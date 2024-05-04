Sporting Life
QIPCO 2000 Guineas analysis: David Cleary from the course

By David Cleary
17:06 · SAT May 04, 2024

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary reflects on Notable Speech's victory in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas.

The QIPCO Two Thousand Guineas at Newmarket went to a colt previously unbeaten in three starts who looks set to be one of the stars of the summer. However, it wasn't the top juvenile City of Troy, one of the hottest Guineas favourites in recent years, that triumphed – he just beat two home. It was Notable Speech, who revealed himself as a high-class miler in scoring in stylish fashion.

Notable Speech, on turf debut after three wins at Kempton and in a well-run race for the first time, travelled smoothly held up alongside the eventual runner-up Rosallion. Both moved smoothly into contention with two to run, Notable Speech picking up well when shaken up and finishing the race strongly, suggesting a fair bit more to come.

The form looks up to standard for the Guineas in recent times, which is very encouraging for the prospects of a less exposed runner than a typical scorer in the race. Notable Speech may well prove to be a miler, with the Irish Guineas – for which he would need to be supplemented – and St James's Palace the obvious route.

Rosallion, a good two-year-old, showed a bit of improvement on his first start at a mile, though he didn't stay on so stoutly as the winner after moving smoothly to the head of the field. It would be hard to see him turning the tables on the winner, were both to run their race, but he should have a good race or two in him at some point this summer.

Haatem confirmed the improvement he'd shown in the Craven, taking third, while Ghostwriter and Inisherin were others to emerge with credit. As for City of Troy, he ran too badly to be true. He had looked in good shape, relaxed as well, beforehand, but the writing was on the wall soon after halfway. In beating just two home, City of Troy was following last year's Guineas favourite Auguste Rodin; that one's season turned out ok in the end, and connections must be hoping for a similar outcome with City of Troy.

