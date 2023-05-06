Timeform's man on the track David Cleary with his early analysis on Chaldean's QIPCO 2000 Guineas victory.
In a representative field, the Dewhurst proved to be the key trial so far as this year's first classic was concerned. The pair that fought out the finish of the top two-year-old race at Newmarket last October came first and third in the QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas, Chaldean scoring more convincingly than the head margin he had over Royal Scotsman on the previous occasion they met.
Chaldean hasn't grown much since last autumn, but he has a willing attitude and an uncomplicated style, and those assets were key to his victory on rain-softened ground. Always in the vanguard, along with the pace-setting runner-up Hi Royal, he kept a straighter course than that inexperienced rival in the last quarter mile, just needing to be pushed out towards the finish.
Chaldean's two-year-old form wasn't outstanding and although he's shown some improvement to land the Guineas, the level is probably that of no more than an average renewal.
125/1-shot Hi Royal showed a lot of improvement in taking second and might have even more to come. Royal Scotsman's connections can also hope for better days ahead. The Dewhurst runner-up had a far from easy passage, bumped early, short of room at various stages and failing to settle, having to make his move late and wide apart from the winner.
Galeron, Dubai Mile, who needs further, and the paddock pick Noble Style, who didn't stay, were others to emerge with credit. However, the Aidan O'Brien-trained pair Auguste Rodin and Little Big Bear took two of the last three places. They both took the eye beforehand, but Little Big Bear pulled his chance away (and reportedly finished lame), while the strongly-supported Auguste Rodin was in trouble a long way out and just didn't run a race.
Watch Race Replay
Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org