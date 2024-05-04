QIPCO 2000 and 1000 Guineas analysis: David Cleary from Newmarket

QIPCO 1000 Guineas reaction

In contrast to the colts' classic the previous day, the line-up for the Qipco 1000 Guineas had no stand-out performer on paper coming into the race. It is therefore perhaps no surprise then that the race produced a tight finish, the first five covered by barely a length. In the circumstances, this must rank as one of the lesser runnings in recent years.

That isn't to say there weren't fillies who offered hope of better to come. Elmalka emerged victorious, overcoming greenness to lead in the final strides, well suited by the step up to a mile. That she could win this on just her third start augurs well for her prospects, with the Coronation Stakes the likely next step.

Elmalka just edged out a couple of last year's leading two-year-olds, the Cheveley Park winner Porta Fortuna collaring the French-trained Ramatuelle for second. Both these fillies hold entries in the Commonwealth Cup, with the race looking a good option in particular for Ramatuelle. She looked all over the winner for much of the final furlong. Although she's run creditably, she ran out of steam at the finish and a drop in trip looks bound to suit her.

The fourth and fifth, Tamfana and Ylang Ylang, on the other hand, have entries in the Oaks. Ylang Ylang was made favourite for Epsom after her stout staying effort, sure to stay the extra half-mile on performance and pedigree. Whether Tamfana will stay quite so well is open to question – there is encouragement in her pedigree – but connections will surely be ruing one that got away in the 2024 One Thousand Guineas. In a similar position to the winner but going the better, Tamfana didn't have a clear run and was left out of her ground, producing a great finishing burst but just too late.