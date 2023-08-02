Qatar Goodwood Festival Wednesday reports and replays: Big Evs wins for Appleby

A review of the rest of the action from the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

Big winner for Appleby Mick Appleby's Royal Ascot winner Big Evs (9/4 joint-favourite) had to be game to follow-up in the Group 3 Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival. The speedy juvenile jumped well and made a beeline for the stands' rail while his chief market rival seemed to struggle to go the early gallop as Ryan Moore switched Kylian from the middle of the track to the rail behind both Big Evs and Purosangue. It was the last-named who threw down the strongest challenge to Big Evs having been forced to switch around the winner, a move that Oisin Murphy felt was the difference between winning and losing. That left room for Kylian who cut through the field to offer hope to his backers but a sufficient gap never appeared to allow him to throw down a challenge. Jason Hart had finished second in the preceding race and put the knowledge gleaned from that contest to good use. "I felt after that last race that the rail was going to be crucial," he revealed. "We had the draw to do it so I didn't have to do much, I was able to get the rail and picked up from halfway. "He was wandering off it and I had to get racing earlier than I wanted to try and keep him straight, I think that was more the ground than anything else; he coped with the ground rather than loved it. When I gave him a kick at a furlong and a half he put distance between himself and the rest. He won in a different style today, he's really toughed it out, stuck his head down and pinned his ears back - he wanted it." A tilt at the Nunthorpe Stakes at York has been mooted and Paddy Power have introduced him into the betting at 8/1 while Betfair Sportsbook cut Big Evs to 5/1 from 8/1 for the Gimcrack.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

No juvenile has won the Nunthorpe since Kingsgate Native in 2007 and connections would need to pay £40,000 required to supplement Big Evs but Appleby wasn't ruling it out. “I think the Nunthorpe is a realistic target," he said. "We will speak even more when we’ve all calmed down a bit. It just shows we can do it at the top end. He’s in the Gimcrack, so that’s a possibility. We may supplement him for the Nunthorpe now. Contemplating maybe looking at the Breeders’ Cup, which may be a possibility now as well. "He’s as tough as anything. He’d be the best we’ve had so far, I think he’s up there with the likes of Caspian Prince, Danzeno, Annaf, he’s very good – hopefully he’ll turn out better than them and give us a first Group 1. “Once it started raining… we were talking about it last night and saying that if it went soft, we were going to pull him out. We spoke again earlier and an hour before the race, we were still thinking of pulling out. As soon as we got him and started working him, we knew he was special."

Sunset lights up Goodwood The stands' side rail proved the place to be in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes as Magical Sunset (18/1) came home strongly to deny Breege. Those racing towards the stands' side appeared to be at an advantage in the closing stages of the seven furlong Group 3 although Kevin Stott had to be patient to get a run aboard the eventual winner. Breege raced more towards the centre but shifted sharply left-handed close home, hampering last year's runner-up Internationalangel who missed out on the money with Dream Of Love third and Glenlaurel fourth. Richard Hannon, for whom this was a second winner of the week, said: "I think she would have been unlucky if she had got beaten but she's much better on this ground. She won the Radley Stakes very well on this ground and that's helped her today, brings about 10 - 15lbs worth of improvement. "We came back to seven today and, delighted, she's won very well. She's a really sweet filly and she's much better on that ground."

Stott said: "We were drawn quite wide and I was just trying to get a position. We were pushed wide on the bend and I was half stopped in my run between the three and two. To get going again after being checked and to still win with a bit in hand - you could see she was pricking her old ears a bit. "I was quite lucky the gaps came when they did because they all came over and when you are drawn wide and not up where the pace is you can be left with nowhere to go. I was lucky the gaps opened and she picked up nicely. "She was half pulling up on me a bit, but she's won on heavy ground as a two-year-old - and on quick - so she's versatile." John Quinn was delighted with the performance of Breege whose jockey, Hart, said: “Ran well. I think the winner has obviously had the advantage of the rail, which has probably made the difference.”

He's The Goat! The Goat (25/1) burst through the gloom to turn the opening Coral Handicap into a procession, proving Andrew Balding with the first leg of a double. The field were taken along at a steady pace by Cool Party on the testing ground. Spread across the track in the straight, the principals gradually edged towards the stands' side rail and The Goat was travelling well enough to bag that spot ahead of Struth and Tony Montana. From there the race was over as the son of Cracksman stretched further and further clear under Jason Watson. Hot favourite Amleto was second, 12 lengths behind the winner, with Fox Journey third. The winning time of 2:49.13 was around 15 seconds outside standard. "It rode heavy, the ground is sort of falling away from underneath you. With more racing and if this drizzle keeps up it's only going to get worse," said the winning jockey. "The wind is strong; it’s sort of a cross-wind from the stands to slightly coming up and hitting you in the face up the straight. It’s testing conditions out there, I think it’s going to be quite an unusual day."

It was a 300th career winner for Watson who said of The Goat: "He seemed to travel in the ground really nicely. There was a bit around the top of the bend where he came off the bridle slightly and I think that was more the track than anything - he's a lovely big horse - and he's been suited by conditions. "Once I got to the front he just kept on powering away. It was an unknown for him but he's definitely handled it well and the way he went through the race and put it to bed, I think there's more progression for him." Balding completed his double when the highly regarded Flora Of Bermuda (5/1) won the British EBF 40th Anniversary Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes under Murphy. She may have been drawn on the wrong side in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and stall 2 would have had some concerned but she showed speed to grab a good position near the stands' side rail. Again those racing close to the rail dominated with the runners towards the centre of the course struggling but nothing was able to lay a glove on Flora Of Bermuda who quickened stylishly to beat Juniper Berries and Indispensable by four lengths and three lengths.

