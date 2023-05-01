The son of Deep Impact was an impressive winner of the Futurity Trophy at Doncaster in the autumn and also tops the market for the Betfred Derby at Epsom in June.

He is set to be joined in the field by stablemates Little Big Bear, another leading fancy and brilliant winner of the Phoenix Stakes in August, and Cairo.

Speaking at the Curragh on Monday, O'Brien confirmed his intention to saddle both Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear.

He said: “So far so good, everything has gone good so far. At the moment both are on the way, that’s the plan at the moment.”

On jockey bookings, O’Brien added: “Obviously Ryan (Moore) won’t decide that until he sees everything. I would imagine at the moment he’s going to ride Auguste, but that’s not in stone.”

The home defence is led by Chaldean, who unseated Frankie Dettori shortly after the gates opened in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury a couple of weeks ago, but has proven class and course form as the winner of last season’s Dewhurst Stakes.

Roger Varian looks set to saddle Mill Reef winner Sakheer and the Greenham runner-up Charyn, while Charlie Appleby has the unbeaten Gimcrack victor Noble Style and Breeders’ Cup second Silver Knott in the mix as he bids for back-to-back wins following the victory of Coroebus last season.

Other hopefuls include Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal Scotsman, who was beaten a head by Chaldean in the Dewhurst, and Craven winner Indestructible – one of three possible runners for trainer Karl Burke along with Holloway Boy and Flight Plan.

French Group One winner Dubai Mile (Charlie Johnston), Galeron (Charlie Hills) and Hi Royal (Kevin Ryan) complete the acceptors.