) 4 Gelding 8 11
  • Raising Sand (GB) 9 Gelding 8 11
  • Greenside (GB) 10 Gelding 8 10
  • Raadobarg (IRE) 3 Colt 8 10
  • Isla Kai (IRE) 3 Gelding 8 10
  • Bear Force One (GB) 5 Gelding 8 10
  • Modern News (GB) 3 Gelding 8 10
  • Shelir (IRE) 5 Gelding 8 10
  • Tammani (GB) 4 Gelding 8 9
  • Hartswood (GB) 4 Gelding 8 9
  • Dance Jupiter (IRE) 5 Gelding 8 9
  • Sunray Major (GB) 4 Colt 8 9
  • Revich (IRE) 5 Gelding 8 9
  • Turn On The Charm (FR) 4 Gelding 8 8
  • Motawaajed (IRE) 3 Gelding 8 8
  • Ropey Guest (GB) 4 Gelding 8 8
  • Ametist (GB) 4 Gelding 8 8
  • Another Batt (IRE) 6 Gelding 8 7
  • Fox Champion (IRE) 5 Gelding 8 6
  • Noble Dynasty (GB) 3 Colt 8 6
  • Mosala (IRE) 4 Gelding 8 6
  • Cliffs of Capri (GB) 7 Gelding 8 6
  • You're Hired (GB) 8 Gelding 8 6
  • Hortzadar (GB) 6 Gelding 8 6
  • Kettle Hill (GB) 4 Gelding 8 5
  • Trais Fluors (GB) 7 Gelding 8 5
  • Long Tradition (IRE) 4 Gelding 8 4
  • Epic Endeavour (IRE) 4 Gelding 8 4
  • Bonneval (GB) 4 Gelding 8 4
  • Mo'assess (IRE) 3 Colt 8 3
  • Hong Kong Harry (IRE) 4 Gelding 8 3
  • King's Knight (IRE) 4 Colt 8 3
  • Data Protection (GB) 6 Gelding 8 2
  • Racing Country (IRE) 6 Gelding 8 2
  • Walhaan (IRE) 5 Gelding 8 1
  • Rebel Territory (GB) 3 Gelding 7 13
  • Top Secret (GB) 4 Gelding 7 12
  • Ripp Orf (IRE) 7 Gelding 7 12
  • Caribou (GB) 3 Gelding 7 8

