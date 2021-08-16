Palace Pier and Baaeed star among 10 QEII hopefuls Champion miler Palace Pier heads up a total of 10 confirmations for Saturday’s mouthwatering Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot. The John and Thady Gosden-trained four-year-old has only lost once in his 10-race career but that defeat did come in this race 12 months ago. Connections blamed the testing ground on that occasion but with the weather set fair this week, better conditions are anticipated.

Palace Pier is set to clash with William Haggas’ hitherto unbeaten Baaeed in what promises to be a highlight on Qipco British Champions Day. The three-year-old has come from nowhere this season and was unraced until June, but took the step up to Group One company with aplomb when winning the Prix du Moulin last time out. Last year’s winner The Revenant is back again for French trainer Frances-Henri Graffard. Following a couple of defeats on unsuitably fast ground in the spring, he returned to something like his best when a fast finishing second to Real World in the Prix Daniel Wildenstein on Arc weekend. Andrew Balding’s filly Alcohol Free is another top-class contender who in any other year would be among the favourites. She beat the boys in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood and has been on a small break since failing to see out 10 furlongs in the Juddmonte International at York. Aidan O’Brien’s Mother Earth has been on the go since winning the 1000 Guineas and has been admirably consistent, most recently finishing second to Saffron Beach in the Sun Chariot. Saeed bin Suroor has left in his stable stalwart Benbatl, who returned to winning ways last time out and he will be enthused by the forecast, while his Godolphin compatriot Charlie Appleby could run Master Of The Seas. William Jarvis’ Lady Bowthorpe was one of the most popular winners of the season in the Nassau Stakes, but she needs to bounce back having disappointed in the Prix Jean Romanet. David O’Meara’s veteran Lord Glitters and the Jessica Harrington-trained Njord – both previous winners of the Balmoral Handicap which closes the Ascot card – complete the field.

🏇🏆 - 🔟 still in contention for Saturday's (Group 1) QEII Stakes at @Ascot... pic.twitter.com/qvWC2edGBB — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 11, 2021

Benbatl (GB) 7 Colt 9 4

Lord Glitters (FR) 8 Gelding 9 4

Njord (IRE) 5 Gelding 9 4

Palace Pier (GB) 4 Colt 9 4

The Revenant (GB) 6 Gelding 9 4

Baaeed (GB) 3 Colt 9 1

Lady Bowthorpe (GB) 5 Filly 9 1

Master of The Seas (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1

Alcohol Free (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12

Mother Earth (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12

Addeybb heads 14 contenders for Champion Stakes glory Last year’s winner Addeybb, Derby and King George hero Adayar and the brilliant Mishriff are among 14 confirmations for the Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot on Saturday. The William Haggas-trained Addeybb bagged his first Group One victory on home soil in the Champions Day feature 12 months ago, but has made just three appearances since. The seven-year-old returned to Australia to defend both the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill and the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Randwick, having to make do with the runner-up spot in the former event but successfully defending his QEII crown. Addeybb made a promising return from a break when splitting St Mark’s Basilica and Mishriff in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in early July, but has missed multiple engagements since due to unsuitable ground conditions. Haggas will be praying for as much as rain as possible ahead of his bid for back-to-back Champion Stakes triumphs this weekend. The Somerville Lodge handler looks set to launch a three-pronged assault, with Al Aasy and the supplemented Dubai Honour also in the mix. Connections of Dubai Honour have stumped up the required £75,000 to add him to the field off the back of his impressive display in the Prix Dollar at ParisLongchamp on Arc weekend.

Charlie Appleby confirmed over the weekend that Adayar would be left in the Champion Stakes at the confirmation stage, with a final decision on his participation to be made later in the week. If the three-year-old does take his chance, he will be turning out just 13 days after finishing fourth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe. The marginal favourite with most bookmakers is John and Thady Gosden’s Mishriff, who has been saved for this race since his dominant display in the Juddmonte International at York in August. The Saudi Cup and Dubai Sheema Classic winner had previously finished third in the Eclipse and runner-up to Adayar in the King George. Aidan O’Brien has left in Love, Bolshoi Ballet and Snowfall, with Jim Bolger’s Mac Swiney and the Noel Meade-trained Helvic Dream the other Irish contenders. Cedric Rossi’s Arc fifth Sealiway could represent France. Euchen Glen (Jim Goldie), Lady Bowthorpe (William Jarvis) and Foxes Tales (Andrew Balding) are the other hopefuls. Addeybb (IRE) 7 Gelding 9 5

Al Aasy (IRE) 4 Gelding 9 5

Euchen Glen (GB) 8 Gelding 9 5

Helvic Dream (IRE) 4 Gelding 9 5

Mishriff (IRE) 4 Colt 9 5

Lady Bowthorpe (GB) 5 Filly 9 2

Love (IRE) 4 Filly 9 2

Adayar (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1

Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1

Dubai Honour (IRE) 3 Gelding 9 1 (SUPPLEMENTED)

Foxes Tales (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1

Mac Swiney (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1

Sealiway (FR) 3 Colt 9 1

Snowfall (JPN) 3 Filly 8 12

Strad and True in Long Distance contention Trueshan and Stradivarius, first and second in the Prix du Cadran earlier this month, could clash again in the QIPCO British Champions Long Distance Cup. The Alan King-trained Trueshan took this prize 12 months ago while John and Thady Gosden’s Stradivarius was successful in 2018. Hamish, Princess Zoe and The Mediterranean are among other smart stayers standing their ground. Amhran Na Bhfiann (IRE) 4 Colt 9 7

Baron Samedi (GB) 4 Gelding 9 7

Berkshire Rocco (FR) 4 Colt 9 7

Fujaira Prince (IRE) 7 Gelding 9 7

Hamish (GB) 5 Gelding 9 7

Master of Reality (IRE) 6 Gelding 9 7

Mekong (GB) 6 Gelding 9 7

Morando (FR) 8 Gelding 9 7

Nayef Road (IRE) 5 Colt 9 7

Nicholas T (GB) 9 Gelding 9 7

Roberto Escobarr (IRE) 4 Colt 9 7

Stradivarius (IRE) 7 Colt 9 7

Trueshan (FR) 5 Gelding 9 7

Passion (IRE) 4 Filly 9 4

Princess Zoe (GER) 6 Filly 9 4

Search For A Song (IRE) 5 Filly 9 4

Interpretation (IRE) 3 Colt 8 13

Manobo (IRE) 3 Gelding 8 13

Tashkhan (IRE) 3 Gelding 8 13

The Mediterranean (IRE) 3 Colt 8 13

Fellowes eager to take Sprint test with Vadream Connections of Vadream have opted to take the plunge and supplement the filly for the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot on Saturday following the scratching of Starman. The three-year-old was added to the field for the six-furlong Group One at the five-day confirmation stage, which makes a total of 22 hopefuls. Ante-post favourite Starman, winner of the July Cup, was the most notable absentee after suffering a setback. The Ed Walker-trained four-year-old colt has been retired. Vadream staked her claim for consideration with a timely success in the Group Three Bengough Stakes at the Berkshire track at the beginning of the month. Trainer Charlie Fellowes is happy for the daughter of Brazen Beau to take her chance, though he has every sympathy for the Starman team. “She won a course-and-distance Group Three a couple of weeks ago. She’s bounced out of that race,” he said. “Starman being out blows a massive hole in the race because he’s an outstanding sprinter. I’m genuinely gutted for Ed because I know they have had to pick and choose where they run this horse and the ground was about to come in his favour. It’s a real shame for them. “Our filly is proven over the course and distance. She’ll go on any ground. It should be beautiful which won’t bother her one bit and Ascot really suits her racing style. We’d be mad not to give it a crack. This will be her last run of the year and she stays in training next year so it was a no-brainer. I couldn’t be happier the way she’s come out of her race.” One of the leading fancies is Archie Watson’s consistent three-year-old Dragon Symbol while Watson has a second string in last year’s winner Glen Shiel. Others in the mix include Rohaan, Art Power and Creative Force. Ainsdale (GB) 4 Colt 9 2

Art Power (IRE) 4 Colt 9 2

Azano (GB) 5 Gelding 9 2

Brando (GB) 9 Gelding 9 2

Glen Shiel (GB) 7 Gelding 9 2

Gustavus Weston (IRE) 5 Gelding 9 2

Happy Power (IRE) 5 Colt 9 2

Kinross (GB) 4 Gelding 9 2

Creative Force (IRE) 3 Gelding 9 1

Dragon Symbol (GB) 3 Colt 9 1

Minzaal (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1

Nando Parrado (GB) 3 Colt 9 1

Rohaan (IRE) 3 Gelding 9 1

Thunder Moon (IRE) 3 Colt 9 1

Highfield Princess (FR) 4 Filly 8 13

Keep Busy (IRE) 4 Filly 8 13

Last Empire (GB) 5 Filly 8 13

Dandalla (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12

Happy Romance (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12

Twilight Spinner (GB) 3 Filly 8 12

Vadream (GB) 3 Filly 8 12 (SUPPLEMENTED)

Ventura Diamond (IRE) 3 Filly 8 12

O'Brien aces in Fillies And Mares mix As well as being entered in the Long Distance Cup, two-time Irish St Leger heroine Search For A Song, trained by Dermot Weld, has an alternative entry in the QIPCO British Champions Fillies And Mares Stakes. The 12 possibles are headed by Aidan O’Brien’s classy pair of Snowfall and Love. Oaks winner Snowfall would be making a quick reappearance after finishing sixth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, while Love was a late withdrawal after developing a temperature. Paddy Twomey’s La Petite Coco, who lowered Love’s colours in the Blandford Stakes at the Curragh last month, is expected to take her chance. The Gosden-trained Free Wind heads the ante-post market following convincing victories in the Prix Minerve at Deauville and the Park Hill Stakes at Doncaster. Albaflora (GB) 4 Filly 9 5

Love (IRE) 4 Filly 9 5

Search For A Song (IRE) 5 Filly 9 5

Tribal Craft (GB) 5 Filly 9 5

Eshaada (GB) 3 Filly 8 13

Free Wind (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13

Invite (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13

Lady Hayes (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13

La Joconde (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13

La Petite Coco (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13

Mystery Angel (IRE) 3 Filly 8 13

Snowfall (JPN) 3 Filly 8 13