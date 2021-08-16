Sporting Life
Alcohol Free wins the Sussex under Oisin Murphy
Alcohol Free wins the Sussex under Oisin Murphy

QEII target back at a mile for Alcohol Free

By Sporting Life
13:54 · THU August 19, 2021

Alcohol Free is set to drop back to a mile for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot after failing to get home in Wednesday’s Juddmonte International.

Already a dual Group One winner this season after landing the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot and the Sussex at Goodwood, connections made the bold decision to go for glory over a mile and quarter in the feature event of York’s Ebor Festival.

But it was a gamble that ultimately failed, with Andrew Balding’s filly finishing sixth of seven runners behind the brilliant winner Mishriff and she will now be trained for Qipco Champions Day on October 16.

“Going up to a mile and a quarter was always going to be a punt,” said Balding.

“She looked like she had come there and was only going to be beaten a couple of lengths into second. Having looked like she was going to get placed, she didn’t quite get home over the last 100 yards, but we have learned something from it.

“She was fine this morning. She will have a little holiday now as she has been busy enough.

“She is entered in the Sun Chariot, but the plan is to come back and have a go at the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes at Ascot on Champions Day.”

