The son of Zoffany signed off his juvenile campaign with a scintillating win in the Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury but is stepping up another two furlongs at the weekend.

“We’re certainly hopeful he’ll stay the mile. I’ve said over the last couple of weeks I don’t think any of us truly know the answer to that until Saturday afternoon but on pedigree he has every chance of staying,” Varian told the Nick Luck Daily Podcast.

“He hasn’t raced beyond six and looked a quick horse at that trip last autumn so we’ll have to see but I think he’s in good shape and he’s training very nicely and we’ll get that stamina question answered at the weekend.”

“He had a lovely attitude to racing and his work last year, a great temperament, very straightforward around the yard and in his training and the same has been the case all the way through this spring. He’s had a good winter and a smooth preparation into the Guineas.”

Stablemate Charyn is also heading to the Classic and he has the benefit of an outing this season having chased home Isaac Shelby in the Greenham.

“He’s really come out of it well, we think he’s come forward nicely for it. He’s a very laidback individual, the opposite to Sakheer who’s an exuberant horse in his work and races, Charyn is very talented and has arguably improved with every career start. He’s very laidback in his work and we thought he’d benefit from a trial and although he didn’t win, he ran perfectly well and we’re looking forward to running him as well.”

Amo Racing’s Olivia Maralda is set to make her stable debut for Varian in Sunday’s QIPCO 1000 Guineas.

A daughter of Kodiac, her best effort at two for Michael O’Callaghan was running Meditate to three-quarters-of-a-length at the Curragh in August.

“We had her declared to run in the Fred Darling at Newbury but I didn’t think that would be the best thing to do in the heavy ground with a view to running in the Guineas. She’s training lovely and her piece of form in the Debutante Stakes last year reads very well in the context of the overall Guineas picture,” the trainer said.

“If she can bring a repeat of that or even improve on it then she’s no forlorn hope.”