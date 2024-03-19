Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Fallen Angel (left) wins the Moyglare
Fallen Angel (left) wins the Moyglare

QIPCO 1000 Guineas: Fallen Angel heading straight to Newmarket

By Sporting Life
12:16 · TUE March 19, 2024

Fallen Angel, second favourite for the QIPCO 1000 Guineas, is firmly on course for the Newmarket Classic.

The daughter of Too Darn Hot, owned by Clipper Logistics, won three of her four starts at two including the Group One Moyglare Stud Stakes and with Aidan O'Brien saying on Monday that Opera Singer is unlikely to run, is behind only that filly's stablemate Ylang Ylang in the ante-post market.

Kelly Burke, assistant to her father Karl, told Tuesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We’re delighted with her, she’s really wintered well, she looks fantastic, has grown and filled out and is doing everything right at the moment. She’s definitely done well. We had brought in nice and early and she’s picked up her work nice and slowly and is doing really well.

“Its not easy for the fillies, especially with the North Yorkshire weather, we’ve had a wet and windy winter and she’s handled that well. Her coat is brilliant, we’re really happy with how she looks. I don’t think she goes for any prep race, we’ll probably just have a racecourse gallop and go from there.

“She’s quite a sassy filly, you know she’s there, but she’s quite straightforward and likes her work and goes about it in good fashion. She’s not lazy, always tries and so far has been pretty straightforward.”

https://amzn.to/3TDs0M2

More from Sporting Life

Responsible gambling

We are committed in our support of responsible gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline on 0808 8020 133, or visit begambleaware.org.

Further support and information can be found at GamCare and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo