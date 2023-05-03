Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “We’re satisfied, we’re all set, I’m pleased with her and we’re arranging travel arrangements and the plan is to run on Sunday.

“There are two reasons for my delayed decision - firstly, we had that very dry month in February then we had a very wet March and April and she just went back a bit in her coat. She’s never a really impressive worker at home so it’s very hard to gauge. Everything I’ve asked her to do I’ve been satisfied with and that’s where we are.

“I think it’s a very good renewal of the race and Meditate is an exceptionally good filly and there’s a lot of unknown talent that’s about to appear in the race. There are a lot of fillies I think might have come forward. I think it’s an open contest."