Frankie Dettori and Inspiral pull clear

QIPCO 1000 Guineas: Inspiral on target

By Sporting Life
17:00 · FRI April 22, 2022

Ante-post favourite Inspiral remains on target for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, although connections have admitted her preparation has not been “100 per cent straightforward”.

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly was unbeaten in four juvenile starts, progressing from a Newmarket maiden in July, to Listed success at Sandown and then Group Two glory in the May Hill Stakes at Doncaster.

She finished her 2021 campaign with victory in the Group One Fillies’ Mile, but her not run since that October outing.

Chris Richardson, managing director for her owners Cheveley Park Stud, reports the filly in good shape, despite the daughter of Frankel not having had an intended racecourse gallop.

“She’s fine and like all these things the spring hasn’t been 100 per cent straightforward, but she’s in good form,” said Richardson. "We were hoping to get a racecourse gallop into her, which we weren’t able to do, but John (Gosden) is happy and we’ve got a week to go, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed that everything falls into place.”

"I like the outsider of the field here" | Racing Best Bets for Sandown and Haydock

