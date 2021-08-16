Oisin Murphy struck gold on Arc day at ParisLongchamp as Zellie got up close home in the testing conditions to win the Qatar Prix Marcel Boussac.
Trained by Andre Fabre, who had to pull the highly-regarded Raclette out of the race due to the softening of the ground overnight, Zellie sat at the back of the field as Murphy bided his time in the mile Group One for fillies.
Front-runner Fleur D'Iris was a spent force soon after turning for home, when Times Square came through from third to take it up, but there was a gap down on the rail and Zellie got rolling and came with a strong late run.
The 4/1 shot nosed ahead with around furlong to travel, at which point 40/1 chance Times Square had no more to give, hanging on for a creditable second from George Boughey's Oscula (15/2) in third.
It was a first victory in the famous French race for Britain's two-time champion jockey Murphy, and a second for the master handler Fabre, whose first came back in 1995 courtesy of Miss Tahiti.
Sky Bet cut Zellie to 8/1 from 12/1 for the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf, while introducing her at 16/1 for the 2022 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.
Fabre said: “She’s been a very consistent all the way and the ground suited. She won really well.
“She might be a little bit limited with distance, but she could be a filly for the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches.”
For Murphy, the success capped a dramatic few days after he was taken to hospital for stiches on a facial injury following a frightening incident in the paddock at Salisbury on Thursday.
The champion jockey, was back in the saddle at Ascot on Friday, said: “It’s great. I had to pick myself up. I’m a little bit sore and it’s very ugly, but there’s nothing wrong with me. I had good horses to ride and it’s all worked well.
“It’s brilliant to win a big race for Mr Fabre. I grew up watching him train winners all over the world and I was on the right horse today.
“She didn’t fly out of the stalls and I just had to be patient and hope they would stop and she would pick up.
“Once the false rail opened up, she was always going to win. She’s a beautiful filly and an easy ride – a jockey’s dream.”
Of Oscula, who has been a credit to her connections this season, Nick Bradley of the owning syndicate said: “Everything went wrong as we planned to lead and didn’t come out, but as the two in front went hard it worked on our favour.
“She’s as tough as nails. We plan to either go Juvenile Fillies’ Turf (at the Breeders’ Cup) or I’ve a mad idea to send her for the UAE 1,000 Guineas in Dubai.”
