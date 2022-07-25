Sporting Life
Coroebus holds on in a royal Ascot thriller
Coroeubs - misses Baaeed clash

Qatar Sussex Stakes: Coroebus misses Baaeed clash

By Sporting Life
11:50 · MON July 25, 2022

Coroebus has been ruled out of his clash with Baaeed in Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Godolphin issued a statement on Monday morning revealing he was "found to have an abscess in his left hind pastern".

The Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville is now his target.

In his absence Baaeed will be a long odds-on favourite to maintain his unbeaten record and claim a third Group One win of the season.

