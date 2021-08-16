Oisin Murphy struck gold on Arc day at ParisLongchamp as Zellie got up close home in the testing conditions to win the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.

Trained by Andre Fabre, who had to pull the highly-regarded Raclette out of the race due to the softening of the ground overnight, Zellie sat at the back of the field as Murphy bided his time in the mile Group One for fillies. Front-runner Fleur D'Iris was a spent force soon after turning for home, when Times Square came through from third to take it up, but there was a gap down on the rail and Zellie got rolling and came with a strong late run. The 4/1 shot nosed ahead with around furlong to travel, at which point 40/1 chance Times Square had no more to give, hanging on for a creditable second from George Boughey's Oscula (15/2) in third. It was a first victory in the famous French race for Britain's two-time champion jockey Murphy, and a second for the master handler Fabre, whose first came back in 1995 courtesy of Miss Tahiti. Sky Bet cut Zellie to 8/1 from 12/1 for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf, while introducing her at 16/1 for the 2022 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

A winning start on Arc day for @oismurphy!



👏 Zellie (Wootton Bassett) stays on well to land the Group 1 Marcel Boussac under the champion jockey for Andre Fabre!pic.twitter.com/Jx5Mbs1Nqs — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 3, 2021