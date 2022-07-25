Coroebus has been ruled out of his clash with Baaeed in Wednesday's Qatar Sussex Stakes.
Godolphin issued a statement on Monday morning revealing he was "found to have an abscess in his left hind pastern".
The Prix Jacques Le Marois at Deauville is now his target.
In his absence Baaeed will be a long odds-on favourite to maintain his unbeaten record and claim a third Group One win of the season.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.