Qatar Goodwood Festival Wednesday reports and replays: Big Evs wins for Appleby

A review of the rest of the action from the second day of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
Mick Appleby's Royal Ascot winner Big Evs (9/4 joint-favourite) had to be game to follow-up in the Group 3 Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.
The speedy juvenile jumped well and made a beeline for the stands' rail while his chief market rival seemed to struggle to go the early gallop as Ryan Moore switched Kylian from the middle of the track to the rail behind both Big Evs and Purosangue.
It was the last-named who threw down the strongest challenge to Big Evs having been forced to switch around the winner, a move that Oisin Murphy felt was the difference between winning and losing. That left room for Kylian who cut through the field to offer hope to his backers but a sufficient gap never appeared to allow him to throw down a challenge.
Jason Hart had finished second in the preceding race and put the knowledge gleaned from that contest to good use.
"I felt after that last race that the rail was going to be crucial," he revealed. "We had the draw to do it so I didn't have to do much, I was able to get the rail and picked up from halfway.
"He was wandering off it and I had to get racing earlier than I wanted to try and keep him straight, I think that was more the ground than anything else; he coped with the ground rather than loved it. When I gave him a kick at a furlong and a half he put distance between himself and the rest. He won in a different style today, he's really toughed it out, stuck his head down and pinned his ears back - he wanted it."
A tilt at the Nunthorpe Stakes at York has been mooted and Paddy Power have introduced him into the betting at 8/1 while Betfair Sportsbook cut Big Evs to 5/1 from 8/1 for the Gimcrack.
No juvenile has won the Nunthorpe since Kingsgate Native in 2007 and connections would need to pay £40,000 required to supplement Big Evs but Appleby wasn't ruling it out.
“I think the Nunthorpe is a realistic target," he said. "We will speak even more when we’ve all calmed down a bit. It just shows we can do it at the top end. He’s in the Gimcrack, so that’s a possibility. We may supplement him for the Nunthorpe now. Contemplating maybe looking at the Breeders’ Cup, which may be a possibility now as well.
"He’s as tough as anything. He’d be the best we’ve had so far, I think he’s up there with the likes of Caspian Prince, Danzeno, Annaf, he’s very good – hopefully he’ll turn out better than them and give us a first Group 1.
“Once it started raining… we were talking about it last night and saying that if it went soft, we were going to pull him out. We spoke again earlier and an hour before the race, we were still thinking of pulling out. As soon as we got him and started working him, we knew he was special."
The stands' side rail proved the place to be in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes as Magical Sunset (18/1) came home strongly to deny Breege.
Those racing towards the stands' side appeared to be at an advantage in the closing stages of the seven furlong Group 3 although Kevin Stott had to be patient to get a run aboard the eventual winner.
Breege raced more towards the centre but shifted sharply left-handed close home, hampering last year's runner-up Internationalangel who missed out on the money with Dream Of Love third and Glenlaurel fourth.
Richard Hannon, for whom this was a second winner of the week, said: "I think she would have been unlucky if she had got beaten but she's much better on this ground. She won the Radley Stakes very well on this ground and that's helped her today, brings about 10 - 15lbs worth of improvement.
"We came back to seven today and, delighted, she's won very well. She's a really sweet filly and she's much better on that ground."
Stott said: "We were drawn quite wide and I was just trying to get a position. We were pushed wide on the bend and I was half stopped in my run between the three and two. To get going again after being checked and to still win with a bit in hand - you could see she was pricking her old ears a bit.
"I was quite lucky the gaps came when they did because they all came over and when you are drawn wide and not up where the pace is you can be left with nowhere to go. I was lucky the gaps opened and she picked up nicely.
"She was half pulling up on me a bit, but she's won on heavy ground as a two-year-old - and on quick - so she's versatile."
John Quinn was delighted with the performance of Breege whose jockey, Hart, said: “Ran well. I think the winner has obviously had the advantage of the rail, which has probably made the difference.”
The Goat (25/1) burst through the gloom to turn the opening Coral Handicap into a procession, proving Andrew Balding with the first leg of a double.
The field were taken along at a steady pace by Cool Party on the testing ground. Spread across the track in the straight, the principals gradually edged towards the stands' side rail and The Goat was travelling well enough to bag that spot ahead of Struth and Tony Montana.
From there the race was over as the son of Cracksman stretched further and further clear under Jason Watson. Hot favourite Amleto was second, 12 lengths behind the winner, with Fox Journey third.
The winning time of 2:49.13 was around 15 seconds outside standard.
"It rode heavy, the ground is sort of falling away from underneath you. With more racing and if this drizzle keeps up it's only going to get worse," said the winning jockey.
"The wind is strong; it’s sort of a cross-wind from the stands to slightly coming up and hitting you in the face up the straight. It’s testing conditions out there, I think it’s going to be quite an unusual day."
It was a 300th career winner for Watson who said of The Goat: "He seemed to travel in the ground really nicely. There was a bit around the top of the bend where he came off the bridle slightly and I think that was more the track than anything - he's a lovely big horse - and he's been suited by conditions.
"Once I got to the front he just kept on powering away. It was an unknown for him but he's definitely handled it well and the way he went through the race and put it to bed, I think there's more progression for him."
Balding completed his double when the highly regarded Flora Of Bermuda (5/1) won the British EBF 40th Anniversary Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes under Murphy.
She may have been drawn on the wrong side in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot and stall 2 would have had some concerned but she showed speed to grab a good position near the stands' side rail.
Again those racing close to the rail dominated with the runners towards the centre of the course struggling but nothing was able to lay a glove on Flora Of Bermuda who quickened stylishly to beat Juniper Berries and Indispensable by four lengths and three lengths.
"We think a lot of this filly and it was a bit of a punt on the ground," said Balding. "We felt we'd learn something if it didn't work but she sluiced through it, she's pretty talented. She'll have no problems staying six, he (Murphy) couldn't pull her up."
It was pointed out to the trainer that Flora of Bermuda ran a fast time when compared with the Molecomb and he responded: "We had her in the Molecomb so maybe we should have run in that! As long as she stays in one piece black type will not be a problem for her. She's in the Lowther and that was always the plan."
She could be joined on the Knavesmire by The Goat and Molecomb second Purosangue.
"That's the plan (Sky Bet Melrose Stakes)," replied Balding about The Goat. "Obviously he's going to take a hike in the weights but he looks like he's ready for a step up in trip now and looking forwards to him for the rest of the season. I thought he (Purosangue) ran a smashing race, beaten by a talented, tough horse so that was encouraging and he'll hopefully go to York for the Roses."
La Isla Mujeres won the race for the rail but didn't quite last home in the British European Breeders Fund EBF Fillies' Handicap as There's The Door (6/1), trained by David Evans, made the most of her proven stamina to overhaul the 7/4 favourite inside the final furlong.
La Isla Mujeres travelled well but had to be committed early in the straight in order to get the coveted rails pitch from Chips And Rice who went toe to toe with the market leader until crying enough inside the final furlong, tiring markedly in the testing ground.
That left the way clear for Richard Kingscote and There's The Door to throw down a challenge that proved successful, winning by half a length from Persist (who had to be switched for room and finished well) and half a length.
“Good, smooth, she loves this ground so we were delighted when the rain came for her," said Kingscote. "She’s got some nice form on ground like this so everything was spot on for her.”
On whether the drop in trip helped, he said: “Yes, I felt last time it just stretched her a little bit – the last furlong was a long way for her. But I think a mile-and-a-quarter on heavy ground is spot on for her. They have to be (good and brave) in ground like this, but it helps when they enjoy it. She has a good attitude and we had a lovely smooth run.”
Rhoscolyn (2/1 favourite) left it late but one of the best backed horses of the day got up close home in the World Pool Handicap to complete a double for Murphy.
Rhoscolyn had decent course and ground form but hadn't won since 2021. However, a tough spell had seen his handicap mark reduce and his latest second at Beverley suggested that he was on his way back and so it proved.
Held-up in midfield by Murphy, he weaved his way through the field to get as close to the rail as leader Wobwobwob allowed and the pair then settled down to fight out the finish. Rhoscolyn took time to master the runner-up but was clear at the line, scoring by a length. Isla Kai was a further five lengths back in third.
Rhoscolyn could make a quick reappearance at the track in the valuable Golden Mile on Friday.
Chris Dixon, of owners The Horse Watchers, said: "He'll be off a higher mark because it was an early closing race plus a penalty so it will be tougher but a mile at Goodwood on easy ground is exactly what he wants and it's worth a hell of a lot of money!
"It went perfectly, we had a look at the race earlier and thought, round here normally you'd want to be handier, but there looked to be a good bit of pace on and I think it's really important this horse gets a well-run race and he got one today.
"Dave (O'Meara, trainer) has always been adamant that as long as you get him into a good rhythm, and more often than not that is sitting a little bit further back because he is a bit too keen and strong in his races. Today he relaxed and he jumped better than he did at Beverley when the blindfold came off late - that was my fault, he's a lot better when the blindfold comes off before the last horse goes in and I forgot to remind the jockey - and it went to plan today."
