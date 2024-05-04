QIPCO 2000 and 1000 Guineas analysis: David Cleary from Newmarket

Timeform's man at the course David Cleary reflects on the Classic action from Newmarket this weekend.
In contrast to the colts' classic the previous day, the line-up for the Qipco 1000 Guineas had no stand-out performer on paper coming into the race. It is therefore perhaps no surprise then that the race produced a tight finish, the first five covered by barely a length. In the circumstances, this must rank as one of the lesser runnings in recent years.
That isn't to say there weren't fillies who offered hope of better to come. Elmalka emerged victorious, overcoming greenness to lead in the final strides, well suited by the step up to a mile. That she could win this on just her third start augurs well for her prospects, with the Coronation Stakes the likely next step.
Elmalka just edged out a couple of last year's leading two-year-olds, the Cheveley Park winner Porta Fortuna collaring the French-trained Ramatuelle for second. Both these fillies hold entries in the Commonwealth Cup, with the race looking a good option in particular for Ramatuelle. She looked all over the winner for much of the final furlong. Although she's run creditably, she ran out of steam at the finish and a drop in trip looks bound to suit her.
The fourth and fifth, Tamfana and Ylang Ylang, on the other hand, have entries in the Oaks. Ylang Ylang was made favourite for Epsom after her stout staying effort, sure to stay the extra half-mile on performance and pedigree. Whether Tamfana will stay quite so well is open to question – there is encouragement in her pedigree – but connections will surely be ruing one that got away in the 2024 One Thousand Guineas. In a similar position to the winner but going the better, Tamfana didn't have a clear run and was left out of her ground, producing a great finishing burst but just too late.
The QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket went to a colt previously unbeaten in three starts who looks set to be one of the stars of the summer. However, it wasn't the top juvenile City of Troy, one of the hottest Guineas favourites in recent years, that triumphed – he just beat two home. It was Notable Speech, who revealed himself as a high-class miler in scoring in stylish fashion.
Notable Speech, on turf debut after three wins at Kempton and in a well-run race for the first time, travelled smoothly held up alongside the eventual runner-up Rosallion. Both moved smoothly into contention with two to run, Notable Speech picking up well when shaken up and finishing the race strongly, suggesting a fair bit more to come.
The form looks up to standard for the Guineas in recent times, which is very encouraging for the prospects of a less exposed runner than a typical scorer in the race. Notable Speech may well prove to be a miler, with the Irish Guineas – for which he would need to be supplemented – and St James's Palace the obvious route.
Rosallion, a good two-year-old, showed a bit of improvement on his first start at a mile, though he didn't stay on so stoutly as the winner after moving smoothly to the head of the field. It would be hard to see him turning the tables on the winner, were both to run their race, but he should have a good race or two in him at some point this summer.
Haatem confirmed the improvement he'd shown in the Craven, taking third, while Ghostwriter and Inisherin were others to emerge with credit. As for City of Troy, he ran too badly to be true. He had looked in good shape, relaxed as well, beforehand, but the writing was on the wall soon after halfway. In beating just two home, City of Troy was following last year's Guineas favourite Auguste Rodin; that one's season turned out ok in the end, and connections must be hoping for a similar outcome with City of Troy.