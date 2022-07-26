Check out our best bet for every race on day one of the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The Andrew Balding team really has hit form so it might be worth taking a chance on BELL ROCK bouncing back to his best after a short break as he's nicely treated even before his rider's 5 lb allowance is taken into account. Brilliant Light arrives on the back of creditable efforts in 2 similarly competitive events and should give another account. Legend of Dubai is surely better than he showed in the Royal Hunt Cup and also makes the shortlist along with Moktasaab. 2.25 Japan Racing Association Vintage Stakes

Lots of potential on show but HOLLOWAY BOY became the first debutant to score at Royal Ascot since 1996 when readily landing the Chesham and Karl Burke's exciting son of Ulysses sets a high standard here. Charlie Appleby's July Stakes third Mysterious Night should prove suited by stepping up in trip and is next on the list ahead of the unbeaten Dornoch Castle and hat-trick seeking Marbaan.

POGO arrives in the form of his life having defied a penalty in the Criterion at Newmarket and this prominent runner is likely to get a clear passage from stall 4. He shades the vote over Sacred, who shaped very well in the Platinum Jubilee at Royal Ascot on her belated return, with last year's winner Kinross and smart 3-y-o Lusail others to consider. Click here for Sky Bet Premium Price Boost - SACRED & KYPRIOS WIN DOUBLE

TRUESHAN put up the sort of handicap performance that's all too rarely attempted let alone accomplished when defying a BHA mark of 120 in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle 31 days ago, so he looks the one to be with on the back of that stunning display. Kyprios is an interesting new addition to the staying scene following his success in the Ascot Gold Cup and commands the utmost respect, while stalwart Stradivarius can't be written off for all that he's not quite the force of old. 4.10 Nicholson Gin Handicap

It's worth siding with NIGHT ON EARTH, who returned to form in this headgear combination when fifth to Celsius at Newmarket where he was beaten two lengths. He wasn't seen to best effect that day and has a real chance of reversing the placings with the winner, who he meets on 7 lb better terms. Atalis Bay and Embour have both slipped to handy marks and could be the main dangers.

A valuable big-field maiden with MISCHIEF MAGIC taken to make it second time lucky. He made a promising start here in May and that course experience won't be lost on him. The form of that race has worked out and he seems sure to go close if improving as expected. Chartwell House looks another good prospect and has solid claims. Celtic Champion and Supreme King are a couple of other likely improvers to consider, with Atomic Impact perhaps the pick of a host of interesting newcomers. 5.20 Coral Beaten-By-A-Length Free Bet Fillies' Handicap

CRYSTAL CAPRICE improved a ton when readily landing a Yarmouth maiden over this trip 3 weeks ago and, with further progress anticipated now handicapping, this well-bred filly is expected to prove a tough nut to crack from a handy draw in stall 1. Haydock scorer Breaking Light is feared with the return to 1m a plus, with Kings Joy and System completing the shortlist. 5.55 World Pool EBF Fillies' Handicap