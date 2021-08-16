Cazoo Derby and King George winner Adayar has been left in the Champion Stakes as expected where Mishriff and last year's hero Addeybb lie in wait.

The latter's stablemate Dubai Honour has been supplemented for the Champion by trainer William Haggas, with Sealiway, Love and another Haggas hope - Al Aasy - also still in the mix.

Dragon Symbol, Art Power and Minzaal are among the possible runners for the Champions Sprint, for which filly Vadream has been supplemented by Charlie Fellowes.

Trueshan and Stradivarius could meet again in the opening Long Distance Cup, while La Petite Coco, Snowfall and Invite remain in contention for the Fillies & Mares Stakes.

John & Thady Gosden's Sunray Major is likely to be a hot favourite for the Balmoral Handicap, though he remains outside of the top 20 and needs several to drop in order to make the cut for the valuable mile contest.