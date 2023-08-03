Qatar Sussex Stakes reaction: Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen teams

Reaction from the Nashwa and Blue Rose Cen teams after their third and fourth-place finishes in the Qatar Nassau Stakes.
The Nashwa team was offering no excuses after last year's winner could finish only third behind Al Husn in this year's renewal of the Qatar Sussex Stakes.
Co-trainer Thady Gosden said: “She has run a very good race. They went a slow pace and it’s very difficult to pick up in this ground. She travelled into the race well but you can’t quicken on ground like this, and that has sucked the class out of her.
"She won last time over a mile and showed a brilliant turn of foot in ground that was soft but obviously not as soft and easier to quicken through. Today she has run a very good race but couldn’t quite show that brilliance we have seen before.”
Hollie Doyle added: “There was no pace early on but Nashwa relaxed beautifully. They got racing early enough coming down the hill. I was just trying to hold on to her for as long as I could and I went there with a double handful at the two-furlong pole. A furlong and a half out I went to win my race, pushed the button and she quickened.
"I just think in the final furlong I lacked a bit of stamina. It has happened a few times now, and even today I rode her the opposite way and it confirmed what we might have thought. Take nothing away from the winner, who is very good.”
French raider Blue Rose Cen, sent off as odds-on favourite, was a place further away in fourth after meeting traffic problems.
Trainer Christopher Head said: “It was a very tactical race so of course it was a possibility that kind of thing could happen. She ran a nice race, she did her race, and for sure would have been closer in a different position. I still think Blue Rose Cen ran a very nice race and she will get into the rest of the programme at the end of the season.
“It’s different here, so we need to respect and go into the racing with the fact that, even with a strong possibility of winning, there is still a possibility to fail."
On Aurelien Lemaitre having not ridden at Goodwood before: “The Yeguada Centurion team and Leopoldo [Fernandez Pujals – owner] are always interested in working with the young ones for the future because it’s important for them to build a team that follows them and we are still working together. Of course, Aurelien was part of the team.
“We will have to discuss with Leopoldo and we will come back with a programme. I need to talk to see what the team want to do with her. This was a nice opportunity because we need to exist at that type of race. It hasn’t been won by France since the beginning, so it was still a challenge."
