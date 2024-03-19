QIPCO 1000 Guineas: Fallen Angel heading straight to Newmarket

The daughter of Too Darn Hot, owned by Clipper Logistics, won three of her four starts at two including the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes and with Aidan O'Brien saying on Monday that Opera Singer is unlikely to run, is behind only that filly's stablemate Ylang Ylang in the ante-post market.

Kelly Burke, assistant to her father Karl, told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’re delighted with her, she’s really wintered well, she looks fantastic, has grown and filled out and is doing everything right at the moment. She’s definitely done well. We had brought in nice and early and she’s picked up her work nice and slowly and is doing really well.

“Its not easy for the fillies, especially with the North Yorkshire weather, we’ve had a wet and windy winter and she’s handled that well. Her coat is brilliant, we’re really happy with how she looks. I don’t think she goes for any prep race, we’ll probably just have a racecourse gallop and go from there.

“She’s quite a sassy filly, you know she’s there, but she’s quite straightforward and likes her work and goes about it in good fashion. She’s not lazy, always tries and so far has been pretty straightforward.”