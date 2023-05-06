In a representative field, the Dewhurst proved to be the key trial so far as this year's first classic was concerned. The pair that fought out the finish of the top two-year-old race at Newmarket last October came first and third in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas, Chaldean scoring more convincingly than the head margin he had over Royal Scotsman on the previous occasion they met.

Chaldean hasn't grown much since last autumn, but he has a willing attitude and an uncomplicated style, and those assets were key to his victory on rain-softened ground. Always in the vanguard, along with the pace-setting runner-up Hi Royal, he kept a straighter course than that inexperienced rival in the last quarter mile, just needing to be pushed out towards the finish.

Chaldean's two-year-old form wasn't outstanding and although he's shown some improvement to land the Guineas, the level is probably that of no more than an average renewal.

125/1-shot Hi Royal showed a lot of improvement in taking second and might have even more to come. Royal Scotsman's connections can also hope for better days ahead. The Dewhurst runner-up had a far from easy passage, bumped early, short of room at various stages and failing to settle, having to make his move late and wide apart from the winner.

Galeron, Dubai Mile, who needs further, and the paddock pick Noble Style, who didn't stay, were others to emerge with credit. However, the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear took two of the last three places. They both took the eye beforehand, but Little Big Bear pulled his chance away (and reportedly finished lame), while the strongly-supported Auguste Rodin was in trouble a long way out and just didn't run a race.