Dermot Weld has given Tahirya the green light for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas and explained why it was so difficult to decide about her participation.
Speaking on Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast, he said: “We’re satisfied, we’re all set, I’m pleased with her and we’re arranging travel arrangements and the plan is to run on Sunday.
“There are two reasons for my delayed decision - firstly, we had that very dry month in February then we had a very wet March and April and she just went back a bit in her coat. She’s never a really impressive worker at home so it’s very hard to gauge. Everything I’ve asked her to do I’ve been satisfied with and that’s where we are.
“I think it’s a very good renewal of the race and Meditate is an exceptionally good filly and there’s a lot of unknown talent that’s about to appear in the race. There are a lot of fillies I think might have come forward. I think it’s an open contest."
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.