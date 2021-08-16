Proven soft-ground performer Angel Bleu took the step up to Group One level in his stride to win the Qatar Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere at ParisLongchamp.

Ralph Beckett's Dark Angel colt was struck on testing going at Pontefract in May and having regained the winning thread in similar conditions in the Group Two Vintage Stakes at Goodwood when last seen, defied a subsequent 68-day break in good style. Dettori was content to the sit third off the pace-setting Noble Truth, who gave it a good go from the front under William Buick, before pouncing in the straight and punching his mount out for a cosy success. The 4/1 favourite Ancient Rome - representing Andre Fabre - got going a little too late from the back of the pack but finished well for third. Ebro River was a notable market drifter and failed to pick up sufficiently when asked for an effort. Angel Bleu was halved in price to 20/1 for the 2000 Guineas by Sky Bet, who also make the winner 12/1 from 20/1 for the Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket next Saturday.

Frankie Dettori makes his mark at @paris_longchamp!



The Italian may not have a ride in the big one, but he gives Angel Bleu a cracking ride to land the Group 1 Jean-Luc Lagardere for @RalphBeckett pic.twitter.com/FLwB2wI57l — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) October 3, 2021