Proven soft-ground performer Angel Bleu took the step up to Group One level in his stride to win the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.
Ralph Beckett's Dark Angel colt was struck on testing going at Pontefract in May and having regained the winning thread in similar conditions in the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Goodwood when last seen, defied a subsequent 68-day break in good style.
Dettori was content to the sit third off the pace-setting Noble Truth, who gave it a good go from the front under William Buick, before pouncing in the straight and punching his mount out for a cosy success.
The 4/1 favourite Ancient Rome - representing Andre Fabre - got going a little too late from the back of the pack but finished well for third.
Ebro River was a notable market drifter and failed to pick up sufficiently when asked for an effort.
Angel Bleu was halved in price to 20/1 for the 2000 Guineas by Sky Bet, who also make the winner 12/1 from 20/1 for the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket next Saturday.
Beckett said: “We came for the ground and we felt that the bend really helped him at Goodwood and helped him again today. He can be quite exuberant, but it all fell into place today – it couldn’t have worked out any better.
“He was tough. He had to go and get the leader and put it to bed. It’s absolutely brilliant to have a winner here. The horse has been very straightforward to train from day one.
“We were always going to come here after Goodwood and it’s worked out, which doesn’t always happen.”
Asked about the Breeders’ Cup, he said: “It’s a possibility. There’s not much soft ground at Del Mar, though, unless you’re on the beach.
“If he came out of it well and it was soft on Saturday at Newmarket, I wouldn’t rule out running in the Dewhurst.
“When they’re in form and the ball is at your feet, it’s a good idea to kick it.”
Charlie Appleby was pleased with Noble Truth, saying: “He’s a keen goer who we’d tried to hold on to, but after letting him roll in a gallop the other day we decided to make it and he nearly pulled it off.
“That was a step up, and the Group One at Saint-Cloud could be where he’ll go now.”
